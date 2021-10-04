11 Best Christmas Party Dresses for Women in 2021

This sweet Luna lace dress from Kiyonna ups the ante for women’s plus-size party dresses. With scalloped lace and nude mesh backing to hide your bra straps, you’ll simply adore this stylish cocktail dress. A slightly full A-line skirt is topped by a wide ruched waistband that flatters to give you a fabulous hourglass-like shape. The stretch lace fabric means you can slip into it and feel gorgeous for any special occasion this season. It’s available exclusively in women’s plus sizes up to 5X, plus it comes in five beautiful colors that are perfect for the holidays.

The Kiyonna Women’s Plus Size Mademoiselle Lace Dress has a beautiful surplice bodice, deep V-neckline, and a flattering A-line skirt. We just love the classic elbow-length sheer sleeves too. If you’re looking for a dress that doubles as both a plus size Christmas party dress and one you can wear throughout the year to less formal occasions or even work, the Kiyonna Whimsey wrap dress has flattering wrap styling, along with a fluttery ruffle down one side. It also comes in a terrific selection of colors and in plus sizes from 0X to 5X.