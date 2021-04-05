15 Best Black Bikini Sets & Separates You’ll LOVE

Nothing says timeless, chic, and sexy like the poolside equivalent of the little black dress. As much as we love to wear fun and flashy florals, stripes, mixed patterns, and trendy one-piece styles, it’s time to stun in the sun in a classic black bikini.
Our list of the best black bikini sets and separates features 15 gorgeous styles we know you’ll love. We’ve got it all: plunging necklines, criss-cross backs, bandeau options, halter tops, plus size styles, modest favorites, all the best brands, and more. To find the best little black swimsuit for you this summer, read on.
The number one selling black bikini set on Amazon is this one from RUHEE. With thousands of five-star reviews that complement the design for its figure-flattering silhouette, this popular black bikini is anything but basic. Featuring a completely cute criss-cross design top that ties in the back, and sold with matching ruched high-waisted bottoms, this look is completely on-trend and yet still classic enough to wear year after year.
The top also features permanent padding and adjustable straps. Available in a series of colors and mixed patterns, this affordable option is definitely worth wearing this summer.
Available sizes: Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This cute halter black bikini top from La Blanca features perfectly placed ruching, adjustable straps, an adjustable back self-tie closure, and adjustable bust coverage, too. Made from quality material that features 83% nylon and 17% elastane and sewn-in molded cups, this top does a great job of fitting better and offering support in all the best places. A timeless look that also comes in nine other gorgeous colors, this is a style you can wear year after year. Sold as just a bikini top, you can purchase matching Island Goddess bikini bottoms here.
Available sizes: 2 – 14; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Bralettes are incredibly trendy right now. Essentially an unstructured bra, this style is completely comfortable to wear and has an effortless, lounge-worthy appeal. This bralette bikini top from Seafolly is a versatile option as it’s perfect for running, surfing, or swimming. While mostly unstructured, this top does feature removable quick dry cups and some side boning, both of which add shape and light support. It also has some cute detailing including a center keyhole cutout, double straps around the side, and a cross back design. It’s also available in a variety of colors.
The one bummer is that bikini bottoms are not included. Have no fear, though, Seafolly sells an incredible line-up of black bikini bottoms at great prices. Check them out here.
Available sizes: 2 – 14; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Seafolly recommends this for women with A-C busts. This is a hand wash only garment.
A fun and flattering plus-size option, this black bikini set from Kisscynest is an excellent choice for full-figured women. Durable enough for a variety of water activities – or lounging activities – this suit is made with a blend of polyester and spandex, and the fabric is moisture-wicking and fast drying. Featuring a plunging v neck bikini top with adjustable straps, and matching high-waisted ruched briefs, this is a figure-flattering look we know you’ll love.
Available sizes: X-Large – 4X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This cute two-piece from Zaful features all kinds of fun feminine details that we know you’ll love. Available in black and nearly two dozen other colors, this bikini set comes with a scalloped trim top and matching high-waisted bikini bottoms. The top also features an adjustable lace-up closure, padding for added support, and criss-cross straps. While some extended sizes are offered, this does run small.
Available sizes: Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This black bikini set from Tempt Me is seriously cute, ladies. And, with all kinds of five-star reviews, it’s a popular seller we know you’ll love. Here’s what we like about it: perfectly placed ruffles and high-waisted bottoms with tummy control.
A slightly more modest bikini, this style covers up a little more skin than other options, is made with a nylon and spandex blend for a comfortable fit, and offers a figure-flattering silhouette that provides structure and support. The adjustable criss-cross straps and deep v-neck with ruffle flounce hemline complete this look, and the removable padded push-up bra adds extra lift and shape.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This bikini top from Anne Cole is seriously cute and well-reviewed. Created for women of every age, this black swimsuit flatters with effortless ease and is great for the beach or pool. Featuring a pull-on closure, there are no ties or clips to fuss with – hooray! The straps are also adjustable, the cups are removable, and the fun twisted front features an underwire for extra support. While sold as just a top, you can pick up matching bottoms from Anne Cole here. With a variety of bottom styles to choose from, you’ll be able to customize this look to your liking. This top is also available in five other colors.
Available sizes: 34B/32C – 40D/38DD; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect size before purchasing.
While not exactly an all-black swimsuit, this plus-size bikini set from Wavely is too cute not to include. Featuring high-waisted bikini bottoms with gorgeous ruching, and a standout top with an off-the-shoulder ruffle, Wavely adds some flair and fun to this look. The bikini bottom also provides some tummy control for a slim silhouette, and the soft padded bra provides a good amount of support.
Available sizes: 12-14 – 20 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
If you’re looking for a little black bikini, this one from Rip Curl is a cute choice. With a flattering triangle shape and a decent amount of coverage, you’ll definitely look and feel your best in this swimsuit. The back also features a criss-cross strap and self-tie closure.
Designed with performance in mind, Rip Curl’s products are durable and made for surfing, swimming, sailing, and lounging. Made with 85% polyamide and 15% elastane, this suit provides support and comfort. It’s also machine washable. Sold as just a top, you can find a variety of bottoms from Rip Curl by clicking here.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This sophisticated black bikini top from Seafolly might have fewer eye-popping details than some of the other options on our list, but it’s a seriously cute and timeless addition to any summer wardrobe. Featuring wide shoulder straps, a double clip back, boning around the sides, and removable quick dry cups, this swimsuit top provides a decent amount of support and structure.
Great for days at the beach or days spent lounging in and around the pool, this option is favored for its clean lines and simple silhouette. It’s also available in a variety of colors perfect for the coming season. Looking for matching bottoms? Seafolly makes a variety of styles and those can be shopped by clicking here.
Available sizes: 2 – 10; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Made of 87% nylon and 13% elastane, this is a hand wash only garment.
The Smoothies line of swimsuits from Body Glove is a popular series, and this bikini top is definitely a cute and sexy piece to rock this season. With an adjustable tunnel tie at the center and adjustable neck and back ties, this suit offers a more customizable fit. The suit also features molded cups with push-up padding for added support, and the smooth and ultra-soft microfiber material makes for a comfortable choice you can wear all day. It’s also available in a variety of cool colors if you feel like getting more than just black.
Sadly, this not a black bikini set, but there are a number of gorgeous Smoothies bottoms from Body Glove to choose from. Check them out here.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Made of 80% nylon and 20% spandex, this is a hand wash only garment.
This bikini top from La Blanca brings some much-needed style to the (pool) party. Available in a variety of colors, including black, the Island Goddess Wrap Underwire Push-Up Bikini Top is definitely a sexy show-stopper.
Chic and perfect for the resort, beach, or pool, it has a figure-flattering silhouette that’s highlighted by various feminine details: adjustable straps, self-tie back closure, built-in underwire and push-up padding. Made of a nylon and elastane blend, it’s comfortable, soft, and supportive. Sold as just a top, you can look through La Blanca’s fantastic line-up of bikini bottoms by clicking here.
Available sizes: 2 – 14; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Hand wash only.
The bandeau style is a popular trend, and this simple yet chic black bikini set from Zaful is definitely one to rock this year. Providing a figure-flattering silhouette, this strapless swimsuit comes with high-cut bottoms and is made with an ultra-soft and uber comfortable material. Made of nylon and spandex, it’s definitely stretchy, which is great for many body types. Sizing is a bit more limited with Zaful’s line of clothing, but they do recommend sizing down one size.
Available sizes: Small – Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Roxy’s version of the little black bikini is a simple one, yet it has some cute design elements we think you’ll love. Featuring a pull-on closure, this bikini top has cut-outs at the bust and t-strap down the back. It’s not the fanciest of tops, but Roxy is known for making incredible swimwear that looks great on women of all shapes and sizes. Sold as just a bikini top, you can check out the available bikini bottoms here.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This plus-size black bikini set is a well-reviewed and rated option for girls with curves. Showing just enough skin to feel sexy without uncomfortable, this set features a full-coverage top with built-in support and a fun ruffle design. The high-waisted bottoms also provide full coverage, include some cute ruched detailing over the stomach, and sexy cutouts down the hips. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, this option is soft and comfortable to wear.
Available sizes: X-Large – 4X Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.