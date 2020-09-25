101 Best Gifts For Dad: The Ultimate List

101 Best Gifts For Dad: The Ultimate List

  • Shares
  • Updated

Buying gifts for your dad or any dad to be can be a really tough task. Most dads, if they are like mine, will say they “don’t want anything” when asked. Other dads seemingly have everything they could ever need. This ultimate list of the best gifts for dad will definitely help when making that shopping list for the dad in your life.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
101 Listed Items

What are the Most Unique Gifts for Dad?

Depending on your definition of unique there is a lot of potential as to what could make this list. Most of the time the best gift isn't the gift that he asked for but the gift he really doesn't know he needs but will improve his life. Whether it is an article of clothing or a techy item there are a lot of great unique gifts out there that will make his eyes go wide and leave him speechless when he unwraps the gift. 

Maybe the best unique gift is a gift that brings him back to his childhood. Maybe the most unique gift is a gift that pushes him to do things he loves to do more frequently. My idea of unique gifts are gifts that aren't being given to every father on the planet but are incredibly special none the less. 

If we are talking about a gift that isn't given to a father every day then we have to take into consideration the gifts that are really cool and a total surprise when he opens them. A fireproof safe for him to put all of his important papers and materials is a great gift idea that most likely isn't something that he would generally ask for. A safe can go from being empty to the most important item in the house. If it has pictures, birth certificates, deeds, and jewelry in it, then it can have a big monetary value as well as sentimental value. 

Another unique gift that you probably haven't thought about since the late 80s or early 90s is a Polaroid camera. Now a regular digital camera isn't really a unique gift in the 21st century but a Polaroid camera is insanely unique nowadays. This is a gift that will make him feel all sorts of nostalgic and a gift that he will have a ton of fun using over and over again. He will love having the power to take and then hold a picture in his hand and will cover the refrigerator and his workspace with pics of this family.

If he has a thing for furniture and interior decor then there is a unique gift idea that you won't see on a bunch of shopping lists this year, but that doesn't mean that it isn't insanely cool. The Globe Shaped Wine Bar is a fantastic gift that really stands out. This is something that he most likely wouldn't ever dream of asking for but if he is a fan of hosting parties and a fan of mixing a great cocktail or uncorking a nice bottle of wine then he is going to fall in love with it the second he lays eyes one it. This gift will be a conversation piece for years to come and will be something that he definitely keeps forever. 

What are the Coolest Gifts for Dad?

Cool is a word that you want to hear when you give the dad on your list his gift or gifts this year. If he opens the gift and says "oh, cooooool" then you know you have succeeded and can be happy with yourself for the next 365 days. Dads are pretty easy to please so the "cool" factor is relatively easy to obtain. That doesn't mean that searching for that perfect gift is any less fun and that the "cool" reaction is any less satisfying. 

While I am sure that your dad doesn't mind mowing the lawn, he could probably do a lot with the time he has spent over the years making sure the lawn is green and trimmed adequately. The Husqvarna Automower is a really cool gift that he might not be able to wrap his head around at first, but once he sees what it can do he will definitely speak of the gift as being "cool" This is the kind of gift he will brag to all of his friends about and even though he isn't actively mowing the lawn that doesn't mean he won't sit and watch as this lawnmower does its thing.

If the dad on your list loves beer, then he is going to really love making his own. A beer brewing kit is a gift that continues to give long after he has thrown away the wrapping paper. Getting him a brewmaster kit will give him a new hobby and a goal to reach, making a beer that he and the rest of the family loves. He'll be dying to invite his friends over to taste the new brew that he made from scratch. Watch in awe as he registers this gift when he opens it. Listen closely because you are about to hear him say, "oh this is so cool!"

See Also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More