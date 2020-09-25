101 Best Gifts For Dad: The Ultimate List

Buying gifts for your dad or any dad to be can be a really tough task. Most dads, if they are like mine, will say they “don’t want anything” when asked. Other dads seemingly have everything they could ever need. This ultimate list of the best gifts for dad will definitely help when making that shopping list for the dad in your life.
Chances are the dad in your life who works very hard all day and deserves a comfortable house shoe or slipper to slide on when he gets home. Hanes has been a big name in comfy clothing for decades and they continue that reputation with these memory foam house shoes. They are sturdy enough in the sole to be worn outdoors and soft and plush enough to comfort aching feet after a long day in dress shoes or work boots. They are available in a number of sizes for any sized guy and they are also available in 8 different color choices.
Whether your dad likes to grill or just chill by the pool he needs a mug that will keep his beverages both cold and hot. From coffee to cola this Yeti Rambler mug is the height of beverage technology. Designed to be nearly indestructible this is a mug that he will take with him where ever he goes. From camping trips to hunting excursions at the hunting cabin, this is an incredibly thoughtful gift for any dad.
Puncture and rust-resistant this mug is made with kitchen-grade stainless steel. The double-wall vacuum insulation is what keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot this is a must-have on any guy’s Christmas wish list. Yeti made their mug dishwasher safe because they want your dad to have less work to do and more time to enjoy his beverages. This mug comes in 19 different colors.
Fitbit is the premier name in smartwatches and this Versa 2 smartwatch is brilliantly made. The sleek and sexy design of the watch makes it a smooth pairing with any outfit, formal, casual, or even workout gear. For the dad that seemingly has everything, he could ever want this is an amazing gift idea that he probably hasn’t realized he needed. Calling this watch “smart” is an understatement. It does a bit of everything and features Alexa voice controls.
The watch can detect everything from heart rate to calories burned to steps taken throughout the course of a day or even shorter times like a workout. IF your dad likes to stay in shape and needs something to help track his fitness, this is the tool to get him. The watch is incredibly versatile and durable and has a sporty look that he will love. Get call, text, calendar, and smartphone app notifications when his phone is nearby. This watch is available 6 colors and styles including the incredibly cool special edition.
Carhartt clothing is specifically designed for the hard-working man and this Denwood Vest is no different. The clothing line is notorious for making durably comfortable clothing and some of the finest workwear on the planet. If your dad or the dad you are buying for is a hard-working fella than he needs this vest. Perfect for the Jobsite or for those pesky weekend chores this vest is a great year-round vest.
No matter if it is 80 degrees or below freezing, this vest will get the job done. Made with nylon, spandex, and polyester this vest can handle any chore that a dad can throw at it. The nylon and polyester are known for being both versatile and comfortable and the spandex gives the vest a bit of flex. The vest is available in two different colors that will pair well with any outfit and come in sizes ranging from small to XXL.
Not a lot fo guys know this but a great pair of shades can really make or break an outfit. Accessorizing is relatively new to the average guy but it is a powerful tool to use to help identify a unique style. Sunglasses are a great buy because typically a guy won’t ask for them but really enjoys wearing them and will get a ton of use out of them. These shades from Smith are both stylish and sturdy.
Durability is an important trait for any pair of sunglasses. A pair that won’t break, crack, or chip when they are accidentally dropped on the ground or sat on is a pair that will get a ton of usage. These shades feature polarized anti-reflective lenses with 100% UV protection. The shades look great in the featured black and blue but are also available in 9 other colors.
The unofficial shoe of dads everywhere is the blue and white New Balance Cross Trainer. These kicks are perfect for dads because they are incredibly comfortable and they are also very durable. They are perfect or mowing the lawn, teaching a kid to throw a baseball, or walking around the mall for hours with teenagers. These shoes are also pretty stylish, they aren’t too loud and they go with a variety of outfits, from shorts to jeans to khakis to dress slacks these shoes are an all-star in any guy’s wardrobe.
If the white and blue aren’t really his style, check out these shoes in the other 10 colors they come in here. They are also available in a ton of sizes so they should fit any guy big or small.
Any dad on the planet would love to unwrap a gorgeous TV like this for the holidays. A big screen smart TV is one hell of a gift and will definitely move you up the list as one of his favorites. This smart TV from Samsung, one of the leaders in electronics, is the perfect addition to any room in the house. 65-inches is a great size for shows, movies, and especially sports. Crystal clear HD provides for an optimum viewing experience.
The TV has Alexa built-in and works with voice controls. Just say your command like “change channel” or “Turn on Netflix” and Alexa will make it happen. The TV comes as is or with a variety of different soundbars. You can also purchase this TV in a number of different sizes from 43 inches all the way up to a massively cool 85-inch TV. You can also protect this investment with different protection plan options.
For the dad that has a great sense of humor and also loves to read there is a book full of hilariously bad dad jokes. Dad jokes are punny to a point but most find them so awful that they laugh. If you have a dad on your list that recites the worst jokes and puns on the planet then this is going to be a well-received gift. The first page has a spot that you can write a special message to the dad you are giving this to.
Rather than visiting a barber or stylist every few weeks, get the dad on your list the ability to trim his hair and beard at home to his liking. Phillips Norelco is one of the top names in electric trimmers for men. The precision, durability, and quality of their products make them a great gift idea for any dad. The multi-groom series comes with an all-in-one trimmer with 23 different pieces to assist in cutting.
From hair to eyebrows to ears and nostrils this trimmer can do it all. It is waterproof for use in the shower and can cut a ton of different lengths for any look. DualCut technology offers maximum precision and includes 2x more self-sharpening blades that last up to 5 years. Lithium-ion rechargeable battery delivers up to 5 hours of run-time per charge
Does the dad on your list love to cook and grill? Is he in his happy place when he is hovering over a hot grill full of meat and veggies? When the term “BBQ” is uttered, is it an unwritten rule that he is the only one that is allowed near the grill? This is the perfect apron for him. If the dad on your list is a “BBQ Legend” then he absolutely needs this apron and will laugh the second he sees it. The apron is available in the featured black and white as well as 6 other colors including camo. The grilling apron is 30″ Long x 24″ Wide and has a massive pocket on the front for all his spices and grilling tools.
Golfing is one of those sports that really can require a good set of clubs to be any good. That doesn’t mean the better the clubs the better the player. If your dad or the dad on your list golfs than these Callaway clubs are going to be a really special gift for him. Callaway is one of the top names in golf and a complete set of Callaway clubs will definitely help your golfing guy to hit the ball better.
The set includes and Edge Driver, Edge 3-wood, Edge 5-hybrid, Edge 6-9 cavity back irons and Edge pitching wedge, edge sand wedge, odyssey white hot Pro putter with super stroke grip. This is a badass set that he will surely love. If you want, you can also pair it with this Callaway golf bag to make the set totally complete.
Does the dad on your list have to dress up for work every day? Maybe he has been wearing the same shirt and tie combo for years and it is time for a change? Regardless of the reason, it is probably time for a new look. Gifting him a shirt and tie gives him a matching, good-looking, stylish pair to wear for any formal or business occasion. This set from Nick Graham is a modern fit so not too tight not too loose and pairs perfectly with a pair of khakis or dress slacks and can be stretched to look good with a crisp clean pair of jeans.
The shirt comes in a ton of sizes based on arm length and collar size. Made of 63% Cotton, 34% Polyester, 3% Spandex. The cotton and polyester are what make the shirt comfortable and durable, the spandex makes the shirt stretch to fit no matter if he gains or loses a pound or two. The shirt and tie look great in the featured color but are also available in 6 more patterns.
It took my dad years to teach him how to use the laptop we got him and my mom is in I.T. We really only got him the laptop because he is a writer and loves fantasy sports but he is unfortunately terrible at typing. So we traded in the laptop and got him a tablet and he loves it! If your dad is technologically advanced or a little behind the times, this Fire HD tablet will be a really cool gift and will give you an opportunity to teach him a thing or two.
The table is powerful, has a beautiful and responsive screen that is as easy as it is fun to use. It features a longer battery life—Up to 12 hours. Hands-free use featuring Alexa. It has a 10.1″ 1080p full HD display and the featured tablet has 64 GB of memory, there is also a 32GB version available. Also, if you think he’d dig a color other than black, there are three other colors to choose from. And there is also a package that comes with a case and 15W fast charger.
What dad wouldn’t love to be gifted a68 piece toolset for the holiday or birthday? Black and Decker are one of those names that everyone knows because of how reliable their products have become. They specialize in tools and electronics and this toolset is incredibly popular because of its name and reliability. The set is based around its powerful batteries and the drill.
Included components: (1) LDX120 drill/driver, (1) 20-volt max lithium-ion battery, (1) charger, (1) storage bag, (1) tape measure, (1) adjustable wrench, (1) needle-nose pliers, (2) manual screwdrivers, (1) utility knife, (1) slip-joint pliers, (1) 12-ounce hammer, (1) ratcheting screwdriver, (4) hole saws with mandrel, (32) screwdriver bits, (1) magnetic bit holder, (10) drilling bits, (5) spade bits. There are a ton of different packages with different options and you can check them out here.
My old man is a cigar aficionado and while he likes to smoke a cigar after a long day of work it wasn’t until I bought hi a humidor that he really started to appreciate the art of cigars. If you have a dad on your list that smokes cigars this is a fantastically cool gift idea that he certainly won’t expect. This humidor is meant to keep cigars fresher longer. It features a digital hygrometer, humidification system, and a glass top to keep tabs on his cigars. It holds between 50-100 cigars depending on size and has a neat drawer below to keep his cigar cutters, small ashtray, and lighter. The humidor also has a digital readout so keeping things the proper temp is super easy. He will LOVE this gift!
Taking care of a car can be cathartic for any guy. If your dad or the dad on your list has a car he loves to baby then this car care kit from car care juggernaut Armor All is the gift that will keep on giving. He will be able to clean, wax, and wash his car from top to bottom giving him the peace and quiet he needs to clear his head and take care of his other baby. This kit includes everything he will need to take his car from dirty to delightful. The kit features, Armor All Car Wash Concentrate, Armor All Microfiber Wash Mitt, Armor All Original Protectant Wipes, Armor All Cleaning Wipes, Armor All Glass Wipes, Tuff Stuff Multi-Purpose Foam Cleaner, Armor All FRESH fx Rapid Odor Eliminator in everyone’s favorite “New Car scent”.
This kit makes cleaning a car inside and out super easy. If he wants to double down and clean the wheels on his car then I suggest also investing in the Wheel Cleaning Bundle which includes Multi-purpose towels, wheel cleaning brush, and wheel and tire spray cleaner.
Want to go that extra mile and get something super cool for your dad? Much like taking care of his car(s) mowing the lawn is a therapeutic chore that can really help ease his mind and make him feel like he truly accomplished something. If you have watched your father mow a big lawn with a tiny lawnmower for years then it is definitely time for an upgrade. After all, he isn’t getting any younger and that lawn isn’t getting any smaller. Get him a gift he will have a ton fo fun with.
The Craftsman zero turn riding mower is one of the premier lawn care devices on the market. It is as easy to use as it is effective at clearing lawn in far less time than a push mower. Powerful 679cc twin engine suitable for larger yard jobs while it’s auto choke feature provides a quick, efficient start. The riding lawnmower comes equipped with a wide 46-Inch deck for cutting, trimming, and clipping grass in one quick sweep. It has a 360-degree turning radius, supportive high-back seat, and is 84 x 52 x 34.8 inches. The mower takes regular unleaded gasoline and uses minimal gas per mow.
The messenger bag or shoulder bag has made a major resurgence over the past decade becoming increasingly more popular amongst businessmen and women all over the world. It mixes the necessity for storage with the vintage or retro vibe that so many people crave. its style is only outshined by its versatility. Holding everything from a laptop to important papers, notebooks, and writing utensils, this bag can be used in a variety of fields from office work to construction foremen.
The bag is made with durable and waterproof leather. This leather messenger bag has 9 pockets to meet your various need. 5 outer pockets and 4 inner pockets for putting your bottle, umbrella, cards, wallet, laptop, and anything in their right position. The external dimension of this briefcase is 15.1″L * 4.3″W * 12.2″H. Laptop sleeve dimension: 15.0″L * 9.5″W. If the featured color isn’t really his style, there are 4 other colors available.
New dads need all the help they can get. While advice gained from personal experience is a great source to help solve parenting issues and answer questions sometimes a handbook can be a big help. Parenting guidebooks are hugely popular because of how informative they are. Chances are any issue a person runs into while parenting for the first time has been dealt with before. Gifting a new dad or dad to be a parenting hep book like this one is incredibly thoughtful and will be warmly received. Some of the hacks in this book are: changing a baby at a packed sports stadium, staying awake (or at least upright) at work, and constructing an emergency diaper out of a towel, a sock, and duct tape.
If your dad or the dad on your list works hard then he most likely could use a great pair of boots and there is no bigger a name in the boots game than Timberland. These Timberland steel-toe work boots are nearly indestructible. They are incredibly comfortable and are long-lasting so he won’t need to buy a new pair for years. The Timberland company prides itself on making a durable boot that can withstand anything a man can throw at them.
The boots are made with 100% leather, they are waterproof, snowproof, and life-proof. The steel-toe is designed to protect his foot in the event he stubs his toes or something heavy falls on them. If you have ever had a heavy object fall on your unprotected toe you know first hand how important that kind of protection can be. If black isn’t really his style then there are three other colors available that should suit him well.
Does the dad on your list like to work with his hands? Are you tired of seeing him sift through a pile of tools while trying to find the right one for the job? If the dad on your list is like mine then he isn’t a huge fan of organization, not because he doesn’t like being organized but because he has trouble getting organized in the first place. Gifting him a tool belt to help him complete all of those tasks is not only a smart gift idea but a push in the right direction in keeping him organized.
This toolbelt set by Toughbuilt is as tough as it looks. The name really does fit the gift. The set comes complete with a modular hammer loop, holder holster – Fit tools, pliers, utility knife, drill, phone leather, 3-Piece, Tape Measure Clips, 10 pocket & tool belt loop. The loops fit 32-inch to 48-inch waists. This is the kind of gift he will FIND reasons to use and a gift that he will certainly love.
After years of shoveling snow wouldn’t it be nice to see the dad on your list snow blow the driveway and front walkway without throwing out his back? A snow blower or snow thrower is a fantastic gift idea for any man or woman that is sick and tired of shoveling for hours on end. Also, the electric snow blower is better on the environment and is more cost-effective than a gas snowblower.
Most would scoff at an electric snowblower saying that it isn’t powerful enough, this one laughs at their scoffing, the 15-amp electric motor moves up to 25 tons/hr. Of snow and clears a 22-in x 13-in path in a single pass. The all-steel auger cuts 22 in. Wide by 13 in. deep path with each pass. The dimensions of the blower are 23.4 x 22 x 26 inches so it is easy to store in a garage or shed. If the dad on your list would prefer a gas-powered snow blower there are options available HERE.
The Ring Video Doorbell is one of the coolest technological advancements in the past 20 years. I actually got one for a family friend and every time I go to his house he thanks me over and over again for the gift. My father is one of those men that hate answering the telephone and certainly will ignore the doorbell. If your old man is like mine then he will love having the ability to see who is at his door before he ever touches the doorknob.
The ability to not only view but to talk to whoever is at the door is a really cool feeling. The doorbell is easy to set up and easy to figure out. It can be connected via television or tablet or laptop/computer. The doorbell is available in the featured Venetian bronze or satin nickel. It can also be purchase with the Echo Dot or Ring Chime, which will act as a speaker for those that are at the door. You can talk to anyone that rings the bell, or if you are away from your home, the Ring Doorbell can act as a security device.
There are very few things that say “I love you” to a dad more than a brand new grill and smoker. The combination grill and smoker is a great gift not just because it is versatile but because it will keep him doing what he loves. If he loves hosting BBQs and parties in the back yard than this is the tool he needs to feed his guests. Pellet grills and smokers are crazy easy to use and can cook a number of different items in two different ways. By fire and by smoke.
This grill and smoker can cook for about 20 hours per 20 lbs. of pellets. Not only is it efficient but economical. Maintains the heat within 10 degrees of the set temperature for you from 180ºf to 450ºf and produce the optimal amount of smoke. This grill and smoker offers 6 ways to cook by bbq, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill. Also available in a 550 sq foot model and 590 sq foot model if the 450 sq foot model is a bit too small for him.
This is one of those jackets that is the perfect combination of styles. The mix of trucker chic and leather is not only incredibly stylish but can be worn with multiple outfits as part of a formal look or casual wardrobe. Regardless of the event, this jacket is a total winner. If the dad on your list is exceptionally stylish whether he is 30 or 70 this jacket will be the first thing he reached for when he gets dressed. He will build outfits around this jacket and will look for reasons to wear it. If he doesn’t like black or likes black but wants a couple of different options, there are multiple colors available that will look great on him and in his closet.
-
Why shouldn’t fishing also be a fashionable experience? For decades men, and women, have been dragging around bulky, heavy, and inconvenient tackle boxes to their favorite fishing spots. The tackle box, while it was a revolutionary idea way back when is now nearly obsolete. The first thing is first, tackle boxes are hard to carry on smaller boats like canoes and kayaks. Secondly, if there is a better way to tote your tackle around with you, why not use it? Your dad is going to LOVE his new tackle bag because of how cool it looks and how useful it is.
If you could carry a regular tackle box on your back you absolutely would. Having a bag that slings over a shoulder not only frees up both hands for carrying, I don’t know, fishing poles, but it also makes trekking through the woods to that favorite hidden spot so much easier. If your dad or the dad on your list has ever taken a tumble with no free hands to brace his fall he will attest to how amazing an idea this bag truly is. The bag holds lures, pliers, line, fishing lure boxes, wallet, phone, iPad, camera, books, keys, and other accessories. It is also available in 8 super cool designs that will fit any man’s style.
-
Portable projectors are insanely popular and for good reason. Imagine being able to watch your favorite movies, shows, and sporting events on a massive screen without having to leave the house and purchase movie tickets and sit next to strangers. The portable projector is easy to use, can be projected onto any blank wall or screen, and is easy to link up to WiFi and all streaming services. If your dad loves to relax and watch TV, he will love being able to watch his favorite programs on a monster 120-inch screen. Imagine being able to watch his favorite team on 120 inches…he will love it.
This projector can be mounted to a wall or simply carried around by the handle to make any room or outdoor seating area a movie theater. The resolution is 1080p HD and can stream movies and shows, connect to tablets, phones, computers, and WiFi. Instant autofocus and 40° keystone correction for crystal clear visuals at any angle inside or outside his home. It comes with a remote control that can link up to any device. Make the most of his viewing experience with this totally awesome gift idea.
Show dad how much you love him with this funny Papa Bear tee that goes with everything. He can wear this to BBQs, around the house, or hanging out with his kids. This is one of those perfect gifts for the dad who has seemingly everything he could ever need. The shirt comes in sizes ranging from small to 5XL and comes in 6 great colors. Don’t be afraid of getting him more than one so he has multiple colors to wear. He is going to wear this shirt every time you two see each other and it will be his favorite shirt in his collection for sure.
A great pair of headphones are a fantastic gift idea for anyone, especially a music-loving dad. If the dad on your shopping list is in need of a quality pair of headphones then it will be hard to find a better pair of earbuds than the Powerbeats buds from the Beats by Dre line. Beats by Dre was created by world-renowned producer and musician Dr. Dre. The headphones quickly became the gold standard in the headphones game. While Beats got its start making classic can headphones, the brand’s earbuds are just as popular.
The headphones have a ton of power and are long-lasting with up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case). Compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones and features the Apple H1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts. There are volume and track controls on each earbud and have auto play/pause features and voice control. If the navy really isn’t his style, no worries, they are also available in 7 other colors.
For the dad that has everything and works with his hands, there is the Leatherman multitool. If he works with his hands he most likely has a toolbox full of full-size tools that he uses for a number of different tasks around the house. This tool is the everyday tool he can keep in his pocket and take with him everywhere. The leatherman tool is nearly indestructible and has every tool he could ever need. Packs a quiver of 18 tools, including pliers, replaceable wire cutters, wire stripper, knives, saw, spring-action scissors, ruler, can & bottle openers, files, and screwdrivers. Available in stainless steel and black.
David Archy is a big name in men’s leisurewear. From underwear to tank tops to bathrobes, this brand knows how to make a man feel comfortable. This bathrobe is a soft plush fleece that will wrap the dad you’re buying for in absolute comfort. This is a full-length robe meaning it sits below the knees and even features a hood and two massive front pockets. The robe is available in a number of different sizes for different sized men and comes in the featured color as well as 12 other colors depending on what style he prefers.
This is such a cute gift for a little kid or toddler to give to their dad. Depending on the relationship an older child can also give this to their dad. The book is filled with blank lines so the giver can write all the reasons why they love their dad. This is a smart buy for a younger kid that can’t buy gifts on their own. You can also put pictures and scrapbook memories on the pages of this book.
A portable power source, jump starter kit, and compressor is a really thoughtful gift especially if the dad you’re buying for spends a lot of time in his vehicle. Nowadays it is hard to find someone with a pair of jumper cables and even if he has a pair in the trunk it can take hours to find someone that will pull over and offer help. Gifting him this power source from Potek is a gift that will stay with him in his vehicle for the rest of his life. Instantly jump-start a car or truck, inflate tires with the automatic air compressor and know the status of the battery with the LED light indicator. Equipped with 12 Volt Battery, not only can charge with an AC adapter at home but also can charge it with a DC adapter in his car. Available in the featured JS88 option and also in JS86 and JS87 options.
For the dad that likes to eat healthily, give him a tool to help him stick with his goals. Ninja is the premier name in blenders and smoothie makers. This blender will make everything from frozen beverages to smoothies to soups. The blender comes with everything he needs to get started including a smoothie bottle to keep his drinks chilled while he takes them on the go. Nutrient & Vitamin Extraction extracts hidden nutrition from whole fruits and veggies. It features a 700-watt power and pulse technology. Includes two 16-ounce. Nutri Ninja cups, 2 Sip & Seal lids & 30-recipe inspiration guide.
An evaporative air cooler is a strong fan that can hold water and/or ice turning regular air into colder air. The invention is pure genius and is a great way to save on air conditioning while getting the same desired effect. Typical air conditioners can cost a lot of money by increasing the power bill. An evaporative cooler uses far less energy and concentrates the cold air more effectively than an AC unit.
This evaporative cooler holds 7.5 liters of water and turns that water into cold air. It has three cooling speed options and can be controlled via remote control. Equipped with a sleep mode function the unit will turn off after a period of time so it doesn’t run all day or night. It weighs less than 28lbs and has dimensions of 15.86 x 13.58 x 36.6 inches.
Giving a safe as a gift is a safe bet, what is a good dad gift without a hilariously bad dad joke right? Most guys don’t realize they need a safe until they are gifted one. Maybe he has papers and valuables that he has stashed away in the back of his closet. Whatever the reason a new safe is a great investment and is the kind of thing that can be passed down to other generations.
This safe is both water and fireproof and is ETL verified to survive a 15-foot fall and withstand temperatures of up to 1700 degrees. The safe can be opened via a key or by entering a 4 digit code. Dimensions are 16.3 in. W x 19.3 in. D x 17.8 in. H; door requires 14.75 in. of clearance to fully open; Interior: 12.6 in. W x 11.9 in. D x 13.8 in. H; large 1.23 cubic foot capacity; weighs 86.69 pounds. There are multiple safe sizes available and options like extra shelving and gun compartments.
You may have thought that pajamas went extinct decades ago but you are sorely mistaken. PJs are not just a comfortable item to put on after a long day of work but a great way to really shift gears after work. For those that wear pajamas the act of simply putting them on really marks the end of the workday and the beginning of their evening. If your dad or the dad you are buying for needs a way to unwind after a long day getting him a comfy and cozy pair of PJs is a great way to help him decompress.
This PJ set is made from soft woven cotton that can be worn year-round. The PJs won’t overheat him in the summer or make him too cold in the winter. The set comes with a button-down pajama top and lightweight pants. The wide collar and elastic waist are designed to be loose fitting but not too loose. These pajamas come in a number of sizes for all shapes and are available in 7 different colors and styles.
When it comes to photography technology has really taken off since the late 80s. Cameras like this Polaroid don’t really get a lot of use anymore because taking pics with phones has become the new normal. When was the last time you had a roll of film actually developed? Give your dad the gift of nostalgia with an awesome item that has the technology of yesterday and today rolled into one easy to shoot camera.
Just point, click and get a picture instantly. It features standard & portrait lenses: he can switch between two different lenses quickly and easily. One lens is perfect for portraits taken from 1ft to 3ft distance and the second lens, a standard lens photographs from 3ft to infinity. He can connect the camera via his smartphone and Bluetooth app. The camera has a powerful flash, 60 hours of battery life, and a self-timer just like the original and is compatible with I-type and 600 films. Available in classic black and also available in white.
The name Carhartt is synonymous with hard-working and durable. The clothing line prides itself on making long-lasting, stylish clothing for the hard-working man. Gifting a Carhartt hoodie is not only a smart move but it is also a gift that you know beforehand they are going to love. Even if he already has a Carhartt hoodie that he wears, getting him one in a different color will only give him more options when getting dressed. This hoodie will definitely be the first hoodie he reaches for.
The 50-50 cotton and polyester mix is perfect for durability and comfort. Not often enough does an article of clothing have the versatility and comfort that this hoodie boasts. The sweatshirt is available in a ton of sizes from regular sizes to Extra large and Tall sizes. It is also available in 14 different colors so buying him more than one, is always a great idea.
While most folks think of pressure washing a surface as a chore or hard work, there are a few of us out there that absolutely love pressure washing really anything. For some guys pressure washing the driveway is not only fun but a cathartic activity as well. This electric pressure washer is a great gift idea for any dad that always has a list of things to fix or clean around the house. It is energy-efficient, better for the environment than a gas-powered pressure washer, and fun to use.
It features a powerful 14. 5-Amp/1800-watt motor that generates up to 2030 PSI/1. 76 GPM and can heat the water to temps close to 104 degrees. It automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong the pump life. He will be able to clean anything from fences to pavement to porches and decks and can even be turned down so that it is safe to pressure wash vehicles. It weighs only 31lbs, it’s dimensions are 15.6 x 13.5 x 33.9 inches and it has wheels so that it is easy to move around.
A brand new toothbrush is a great gift idea if you are having trouble figuring out what to buy. Some guys are just too hard to buy for so there are some really safe gifts out there that are perfect for any and everyone. The Phillips Sonicare electric toothbrush is one of the best electric toothbrushes on the market and will not only make the dad you’re gifting feel better but it will also give him the confidence he needs to tackle his day.
The battery lasts 14 days without requiring a charge and the brush has a 2-minute timer built-in so he will always know that he has brushed the recommended time. It removes up to 7x more plaque than other electric toothbrushes. Help your dad ace his next dental checkup by giving him a gift that will freshen his breath, reduce plaque, and cut the risk of gingivitis and gum disease. The brush is available in black as well as pink and white.
Invicta makes some of the best-looking watches on the planet. Their attention to detail is second to none. If the dad you’re buying for is the kind of guy that likes to rock a little extra swag on his wrist then he will surely appreciate a brand new watch. This watch can seamlessly go from casual to formal back to casual without issue. Dress it up with some nice slacks and shirt and tie or wear your favorite jeans with a fresh pair of kicks and a hoodie.
The watch is stainless steel, features a quartz movement, and is water-resistant 200m (660ft), which is cool for some light diving and swimming and use in the shower. It has a gorgeous face and silver band that is made to fit most wrists.
Gilette has been a giant in the shaving and skincare game for a long time and chances are that if the dad on your list shaves, he has used a Gilette product. This skin and beard care starter kit is perfect for the dad that doesn’t have an everyday routine. The kit is easy to use, will leave his face feeling new and refreshed and it smells fantastic. The kit includes one 7.3 fl oz beard wash, one 7.3 fl oz beard Conditioner, one 3.3 fl oz moisturizer, and one 1.7 fl oz beard oil.
All-in-one beard and face Wash: cleanses to remove dirt and oil. The Nourishing Beard Conditioner: hydrates and softens for manageability. All-in-one beard and face moisturizer: hydrates skin and smooths stubble for comfort. And the Nourishing beard oil: with cocoa butter and shea butter. Absorbs weightlessly to help soften and smooth your beard for a well-groomed look. Together, this kit will have him feeling and looking younger and it takes 5-10 minutes each morning before work or each night before bed.
If the dad on your list is a techy guy then he will certainly appreciate this drone as a gift. If you are looking for shock and childlike glee when he opens his present then gifting him this awesome drone is a smooth move. The Holy Stone Foldable GPS Drone can do a ton of fun stuff and features 4K UHD crystal clear pictures and video. This is a great gift for contractors, real estate agents, coaches, teachers, photographers, and a number of other professions. Also a great gift for an outdoorsy guy, fisherman, or hunter.
The drone also features shock absorption as to not produce a shaky video. The battery lasts for almost a half-hour and an easy to use remote control with an LCD screen so he can see everything his drone does. The control range of the 2.4GHz transmitter reaches 3000 feet high range; battery level and GPS signal shown on the LED screen.
For the dad that loves outdoor activities, these throwing tomahawks are a lot of fun. Perfect for BBQs, summer parties, and even basement or garage fun, provided that he has enough space to remain safe. These are professional-level axes that are perfectly balanced so even beginners can throw accurately. While they are listed as a tactical axe they are designed for recreational use.
The axes come with protective sheaths to keep them from being dangerous when they aren’t being used. If you are planning on buying him these axes then you are also going to want to invest in a wooden target for him. Each axe has the axe blade and opposite end that is sharp enough to stick into the target.
A good winter jacket will last most guys years. A stylish winter jacket is the first thing a guy reaches for on colder days. This Tommy Hilfiger jacket is the perfect mix of warmth, comfort, and style. It has a faux fur hood that adds some more depth to the look of the jacket. The Tommy Hilfiger brand has been featured on rock stars, actors athletes, and on red carpets and runways of around the world.
Made from 85% polyester and 15% cotton it is built to withstand harsh winters and the precipitation that comes with it. The jacket is listed as a bomber jacket but is a little different than the traditional bomber. The hood is detachable and the jacket also features a rib-knit hem and storm cuffs for added warmth. The jacket is available in regular as well as big and tall sizes and comes in 15 different colors.
Most dads have their own signature scent. While the days of sweet-smelling cologne have given way to harsh smelling sprays there is always room for a scent that lingers but doesn’t overpower and only takes one or two small squirts to be effective. Drakkar Noir is a cologne that is designed for men that want to have that musky, manly scent without being overpowering. The top notes are basil, rosemary, green mint, verbena, lavender, lemon, heart-angelica, wormwood, juniper, coriander with base notes of oakmoss, patchouli, cedar, pine needle, and balsam. The cologne is available in multiple sizes.
For the dad that needs a computer but doesn’t know a ton about them, the Chromebook is one of the easiest to operate laptops for those that are a bit technologically challenged. The Samsung Chromebook boots up fast, has a long-lasting battery, and has a ton of storage. The screen is 15.6″ and is the perfect size for writing, playing fantasy sports, and watching movies and TV.
This laptop has 4GB of memory, a webcam, the Google Chrome operating system, and is lightweight and can fit into most backpacks and shoulder bags. it’s a great laptop for everyday tasks, going to school or meetings online, and has an HD screen with high resolution. This is a great high tech gift idea that won’t break the bank and will last him a long time if he takes care of it.
You can tell a lot about a man by the jeans he is wearing. A great pair of jeans is a sign that a man cares about the way he looks and if he looks great he is going to feel great and have a ton of confidence. Levi’s knows denim probably better than any other denim manufacturer in the world. They have been making amazing jeans since the 1840s while they were outfitting men during the California gold rush. Over 170 years of making jeans, they are truly the best at what they do.
The 559 relaxed fit jean is one of the most popular looks in the denim game. They have a modern yet vintage feel. They are comfortable, they don’t shrink a ton when they are washed and they pair well with everything. Throw on a tee and jacket with some clean kicks or wear a button-down, tucked in with a belt and some boots or dress shoes, either way, the outfit works. Getting the dad on your list a pair of these jeans will definitely bring a smile to his face. Buying clothes can be hit or miss so make sure you know what size he wears. There are regular sizes and big and tall sizes. The jeans are available in 18 different colors so you can buy him multiple pairs.
A cornhole set is a wonderful gift that will get a ton of use and cause a bunch of smiles. If the dad on your list loves to spend his time outdoors then he is going to love setting up this cornhole game and playing against his friends and family. Cornhole has become incredibly popular over the past 20 years and is one of the most purchased outdoor games on the planet. it is easy to set up and take down, easy to play and people can literally get lost for hours playing this game.
This sturdy set is a 4×2 set, there are 3×2 sets also available. It comes with two boards, 8 total beanbags in two colors. The boards are water-resistant and foldable. Vintage-inspired cornhole boards are designed to look like repurposed barn wood planks featuring the American Flag. There are also five other designs available both in the 4×2 and 3×2.
A bar cart is a really cool and inventive gift idea for any dad that likes to have a cocktail every once in a while. It serves it’s purpose as a bar cart, holding glasses and liquor bottles but it also adds a bit of ambiance to the decor of any home. If the dad you’re buying for likes to throw dinner parties or BBQs then get him the gift of a conversation piece and add this globe bar to his gift list.
This bar cart works as a rolling bar or wine cabinet. This wine cabinet has 4 rooms and 2 shelves for wines and cups of different sizes. Created from superior gumwood, this wine cabinet and bar cart is smooth and has no splinter. The outer design is really cool and features an actual globe. While this isn’t a typical gift it will be well-received by any dad and will be the talk of every party he throws in the future.
Regardless of if his hair is thinning or not using a biotin shampoo and conditioner will give his hair the volume and shine that everyone loves. If his hair is thinning this is an easy way to slow the thinning and improve scalp and hair health. Biotin shampoos and conditioners are the newest advancements in fighting an aging scalp. It helps revitalize hair follicles and decreases dandruff.
Pura D’or shampoo and conditioner are double the strength of the original formula and are clinically tested to fight thinning and create more volume for a thicker, fuller-looking, and feeling head of hair. I actually use this shampoo pre-emptively because my father is as bald as Bruce Willis and it truly does make my hair thicker and fuller, also, it smells fantastic. This gentle shampoo conditioner set includes Aloe Vera that contains Amino Acids & Proteolytic Enzymes that can promote a healthier scalp and help induce development in hair.
Men’s wedding rings have become super popular and have changed quite a bit in the past few years. The tungsten ring is not only stylish but thicker and more sturdy than the traditional gold thin band wedding ring. More and more guys are switching it up to a thicker, dark ring and its popularity is due to the fact that it accessorizes a lot better than gold or silver. Now the ring has become part of the entire outfit and not an afterthought. This ring is available in a ton of different sizes for smaller fingers to larger, thicker fingers. It is also available in 5 different widths so there really is something for every unique man out there.
When mowing the lawn becomes more of a chore than enjoyment and relaxing there is a new technology that can take care of that lawn with the push of a button. The robot lawnmower is the wave fo the future. This mower tackles yards up to . 4 acres, slopes up to 17 degrees, and cuts grass up to 3. 6 inches tall. The mower runs on guided invisible boundaries and when it needs a charge it returns to it’s charging station. The mower is so quiet that it can mow during the day or at night. The Connect@Home app allows him to set and adjust his Automower’s cutting schedule with ease and can also be controlled up to 100 feet with Bluetooth.
For the dad that loves his beer but also wants a new hobby, there is no greater gift than a homebrewing kit. Give him the chance to brew his own special beer that he can share with his friends and family. This homebrew starter kit is perfect for any guy that has never brewed before but wants to try for the first time. The kit comes with everything he needs to get going and easy to follow instructions.
Kit Includes Block Party Amber Ale recipe kit, 6.5-gallon fermentor w/ spigot, lid & Bubbler airlock, Bottling Bucket w/Spigot assembly, bottle filler, 21” Stainless Spoon, 5 ft. Siphon Tubing, Cleaner/Sanitizer – Fermenter’s Favorites Oxygen Wash, Bottle Brush, Royal Crown Bottle Capper & Caps (60ct.) Yields 5 gallons of the finished beer, filling 50 twelve ounce bottles. There are two other kits available as well.
If the dad on your list doesn’t really have a personal or unique style then you should get him a hoodie that shows him how awesome of a dad he is. Getting him a Dad Hoodie is a great purchase and is something that he will wear every time he sees you. He will be proud of how proud you are of his dadness. This hoodie is 50-50 cotton and polyester which means it will be comfortable and durable. The hoodie has the REAL definition of the word Dad as a noun. It comes in a number of sizes and is also available in the featured black as well as 13 other great colors.
The rowing machine is one of the best complete body workouts on the planet. The resistance of the water provides a fantastic workout. Having a rowing machine in the home will definitely motivate the dad on your list to workout more and with how many muscles the rower works out he won’t have to work out as long and will have time for other things.
The shape of this rowing machine is actually designed to replicate rowing on a real ship. It is old school meets new school technology. The transfer wheels make it super easy to move around the house and store when not in use. It features an ergonomic seat, active recoil system, and height-adjustable footplates with straps and is incredibly quiet unlike most rowers on the market. The rowing machine is available in three different colors to match his interior decor.
Does your dad or the dad on your list love to cook and really know his way around the kitchen? Has he been using the same old kitchen knives for years and years without sharpening or changing them out? Gifting him a new set of knives is a great gift idea and one that he will get a ton of use out of. Prepping meals, cutting the Thanksgiving turkey, or cutting a birthday cake for a loved one, no matter the reason he will love using his new knives.
Includes 13 Professional Knives, kitchen scissors, a bonus peeler, a premium quality 2-stage knife sharpener, and a modern knife stand. The knives are made with stainless steel and are easy to sharpen and clean. They are dishwasher safe and the black blades are super cool and will look great in his kitchen. These knives and other utensils are professional-grade and used in amazing kitchens around the world. If 17 pieces are too much there is a 7 piece set that is also available.
Even if the dad on your shopping list isn’t technologically inclined like my father you can teach him to use this easy to operate Echo Show. The Echo show combines the visual properties of a webcam with the voice controls of Alexa. All he needs to say is “Alexa call ____” and it will call whoever he wants to chat with. If the person on the other end has an Echo Show they can video chat. If he lives far away from his kids and grandkids this is a great gift to keep him in touch with them and watch them grow.
The compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage his day, entertain at a glance, and connect him to friends and family. Ask Alexa to show him movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks. Once he gets the hang of it this will be one of his most favorite gifts. He can control his smart home devices like the thermostat and lights and can even rotate pictures and show a clock face if he wants. The Show is available in two colors and with a ton of extra options.
Is the dad on your list the king of cocktails? When there is a party is he the one that hangs out by the bar ready to pour everyone’s drink? Is he more a fan of upscale bars and cocktail lounges than dive bars? No matter the reason, if he is a cocktail aficionado he will love getting this mixology set as a gift. This set will allow him to mix drinks like a pro and please his guests for every party and holiday gathering. He will look forward to getting home from work so he can try out new mixes and new drinks.
The bartender kit contains all of the essential tools to create tasty cocktails: measuring jigger, muddler, strainers, and a book of cocktail recipes so he can build both original drinks and pro drinks. The book contains 200 cocktail recipes that are easy to make and easy to follow. The natural bamboo stand has been handmade to beautifully store all of the bartender tools all in one place.
In my house growing up, my dad had a recliner that was for him and him only. I didn’t even dare sit in it when he was at work. It wasn’t out of fear it was out of respect. He worked 12 hour days and I wanted him to have his very own comfy chair that he could look forward to relaxing in when he got home. Chances are the dad in your life who has been sitting in the same spot for years and he could use an upgrade. This airsoft, faux leather chair is not just a comfortable spot to sit, it is also a great looking chair that will fit with most decors.
Bigger overstuffed armrests, larger-size premium seat cushion, sit back, and relax on comfy. High-resiliency foam cushions wrapped in high-quality faux leather. Faux leather breathes a bit better than traditional leather. It is just as durable and just as comfortable. This overstuffed leather recliner chair measures 37.1×37.7×40.1 inch with 21×21×19 inch extra thick seat and over padding back cushion and 5.42 ft fully reclined length. The chair reclines easily with a pull of the reclining arm. There are 7 different colors and styles available in this chair.
A beautifully made chess set is not just a game that you can play with dad whenever you are together. The right chess set can actually be a conversation piece. The right chess set can also be decorative and can add a lot to a room. This chess set is handmade, each piece carved by hand to be perfectly balanced and beautiful. If the dad on your list plays chess then this is one of those gifts he won’t be expecting and will cherish for the rest of his life. This is the kind of gift that will be handed down from generation to generation.
The board is made from beech and birch wood that gives it a classic, handmade feel that many chess enthusiasts will appreciate. Secured chessmen compartments provide room inside the board to securely store each chess piece; each chess piece is individually protected in formed compartments inside the folding chessboard.
The Miracle-Gro name is about as popular a name as there is in the gardening world. They make a variety of products from plant and flower growing soil to tools to fertilizer to compost tumblers. If the dad on your list is an environmentally friendly, green thumb having guy then he will love this dual chamber compost tumbler. This is an outdoor compost system that has two chambers that allow the compost to churn and rotate simultaneously.
It features two sliding doors for easy access to compost. It is a heavy-duty tumbler that is weather-resistant and incredibly sturdy. Each bin rotates individually or together. This tumbler will fit in any garden, in garages, on balconies or anywhere else he can think to put it. There is the featured version available and another dual-chamber tumbler by Miracle-Gro that comes with gardening tools. Each chamber is 27.7 gallons.
Dockers is a name that almost everyone on the planet knows. They ake the best khakis out there and have been doing so for years. A great pair of khakis has the ability to be the centerpiece of a man’s wardrobe and if you have a tough dad to buy for then a pair of khakis can save your shopping list. These khakis are designed to stretch and fit unlike any other pair of khakis. They are nearly wrinkle resistant while also being durable and comfortable. These khakis are perfect for a business outfit, something formal and something casual. They work great with a shirt and tie and with a tee and sneakers. They are available in a ton of sizes and also in 11 different colors for all occasions.
This tavern set can turn any room into a man cave and if the dad on your list has or wants a man cave in his house this is a great place to start. The faux marble tabletop is absolutely beautiful and at first glance, you can’t tell that it isn’t real marble. The set comes with two bar-style stool chairs that are comfortable and fit underneath the table perfectly. The seats are padded and the entire set is made of hardwood that is as attractive as it is durable.
Dimensions: Table – 42.25” W x 22.13” D x 36.25” H | Stool (each) – 13.75” W x 13.75” D x 25” H | Table Weight Capacity – 200 lbs. | Stool weight capacity (each) – 275 lbs. This set is a great gift idea that he probably won’t expect but will absolutely love. If the featured espresso finish isn’t a good fit for his man cave there are three other color options at the same dimensions.
The Adidas brand is one of the worldwide leaders in athletic gear. The brand started with basketball shoes and has exploded from there. For the golfing dad on your list, a new pair of golf spikes could be just what the doctor ordered. It is a gift that he might not think he needs but would definitely appreciate and get a ton of use out of. If he doesn’t already have a new pair of golf cleats then he has probably been golfing in sneakers or been using the same old golf cleats for years so an update is welcome.
These Adidas golf cleats are super lightweight, stylish, and comfortable enough to wear while walking 36 holes. They are made of microfiber leather and a lightweight mesh that makes them incredibly airy while also being firm and sturdy. They feature a 6-spike configuration with thintech low-profile technology for improved traction and stability. They are available in the featured silver as well as two other colors. And they also come in both regular and wide sizes.
Does the dad on your list rock the bald head like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or Michael Jordan? Has he accepted the fact that he has no hair and embraced it? Typically shaving his head can take anywhere from a few minutes to an hour but with this head shaver, he can be done quickly and efficiently. This is one of the best skull shavers in the game and it’s four rotating heads create a smooth and quick shave without having to use razors and shaving cream.
The ultra-flexible pivoting blades cut only hair and no skin. The shaver can be used wet or dry which makes it perfect for shower shaving. The tool is easy to use and lightweight. The battery allows for quick charging and can hold a charge for 90 continuous minutes but also includes a USB charging cable that allows the shaver to be used while charging. It is small and easy to pack when traveling.
If the dad on your list likes to cook and knows his way around the kitchen then he is going to need spices to flavor his famous dishes. Every dad has a “dad’s famous” dish and these organic gourmet spices will help him achieve those flavors that you grew up loving. This spice rack is three tiers, includes 24 spices, and can be wall-mounted or set on a countertop. It is designed to save space while making the most out of the three tiers. It weighs approximately 9lbs and McCormick is America’s #1 spice brand.
Another great gift for the dad with a game room or man cave, this billiard or pool table is a gift he will absolutely love. Gifting him a pool table will be a gift that provides him with years of fun and excitement and is also the kind of gift that gets passed down through the generations. This pool table is 90 inches long which is pretty standard for bars and pool halls. The red felt looks really good in any decor and the wood finish is incredibly intricate and beautiful.
It features traditional parlor-style drop pockets and scratch-resistant rail coating that improves the longevity of the table. The table is very durable as are the cues and balls that come with. Accessories include a cue ball and ball rack, billiard ball set, 2 cue sticks, a triangle rack, chalk, and a brush. There are different versions and sizes of the pool table including a really cool 96 inch “Urban” version that would look great in a modern home. Check out the other styles HERE.
A kayak is a great gift idea for any dad that loves to be out on the water or any dad that is a fisherman. I used to fish from a kayak and there is something about fishing at water level that makes you feel closer to the action. Also, it is very difficult and if he can catch fish from a kayak he can catch fish anywhere. This kayak is inflatable but is easy to blow up with the manual pump that is included. It is a sharp-looking kayak with bright graphics and a really cool design.
The kayak comes with an 84-inch aluminum oar that is double-sided and will definitely provide a great workout while trying to locate that special fishing spot. Measures 30 by 15 by 108 inches (W x H x D), with a 27.2-pound weight and 220-pound maximum capacity. While it is inflatable the kayak remains incredibly durable and nimble. Being made of vinyl with a padded backrest and storage net this kayak can handle almost anything a plastic kayak can handle.
Most golfers will tell you that putting is the hardest part of the game and the only way to get better is to practice constantly. How many times have you seen a golf match and watched a guy or girl miss a two-foot putt that looks pretty straight? It can be the most rewarding and most frustrating part of the game so if the dad on your list is a golfer gifting him the ability to continuously practice his putting stroke is a great move.
This 9 foot long putting green features an automatic ball return so all he needs to do is line up his shot and get it in the hole, the green will do the rest. He will be able to lose himself for hours at a time even when it is raining and his real tee time gets canceled. There are squaring and alignment guides at 3, 5, and 7 feet that help promote consistency in every aspect of putting motion. True-roll surface and upslope at the cup emulate putts found on actual greens.
Every dad needs a quality cooler to keep his cold beverages during football season or while hosting family BBQs or beach days. There are hundreds of uses and occasions that this cooler will come in handy and that is the whole point of getting him something he will use. This Coleman cooler is vintage-inspired and features a 54-quart capacity accommodates up to 85 cans. The steel belts that it is designed with can keep ice cold for up to 4 days. Comfort-grip steel handles allow for easy, controlled lifting and carrying. The red is obviously very cool, pun intended, but there are also five other neat designs that I know he will love.
Does the dad in your life have a knack for working with his hands? Maybe he owns or works for a construction company and builds things for a living. giving him a table saw like this one is not only a smart gift that he will get a ton of use out of but it is an investment in his profession. This will make him a more efficient carpenter whether it’s on the Jobsite or on the weekends in the garage. Give him more reasons to use his talent of woodworking buy getting him an awesome gift like this.
Dewalt is a premier name in power tools and the brand is known for its durability and length of use. This table saw will last for years and create some pretty amazing things. It features a compact size for ease of transport and storage when not in use. It features rack and pinion telescoping fence rails make fence adjustments fast, smooth, and accurate. Its dimensions are 26.65 x 14.08 x 27.15 inches.
Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that show him really what you think of his dadness. The World’s Best Dad hat is a hat that he will wear every time he sees you. If you are buying for a dad to be, this little message on a great hat will give him all the confidence in the world with his new baby coming soon. This hat is a one size fits all style hat, has a buckle closure, and is made from 100% cotton. It is comfortable, won’t shrink when it gets wet and is perfect for golfing or fishing excursions. The hat is available in 14 different colors including the featured olive green.
Carrying a golf bag for 18 or 36 holes takes almost as much effort as playing the game. If the dad you’re buying for isn’t the kind of golfer to use a cart and likes walking the course then getting him a golf bag cart is a clutch move. He will love how easy it is to use and the compatibility of the cart. It can fold up to fit into any trunk and stores easily in the garage or closet. Callaway is a big name in golf products and if he has a set of Callaway clubs he will want this cart to match with his bag and sticks. It features an adjustable height, foam-covered handle for added comfort. Includes scorecard, umbrella and drink holders, mesh storage bag, and push on/off foot brake.
A cookware set is a fantastic gift idea for the dad that knows his way around the kitchen. If cooking is his special talent then give him the tools he needs to put together a great meal. This stainless steel cookware set from Cuisinart is a long-lasting set that is easy to clean and easy to use. The featured set comes with 12 pieces and everything he needs to cook any meal. Oven safe up to 550F, Rims are tapered for drip-free pouring.
The set consists of 1-1/2- and 3-quart covered saucepans; 8- and 10-inch open skillets; 3-1/2-quart covered saute pan; 8-quart covered stockpot; steamer insert with lid. 12 pieces in total. Professional Triple Ply Construction features a core of pure aluminum and brushed stainless exterior. If 12-pieces are too many there are other options in a smaller set.
For the dad that loves to spend more time in the water than he does on land, there is a gift that will keep him protected while trying to carve massive barrels. This rash guard is designed to protect a surfer against freezing cold temperatures and harmful UV rays. Oneill is the premier name in surfing gear and they have been doing what they do best for decades. This rash guard is meant to fit snug and comes in regular sizes as well as tall sizes for those dads with longer arms and a longer torso.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the adventurous dads out there this GoPro camera will provide years and years of capturing moments that no other camera can capture. If he likes to bike, hike, fish, hunt, swim, surf, or do anything else outdoorsy and fun then he is going to love having this camera handy. He won’t miss a single second of any vacation, any party, any sporting event. The camera films in 1080p crystal clear picture. It is incredibly durable and easy to use and get accustomed to.
With a touch screen and simple, streamlined capture modes, it’s easy to jump right in and get great shots. Just swipe and tap. It takes high-quality 10MP photos. And with Burst mode, you can get 15 photos in one second so he won’t ever miss a moment. The featured GoPro is grey but is listed as white, if he isn’t feeling the white, there are two other color options to choose from.
They say you should change your pillows out every couple of years because they hold in dust and dead skin cells and obviously, lose their support. Investing in a couple of new pillows for dad will be one of those gifts he doesn’t realize he really needs until he goes to sleep that night. I am sure the next time you talk to him after giving him these he will thank you over and over again. These pillows are hypoallergenic and filled with shredded memory foam with a bamboo exterior. They will keep him cool on the hottest nights and keeping a cool head will help him get more sleep and get to sleep faster. The pillows come in a pack of two and are designed for a queen-size bed.
Outdoorsy guys can attest to how nice it is to have a stove when camping, hiking, fishing, or hunting out in the wilderness. It’s not always easy to cook on an open campfire and if the firewood is too wet you can spend hours trying to get warm and feed yourself. Bringing a portable camping stove with you on a camping trip can literally be a lifesaver and the dad that brings this with him is going to be a favorite around the campfire.
The fully insulated vertical combustion chamber forces gases to mix with the flames, leading to decreased harmful emissions while boasting tremendous fuel efficiency. The Dura doesn’t require a lot of wood or dry biomass to cook an entire meal, which makes it a very eco-friendly outdoor cooking option. Its dimensions are 10.5 x 10.5 x 10.5 inches.
I am a firm believer that a man cannot have too many tee shirts. At some point, it is going to be advantageous for a man to invest in a new pack of tees that aren’t faded and stretched out. Gifting these v-neck tees to your dad or a dad on your list is a safe gift that he will love and get a lot of use out of. If you are having trouble finding a gift for a dad on your list then play the safe card and get him something you know he wears. Every guy wears tee shirts and a quality tee is a great idea.
These tee shirts are performance tees that don’t shrink but have a ton of stretch. They are comfortable, soft and they come in multiple colors in a pack of 5. You aren’t just gifting him these tee shirts, you are giving him at least five outfits to add to his rotation and providing him with clothing to work out in, relax in or wear under his work clothes. There are multiple sizes to choose from and quite a few color combinations.
While this coffee maker is more than just a coffee maker it is also more than just a gift for dad. This is a gift for anyone that is offered a cup of coffee from your dad or the dad you bought it for. This coffee maker is made by Ninja the brand well-known for its blenders and juicers. The machine makes coffee, sure, but it also makes specialty brew and can brew super-rich coffee concentrate that you can use to create delicious lattes, macchiato, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks. It also makes 6 brew sizes: Brew anything from a single cup or travel size to a half carafe or a full carafe. It will also look great on his counter. It comes in the featured option or the option with a thermal carafe.
There is something about listening to music on a vinyl record that is just warmer and more intimate than listening to a digital recording. The vintage style, sound and look of this Victrola record player is a type of nostalgia that your dad would be happy to be gifted. This is a surprise gift that he will sit and enjoy for years and years. If he still has records laying around he is going to love the ability to dust them off and take a trip down memory lane. Being that it is a suitcase record player it can easily be taken with him anywhere. It has speakers built-in, can connect to Bluetooth, and features an Input select knob, Power/Volume Knob & an Auto stop switch that stops spinning records once the record is finished playing.
Having an all-in-one printer like this at home will be a lifesaver for the dad on your list. This printer is super fast and can do a bit of everything. Keep him from having to go to a specialty store and have things printed or photocopied or scanned. Now, he will be able to handle all of that from the comfort of his own home. The HP all-in-one is made by a brand that has a rich history of creating useful office tools. The printer comes with instant ink so he can take it out of the box, set it up and get to printing beautiful color prints.
Print and scan from virtually anywhere with the HP smart app. This wireless printer lets him print borderless photos and documents at home. Handle tasks at home with print, scan, and copy versatility, and save time and paper with automatic two-sided printing from a color printer made with 20% recycled plastic. This printer can be hooked up to Bluetooth and can print from his google drive which means he can print to his new printer from ANYWHERE.
While a luggage set might not be the sexiest of gifts and cannot be overly romanticized depending on the dad it can be motivational at the very least. Maybe the dad you are buying for is nearing retirement and has always wanted to travel. This gift may be the push he needs to finally buy his boarding pass and head off to view the world. If he is going to board that plane he is going to want a great luggage set to carry everything he needs to make his journey memorable.
The Rockland 4 piece luggage set is a soft set meaning the exterior is cloth and has the ability to move and stretch to fit a few extra items in each bag. The set comes with a 14″ Tote and a 19″, 24″, and 28″ upright suitcase complete with extending, telescoping handles, and four-way rolling wheels to make carting his gear around the airport even easier. This set comes in some really fun colors so that he can easily identify his bags when waiting at the baggage carousel.
The Macbook is one of the coolest and most powerful laptops on the market. It’s no secret that Apple has been at the forefront of technological advances since Steve Jobs introduced the iPod and iPhone so many years ago. Since then Apple has really upped the bar for any other computer or software company and kept the rest of the world on the edge of their seats waiting for the next big new invention.
This 13-inch Macbook is the Mac lover’s dream. The laptop is more than a laptop, it features 8GB of memory, fast SSD storage, and stereo speakers with wider stereo sound than previous models. The magic backlit keyboard makes typing in low light situations easy on the eyes. Speaking of easy on the eyes, this laptop is absolutely gorgeous and anybody that unwraps this gift will be incredibly grateful. You can buy this Macbook in one of three different colors.
Chances are the dad on your list has had the same raggedy leather wallet for years, I know my old man has had the same one since I was a kid. It is time for a change and a much-needed upgrade and with the new technology in wallets, he could use one that will protect his identity and his card numbers. This gorgeous leather wallet from Fossil is just the wallet to get the job done. It is a bi-fold wallet which is a traditional style and features pockets for his cards, an ID viewing window so he doesn’t need to take his license out all the time, and comes in 5 different colors to match his individual style.
Working a long hard day can be taxing on anyone, but as long as there is a relaxing spot to unwind after that long day of work there will be something for dads to look forward to. We gifted my grandfather a swing like this years ago and it was his most favorite spot to sit in the whole world. I can still remember swinging back and forth with him in the summer and how peaceful it was. Getting the dad on your list this swing will not only show him how much you care about him but will give you a spot to create some really great memories.
This outdoor swing is cushioned and canopied for maximum comfort. The canopy provides just the right amount of shade and the cushions make for a seat that he will be able to enjoy for hours at a time. Its sturdy steel construction means it can withstand high winds and precipitation year-round. The backrest is completely adjustable, allowing the swing-bench to turn into a comfortable flat bed that anyone can enjoy. The dimensions are 73″(L) x 44″(W) x 68″(H); Weight Capacity: 750 lbs. And the swing is available in three different colors.
Dressing up for work every day for years can get extremely boring. Wearing the same thing day in and day out doesn’t inspire confidence. Typically socks are viewed as a boring gift. A gift that parents get their kids when they run out of ideas. Statistically, socks are one of the most popular gifts given not because they are desired but because everyone wears them. The dad on your list deserves to wear something fun and exciting. Something that will not only add a bit of color to his feet but to his life. He is going to love putting on these bright and colorful socks every day and will enjoy showing them off to anyone that notices them. They come in a ton of different colors and fit shoe sizes from 8-12 US.
Slow cookers can do some pretty fantastic things in the kitchen. From stews to soups to chili the crockpot is a fantastic way to slow-cook foods from scratch and if the dad you are buying for is a dynamo in the kitchen then he is going to love what he can do with this cooking tool. This is an all-in-one appliance that lets you, pressure cook, sterilize, slow cook, brown/sear, sauté, boil, simmer, and steam. He will be able to make healthy meals in a fraction of the time that conventional cooking requires 15 one-touch meal settings. There are a number of different sizes available, the featured size is a 10-quart cooker but there are smaller cookers too. The cooker is also available in a black stainless option.
Raking leaves is time-consuming and can wreak havoc on the lower back especially for older dads. The EGO cordless leaf blower is the smart and efficient way to clear off a lawn and pavement without resulting in an injury that could keep him from enjoying his days off with the family. This leaf blower is also more environmentally friendly than gas blowers while being 4x quieter so he won’t bother the neighbors.
The EGO+ offers a high-efficiency brushless motor and its variable-speed control delivers 225-580 CFM. It has a weather-resistant construction that makes it durable and will last a long time without having to replace it. The blower is relatively lightweight and only weighs 123.68 Ounces. Its dimensions are 36 x 10 x 6 inches so it will fit easily in any garage or garden shed.
One of the best gifts I ever received is a Contigo water bottle. I drink a ton of water every day and I literally take this water bottle everywhere I go. No matter if the dad you are gifting is an athlete or a businessman or works with his hands for 10 hours a day he will get a lot of use out of this water bottle and it will go everywhere he does. The Contigo stainless steel water bottle is nearly indestructible and can chill water and other beverages for up to 28 hours. The protective spout cover keeps dirt and germs off the mouthpiece for cleaner drinking. The bottle is available in 24 and 32oz options and comes in a variety of really cool colors.
Adding a mini-fridge to a man cave is a great move for any man that doesn’t want to miss any of the games or have to rush upstairs during commercials. If you are going to buy him a beverage cooler or fridge for the mancave then aesthetics are almost as important as efficiency and reliability. This mini-fridge and beverage cooler from hOmeLabs is as cool to look at the drinks it holds. The clear door makes for easy viewing of what the interior holds.
The fridge has 3.2 cubic feet of storage and can hold up to 120 cans. External size: 18.9” W (front across) x 33.3” H (top to bottom) x 17.30” D (front to back). Internal size: 16” W x 29” H x 12” D. It features 3 adjustable and removable chrome storage shelves and has an easy touch temperature control that cools down to 34°F, and a large digital display for quick monitoring and setting of any temperature. The 120V 240W heavy-duty, vertical chiller features energy-efficient advanced technology, and a whisper-quiet compressor that works with a small convection fan to cool quickly. Definitely one of the best man cave fridge options that you can gift any dad.
The Brickell brand makes top quality men’s skincare routines. Starting an anti-aging routine is a great idea for any man of any age. The dad you are buying for will greatly appreciate this gift because it shows just how much you care about his wellbeing. Brickell takes great pride in its products and they are all made with all-natural and organic ingredients.
This men’s skin care set contains the two best skin care products for men to rejuvenate his face while reducing and preventing wrinkles. The two products in this kit moisturize the skin and reduce the signs of aging. The kit features Natural & Certified Organic ingredients, including aloe, DMAE, MSM, hyaluronic acid, protein peptides, and caffeine. Oh, and they smell absolutely fantastic.
The wet/dry shop vac is one of those gifts that makes life a lot easier. This is a great vacuum for any kind of mess from garage spills to sawdust to a flood in the entryway this thing can handle it all. DeWalt makes a superior product that does the job and is very durable. This shop vac is easy to use, easy to empty, and lightweight. It has four wheels that make it easy to move around any kind of flooring. The vacuum can clean spills on carpet and hardwood, cement, or linoleum.
It features a powerful 6 peak horsepower motor that provides just the amount of suction needed to most any cleanup job. The built-in accessory storage bag conveniently attached to the backside of the vac to keep all accessories neatly organized. The vacuum can hold 14 gallons, works on 120 volts and 285 watts.
Growing up in a house with an NFL fan typically means that you inherit the fandom of whichever team he/she roots for. My dad is a Cowboys fan so I, in turn, become a Cowboys fan too. While the 90s were pretty great for my father and me, the past 20 years have been tough. But, no matter what team the dad on your list roots for, he is always happy to sport that logo with pride. He will watch every televised game from the living room or his man cave and cheer whenever they score and become frustrated when they lose. Get him a gift that he will take a lot of pride in. This zip-up black hoodie with his favorite team’s logo is a smart gift that he will wear every Sunday when they play. Made of 100% polyester the hoodie is durable and comfortable. Every team is available and there are sizes ranging from small to XXL.
My dad and I spent countless hours in the basement playing darts. He was amazing at the game and actually played in quite a few dart leagues while I was growing up. Not only does the game of darts take skill and hand-eye coordination it is a whole lot of fun. If your dad or the dad on your list enjoys the game of darts and has the space to set up a board then this is a great gift idea not just because he enjoys the game but because you can spend more time playing the game with him.
Great for a patio, garage or man cave this dartboard/dart cabinet features a corkboard, steel tip darts, dry-erase scoreboard, dry erase marker, and mounting hardware. Open dimensions: 42″ L x 21.5″ W x 3″ D; closed dimensions: 21″ L x 21.5″ W x 3″ D. Measuring 18″ in diameter and 1.5″ D. The board looks just as good open as it does closed and makes for a great piece for any game room. Measuring 18″ in diameter, the Viper Shot King is official tournament size; A movable number ring further extends the dartboard’s life.
Bose is a premier name in sound and has created some of the crispest and clear headphones, soundbars and speakers on the planet. These Boe noise-cancelling headphones are of the highest quality and will erase all the background noise allowing the listener to focus only on what he wants to. From music to television to audiobooks, these headphones provide second to none sound quality and comfort. They are Bluetooth and Alexa capable and feature a Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up. There are three levels of noise cancellation suited for specific needs. They are available in the featured black, pink and silver.
For the camping fans on your list this Coleman 8 person Montana tent is perfect for weekend getaways or merely camping in the backyard when he can’t get away from the house. While this tent isn’t considered a “glamping” tent it is one of the best tents t buy from a revered brand. The Coleman brand has been building high-quality camping and outdoor gear for 120 years. This tent is made to withstand high winds and in-climate weather. It features a conventional pitch that sets up in 15 minutes. It has a hinged door that easily swings open and includes an extended awning. Its roomy interior measures 16 x 7 ft. With 6 ft. 2 in. Center height; fits 3 queen-size air beds. There are three color options and even a tent with lights on the interior.
While a pair of sweatpants may seem like a simple gift to give these Under Armour Fleece pants are high quality and supremely comfortable. The Under Armour brand makes some of the most comfortable athletic gear in the world and these sweats are no different. A great pair of sweatpants or joggers can last a man a very long time. Any man that receives these pants is going to be forever grateful and will wear them every chance he gets. From working out to lounging around the house, these pants are going to be the first pants he reaches for when he wants to be comfortable.
The pants are made of cotton and polyester with a soft fleece lining that isn’t too hot or too light. The pants will keep him warm in colder temperatures and allow his legs to breathe in hotter temperatures. they flex with each movement and won’t bunch up around his ankles. The elastic waistband has a drawstring to tighten or loosen as he sees fit. They are available in a bunch of sizes from small to tall and they also come in 11 different colors so you can gift him more than one pair.
You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars to buy him a workout station that can effectively exercise his entire body. If physical fitness is important to the dad in your life then there is a workout tower that can provide him with everything he needs to get his flex on in 30 minutes or less. This workout tower is a great fit for a home gym, garage, patio, or even a man cave. This workout equipment can be used for pull-ups, push ups, chin up, knee raise and dips, main training abdominal muscles, arm, back, chest, shoulders, and leg muscles. The dimensions are 29.1″ x 40.9″ x 68.8-90.5″.This power tower will not take up too much space. The tower can hold up to 330lbs safely.