15 Best Black Bikini Sets & Separates You’ll LOVE

Nothing says timeless, chic, and sexy like the poolside equivalent of the little black dress. As much as we love to wear fun and flashy florals, stripes, mixed patterns, and trendy one-piece styles, it’s time to stun in the sun in a classic black bikini.

Our list of the best black bikini sets and separates features 15 gorgeous styles we know you’ll love. We’ve got it all: plunging necklines, criss-cross backs, bandeau options, halter tops, plus size styles, modest favorites, all the best brands, and more. To find the best little black swimsuit for you this summer, read on.

The Black Bikini Trend

Summer's version of the little black dress is making waves this year. Chic and timeless, the black bikini is almost too classic to call a trend, but the beaches and pools this summer are sure to be popping with this black swimsuit style. Why? It's a look everyone can rock. With so many styles and options for all shapes and sizes, there's a black bikini set or separates collection for anyone who wants to look sophisticated and effortlessly cool this year.

The bikini trend is not new. Far from it, in fact. First introduced in France in 1947, these daring two pieces started hitting the beaches in the United States in the 1960s thanks to the "rebellious" youth of America. They've been popular ever since. Heck, there's even a chart-topping song that cemented the style's place in our culture: "Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini" by Brian Hyland. 

While the bikini has been around for decades, it's gone through several iterations. Even within the black bikini style, there are different cuts, feminine touches, and design features that make each black swimsuit unique. And, as many of the styles on our list are sold as separates, there's an opportunity to customize your own black bikini with the bottoms of your choice.

Who Can Wear A Bikini?

Fashion is for everyone - even bikinis. While it's important to wear a swimsuit that you feel most comfortable in, it's also important to know that bikinis aren't just for the uber-slender. With so many different cuts and styles to choose from, including high-waisted bottoms, modest tops, and plus-size options, there's a style that flatters every figure.

For anyone who is new to the bikini game, a black bikini is actually an excellent introduction to the two-piece style. Naturally slimming and non-flashy, it's a comfortable look to wear that doesn't draw any unwanted attention. It's also a timeless and sophisticated statement that can be worn year after year. Perfect for pools, bachelorette parties, beaches, or tropical resorts, it's a versatile summertime wardrobe staple that works in all swimming and lounging situations.

Decisions, Decisions: Which Bottom Style Is Best For You?

While our list is comprised of many incredible black bikini sets, the best individual pieces are certainly fun to consider - especially if you want to customize the look. With so many bottom styles currently available, there are many fashion statements to make. So, which bottom style is best for you? While it's tough to beat the "classic bikini," there are two noteworthy looks to rock right now:

High Waisted Bikini Bottoms - one of the trendiest styles right now is a bit of throwback. The retro-inspired high-waisted cut is favored by many because it covers up a larger part of the stomach and belly button. A figure-flattering look, this style often comes with built-in tummy control.

High Cut Bikini Bottoms - popularized by celebrities like the Jenners and Kardashians, this style definitely shows a little more skin. Sitting higher on the hip, these bottoms do create the illusion of longer legs, which is definitely a bonus.

