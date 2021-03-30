21 Best Long Sleeve Swimsuits You’ll LOVE

There’s more to swimwear than bikinis and one-piece designs. Sure, these classic silhouettes are still incredibly popular, but long sleeve swimsuit styles are having a moment.
As sportier alternatives, long sleeve swimsuits are incredibly durable and are just as perfect for the pool as they are for paddleboarding. These styles also offer more coverage and protection from the sun – hence the appeal. But, before you think you have to trade fashion for function, think again. Designers are creating some serious swoon-worthy long sleeve swimwear options with sexy details and figure-flattering silhouettes.
Cute one-piece styles, chic crop tops, fun mix & match separates, plus-size options – there’s something for everyone. For all the details on the best long sleeve bathing suit styles available today, read on.
Chlorine resistant and available in three cute and totally fun mixed patterns, this long sleeve option from Lands’ End is sure to pop wherever you decide to wear it. Here’s the best part: it’s available in a variety of sizes, including multiple plus-size options. Hooray!
Made with a spandex blend material known as LYCRA Xtra Life, which lasts 10 times longer than suits made with regular spandex, the material is also resistant to breakdowns caused by chlorine, sunscreen, and sweat. Ideal for more active swimmers, this style offers a modest and full-coverage look, lower-cut leg openings, a zipper closure down the front, and UPF 50 sun protection.
Available sizes: 8 – 26 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
While more limited on sizing, this gorgeous one-piece from Seafolly makes our list because it’s seriously cute and stylish. Available in sleek black, this option features a sexy cut-out under the bust along with a self-tie bow closure at the front. And, before you think that’s it, turn around. With a deep v that runs from the shoulders to the top of the hip, this suit blends coverage and show-stopping details like nothing else on our list.
The perfect look to rock this season, this stunning design from Seafolly creates an effortless head-to-toe chic look. Made of 87% Nylon and 13% elastane, this suit offers a good amount of stretch and support in all the right areas. This is a handwash-only garment.
Available sizes: 4 – 10; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
An ideal solution for many, this plus-size option from Hanna Nikole is available at a great price and provides full-coverage comfort. Available in both blue and black, this two-piece swimsuit comes with a stylish long sleeve rashguard and flattering boy shorts that hit lower on the leg. Made of soft, breathable, and quick-drying fabric, this suit is durable and perfect for all kinds of water sports and swimming activities. And, with UPF 50+ protection built into the fabric, you can play freely knowing your safe from any harmful sun exposure.
Available sizes: 16 Plus – 24 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
While this suit is mostly business in the front, it’s all party in the back. A fun silhouette from Roxy, this suit is perfect for those who want to show off some skin while still remaining somewhat modest. Featuring an exaggerated boatneck, a gorgeous floral design, and a fairly open back, this long sleeve bathing suit also has UPF 50 sun protection built-in making it ideal for long days spent in the sun. And, with an added open stitch detailing around the waist, this suit is a striking and stylish look ready for the pool.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Made of 87% nylon and 13% elastane.
Featuring a gorgeous and fun floral pattern, a small cutout under the bust, and a cute tie closure around the back, this one-piece long sleeve swimsuit from Rip Curl is sure to be a favorite this summer. The perfect combination of coverage and protection, this option doesn’t sacrifice style for either, and that what’s we like. Perfect for a tropical destination, jaunt to the beach, or a lazy day spent poolside, Rip Curl’s take on this trendy swimwear style is made with 100% recycled material, features loads of perfectly placed stretch, offers good support under the bust, and is machine washable.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Sustainable fashion anyone? Made of recycled materials and fabrics that feature both stretch and hold, this sustainable long sleeve bathing suit from Maaji blends purposeful fashion with function for an adorable beach-ready look. Available in a gorgeous bright pattern, this suit features some sexy side cutouts and a zipper closure down the back. Ideal for more active water sports and activities, this is a fun one to wear this year. The suit is also reversible, has two patterns down the back, and is hand wash only.
Available sizes: Small – Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
One of the more modest long sleeve swimsuits on our list is this one from Volcom. A look and style definitely designed for water sports and activities, this bodysuit offers UPF 50 sun protection, is resistant to chlorine damage, has a zipper closure down the front, and is made of incredibly strong lycra for an extra supportive fit. Designed for high style as well as high performance, there isn’t much you can’t conquer whether you’re hitting the waves or the lounger.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Called “Guava,” this tropical-inspired botanical printed long sleeve bathing suit from Body Glove is available in two color pallets and features flowers and foliage all over the body of the suit. Offering more coverage than some of the sexier styles on our list, this option features dark long sleeves with perforated detailing around the cuffs and shoulders, a zipper closure down the front, and UPF 50+ protection. The perfect suit for more active swimmers, surfers, and paddleboarders, this is a look to rock this summer.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Hand-wash only garment. Made of 82% Nylon and 18% spandex.
Available in black and five gorgeous patterns, this long sleeve surf suit from Seafolly is a bit more modest than some other styles on our list, but it’s perfectly cute and ready to (pool) party. Featuring a zip closure down the front, this swimsuit also has a shelf bra with removable cups for added shape and support, long sleeves for sun protection, and clean lines for an effortless beach look. While limited on sizing, this is an excellent choice for anyone looking for more coverage and control in the water this summer.
Available sizes: 4 – 12; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Made of 93% Nylon and 7% Elastane.
Blending together two trends – crop tops and long sleeve swimwear – this two-piece option from GirlsUpTo is a fun twist on the full coverage look. While offering traditional rashguard sleeves, this bikini features a scoop neck, removable padded inserts, and retro-inspired high-waisted bottoms. Available in a variety of colors and patterns, including this gorgeous sea blue, this flirty option is affordable and ideal for your next tropical vacation.
Available sizes: Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Sizing is a bit more limited with this option from Rip Curl, but it’s too cute not to include. Featuring a two-tone design with complementary blue and yellow patterns, this one-piece long sleeve bathing suit features a large cutout over the stomach, a higher neckline, and a long zipper closure down the back. A featured item from Rip Curl’s Surf Shack collection, this option is perfect for more active water warriors. Made with 85% polyamide and 15% elastane, this suit offers stretch and support in all the right places and is washing machine-friendly.
Available sizes: Large – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Available in three stylish patterns, this long sleeve “paddle suit” from Trina Turk is a fun one to rock this season. Heck, the company describes this design as “inspired by poolside cocktails,” so, yeah…FUN. Featuring a zipper closure down the front, a secure crew neck design, and long UPF 50 sleeves for superior sun protection, this swimsuit is both fashionable and functional. Known for its amazing fit and gorgeous signature prints, Trina Turk’s swimwear designs are perfect for all kinds of water activities. Made of 83% Nylon and 17% Elastane, this is a handwash-only garment.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
While the bottoms are not included, this rashguard from Body Glove is a bright and colorful addition to any two-piece ensemble. Available in five colors including this gorgeous “sea mist,” this long sleeve top provides full coverage and has UPF 50 protection built-in to the fabric. Made of 86% nylon and 14% spandex, this suite offers a good amount of stretch while still holdings its shape. Need some bikini bottoms to complete the look? Check out Body Glove’s collection here.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. This is a handwash-only garment.
This long-sleeve option from Body Glove is seriously stylish. Featuring a fun floral pattern around the body of the suit and a green dot pattern down the sleeves, this one-piece also has a deep v-neck and exposes a large portion of the back with an exaggerated cutout. While definitely offering more coverage with the long sleeve silhouette, this suit offers some sexy details that really bring this style to life. Made from 80% nylon and 20% spandex, this is a hand wash-only garment.
Available sizes: Medium – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
If you’re looking for long sleeve options that provide a bit more sex appeal, take a look at this two-piece from COCOSHIP. While still a modest style thanks to the crop top and high-waisted bottoms, this swimsuit shows just enough to make it completely swoon-worthy. The bottoms even offer a much loved and well-rated retro-vibe with some delicate ruched detailing. Available in a variety of colors and pattern combos, there’s a style for everyone.
Available sizes: 4 – 16; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
We’re a big fan of black swimsuits. Stylish, sleek, and always in fashion – what’s not to love? So, if you’re looking for traditional long sleeve swimwear, this option from BALEAF is a good one. With all kinds of five-star reviews, this popular seller on Amazon is rated well for its clean lines and figure-flattering magic. Featuring an adjustable zipper down the chest and removable padding for extra support, this option is a real winner. It’s also available in a variety of other colors and patterns, too.
Available sizes: Small – 3X Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Made of 80% Nylon and 20% Spandex, this is hand-wash only.
As much as we’re loving the clean lines of the long sleeve one-piece styles on our list, there’s something incredibly sporty and fun about mixing and matching rashguard tops with contrasting bikini bottoms. So, if you’re looking for something that can pair with a variety of looks, check out this rashguard from La Blanca. Available in a variety of patterns, this style is easy to throw on and go. Made of 83% nylon and 17% elastane, this is a hand-wash only garment. To take a look at some fun bikini bottoms by click here.
Available sizes: XX-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
While this long-sleeve one-piece swimsuit from Rip Curl features a higher mock turtleneck neckline, it brings some sexy details to the pool party, too. With cute cutouts above the hip, you’ll show a little skin – but not much. This style is available in two cute floral designs and features a long zipper closure down the back. Made of 100% Polyester Elastane, this suit features a good amount of stretch while still offering a good amount of support where it’s needed most.
Available sizes: X-Small – Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Looking for long sleeve swimsuit separates? We’ve got you covered. Roxy, an iconic women’s swimwear brand, makes an incredible long sleeve top that can be matched with any bottoms of your choice. Available in a variety of colors, this rashguard is easy to throw on and go. An effortless look made popular by surfers, this option is made of 92% polyester and 8% elastane, is meant to be worn snug, and offers built-in UV protection – UPF 50 to be exact. Roxy also sells some fun bikini bottoms and board shorts that pair perfectly with this look.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Speedo is known for making quality swimwear, and this one-piece is seriously fun and perfect for summer. Featuring a unique black and white design with a pop of coral down the front zipper tape, this one-piece has a contemporary cut, offers UV protection, and is made with fabric that’s chlorine resistant.
Available sizes: Small – Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Well-reviewed and rated on Amazon, this one-piece long sleeve swimsuit from American Trends is available in 19 different colors and patterns. Made of 82% polyester and 18% elastane, this super-soft material is quick-drying and incredibly stretchy, making it perfect for a variety of body types. Featuring a zipper closure down the front, this style also has a thin and soft chest pad to provide extra support. Perfect for all kinds of water activities and sports, this is a fun look to rock this season.
Available sizes: 4 – 14; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.