11 Best Christmas Party Dresses for Women in 2021

One of the best things about the holiday season is that we all get the chance to dress to the nines. Is it me, or is that just a girl thing? Whether it is, or not, the fact of the matter is that Christmas, the holidays, and all of the associated holiday gatherings, give us the perfect excuse to rock our most righteous jewelry and party wear. Got a few cocktail parties on your list? We’ve found some simply gorgeous cocktail and Christmas party dresses to deck you out in style this season!

What's The Best Party Dress for a Black Tie Event?

In case there are any black tie events on your calendar, we've added some suggestions for beautiful beaded gowns that will be just right. We've even picked the perfect Christmas party dresses that are sassy, but still conservative enough for the office celebration, as well as a few that are strictly for after hours.

Looking for the perfect LBD? Natch, we've included a wide array of little black dresses to entice you, but we were also excited about the selection of pretty colors and patterns, sheer and not so sheer options, and on trend styles that can carry you well past the Christmas season.

Is One Christmas Party Dress Enough to Get Through the Season?

In our opinion, every woman should have a number of great party dresses in the closet, and at the awesome prices we've found here, you can afford to spend the holidays in high style.

Whether you're petite, plus size, or somewhere in between, we've got the season's best Christmas party dresses, so shop now, while the selection and inventory is still good.

And if you're thinking of making any of these a special gift for your sister or another woman on your Christmas list, there's no doubt she'll be thrilled with your choice.

You may want to present your gift early, though, so your special lady gets the chance to wear her pretty party dress during the holidays. And, if you're worried about trying to find the perfect fit, consider a pretty Christmas party top and some fun Christmas earrings as a suitable alternative.


