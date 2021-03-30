21 Best Long Sleeve Swimsuits You’ll LOVE

There’s more to swimwear than bikinis and one-piece designs. Sure, these classic silhouettes are still incredibly popular, but long sleeve swimsuit styles are having a moment.

As sportier alternatives, long sleeve swimsuits are incredibly durable and are just as perfect for the pool as they are for paddleboarding. These styles also offer more coverage and protection from the sun – hence the appeal. But, before you think you have to trade fashion for function, think again. Designers are creating some serious swoon-worthy long sleeve swimwear options with sexy details and figure-flattering silhouettes.

Cute one-piece styles, chic crop tops, fun mix & match separates, plus-size options – there’s something for everyone. For all the details on the best long sleeve bathing suit styles available today, read on.