11 Best Christmas Party Dresses for Women in 2021

One of the best things about the holiday season is that we all get the chance to dress to the nines. Is it me, or is that just a girl thing? Whether it is, or not, the fact of the matter is that Christmas, the holidays, and all of the associated holiday gatherings, give us the perfect excuse to rock our most righteous jewelry and party wear. Got a few cocktail parties on your list? We’ve found some simply gorgeous cocktail and Christmas party dresses to deck you out in style this season!
This sweet Luna lace dress from Kiyonna ups the ante for women’s plus-size party dresses. With scalloped lace and nude mesh backing to hide your bra straps, you’ll simply adore this stylish cocktail dress. A slightly full A-line skirt is topped by a wide ruched waistband that flatters to give you a fabulous hourglass-like shape. The stretch lace fabric means you can slip into it and feel gorgeous for any special occasion this season. It’s available exclusively in women’s plus sizes up to 5X, plus it comes in five beautiful colors that are perfect for the holidays.
The Kiyonna Women’s Plus Size Mademoiselle Lace Dress has a beautiful surplice bodice, deep V-neckline, and a flattering A-line skirt. We just love the classic elbow-length sheer sleeves too. If you’re looking for a dress that doubles as both a plus size Christmas party dress and one you can wear throughout the year to less formal occasions or even work, the Kiyonna Whimsey wrap dress has flattering wrap styling, along with a fluttery ruffle down one side. It also comes in a terrific selection of colors and in plus sizes from 0X to 5X.
Looking for a party dress that’s professional enough to wear to the office long after party season? This Calvin Klein sheath dress is a great option that features classic styling with a little splash of sass. You’ll love the boat neck (a flash of Meagan Markle style!) and the fitted body is seriously flattering.
This dress falls just above the knee if you’re a super model or slightly longer if you’re of average height like most of us. The best feature of this cutie is the full length bell sleeves that feature chiffon bells from just below the elbow to the cuff.
While it’s a poly/spandex blend, it’s suggested that you dry clean this sheath. Get it in black or a number of other more festive colors and in women’s sizes from 4 to 16, although not all colors are available in all sizes.
When you’re looking for an elegant Christmas party dress that shows just enough to be sexy but not over the top, this R & M Richards cold shoulder dress strikes just the right balance. This ankle-length formal features sleeves that fall just below the elbow, keeping you comfortable despite that popular cold shoulder design.
A side slit provides plenty of leg exposure, and the sweetheart neckline is perfectly proper yet just a bit flirty too. The rhinestone trim at the shoulders adds some sparkle, minimizing your need for a lot of jewelry. Made from a slightly stretchy blend of polyester and spandex, this dress features a back zip so it’s easy to slide into. It comes in six colors, each with slightly different styling. Get it in regular and plus sizes from 6 to 24 Plus.
For the woman who loves to show off her curves, this stunning red mermaid cocktail dress is guaranteed to wow! The high neckline leaves shoulders bare and lovely while the well-fitted top brings a narrow waistline into focus.
The mermaid floor length skirt is highlighted with a ruffle detail that goes from waist to floor and all the way around the split hemline which reveals up to mid-thigh. The stretchy poly/spandex fabric blend means this dress won’t lose it’s shape even after hours of party pleasure.
Get this pretty dress in nine colors and women’s sizes from Small to X-Large.
For that evening when you want to knock everyone’s socks off, this sexy tea length cocktail dress is a smasher! The beaded bodice and cascading tiered-ruffle skirt make the perfect dance dress as you sweep across the floor. And those tiered ruffles are cut asymmetrically to add even more interest to this pretty piece.
The black and white combo is a classic, and the timeless tea-length design means it’ll be wearable for many parties to come. We also love the budget-friendly price! Get it in six different color options and women’s sizes from 4 to 26, although not all sizes are available in all colors.
If you’re ready to skip the traditional red, green, and black this year but you love the elegance of velvet, this aubergine off the shoulder dress from Alex Evenings strikes the perfect balance of glam and sparkle with a rich color that never goes out of style.
The faux wrap features beautiful ruching on one side with a signature sparkly beaded inset that looks like a clasp. The rolled neckline drapes beautifully just off the shoulder, and 3/4 length sleeves offer plenty of coverage for cooler evenings.
With a length that hits just about mid-knee for most, the dress features a hidden back zipper. We love that this dress comes in four different colors with each style just a bit differently, but the biggest feature is the wide range of women’s sizes which run from 4 Petite to 24 Plus.
This classy beaded cocktail dress is a fabulous choice to wear this holiday season. Perfect for your Christmas party as well as New Year’s Eve, it features metallic accents, an understated bateau neckline, and sheer long sleeves. The extra surprise with this pretty mini is the V-back, which adds an extra sexy element, along with the flattering form fit.
If you’ve got a black-tie event this Christmas and you need a floor length gown, the Adrianna Papell Women’s one shoulder beaded blouson dress is a beauty, and it comes in gunmetal, which is a stylish alternative to black, or elegant nude.
Bring on all the holiday parties, because you’re going to make an entrance in this pretty party dress from Alex Evenings pretty party dress. This sleeveless cocktail dress has a cascade ruffle skirt, sparkly embellishment at the hip, and a surplice neckline. It is made with smoothing and slimming fabric that enhances all the right places and is perfect for all your Christmas parties and other semi-formal gatherings. While we love the untraditional Christmas plum color, it comes in seven other color choices as well.
The Alex Evenings Women’s Off The Shoulder Dress With Sequins is an awesome holiday party dress to show off your righteous collar bones and provides the perfect palette for a gorgeous statement necklace too.
We love party dresses that are subtly sexy. Thus, we’d be delighted to wear this stretchy off-the-shoulder jacquard sheath to any Christmas party this year. This sweet Christmas dress features a fun, slightly ruffled flounce that also flatters your back, as well as your shoulders. The below the knee length still has appeal, because the high-back slit shows plenty of leg, clearly qualifying it as party wear.
The Adrianna Papell Women’s short sleeve beaded long dress is another favorite for its sheer shoulders and beautiful beadwork. Plus, navy is a nice holiday alternative to the standard little black dress.
For a crazy good deal, the Miusol Women’s Vintage Floral Lace Cocktail Party Dress is under forty bucks. It features a flattering fit and flare styling with a softly pleated skirt, pretty sheer lace 3/4 length sleeves, and a peekaboo bodice that will definitely turn heads. You can get it in black, or a gorgeous royal blue.
Deep red lace simply speaks Christmas in this form-fitting dress from Miusol. The tiny cap sleeves and neckline are unlined offering a bit of peekaboo to your skin, while the rest of the dress is modest as well as pretty darned sexy too.
This dress is fitted, so expect it to show off your curves nicely. The mid-knee length is a favorite, and the hemline also features a see-through lace design. Should you fall in love with this elegant dress it comes in nine different colors, some appropriate for spring and summer weddings too. Get it in sizes from Small to XX-Large.
Another lace inspired party dress design from Miusol features a lace bodice that’s unlined above the bust and a fitted skirt with a side slit highlighted by a waist to hem ruffle. It also comes in six color options and the same range of sizes.
Sassy sequins with a chiffon topper make this J Kara holiday party dress a real show-stopper. This mini has a modest chiffon caplet that’s asymmetrically hemmed for added interest. The V-neck has a sequined detail for extra glitter to light up your face. That same sequined V-neckline is repeated in the back and drops deep between the shoulders.
This party must-have comes in six different color options from gray and aqua to dark burgundy and others. Get it in sizes from 6 to 18, although a few of the colors are temporarily out of stock. No worries, you’ll still get it in time for the holidays.