50 Awesome Christmas Gifts For Your Sister 2021

What better Christmas gift to give your sis than a cozy pair of PJs? These bamboo viscose cuties are the perfect way to parlay Christmas morning into comfy midday lounging in front of the TV. Man styling and crisp piping make them suitable to wear in front of guests.

Bamboo viscose is super breathable, moisture-wicking, and softer than cotton, so these jammies will keep her cool and comfy all night long. These also have a kiss of elastane to give them the perfect amount of stretch for serious comfort, especially after that big Christmas breakfast.

The button-down top hits just at the hip, and the bottoms have an elastic and drawstring waistband for added comfort. Better yet, these sweet jammies come in more than 30 colors and prints, and in women’s sizes from XX-Small to XX-Large. Looking for a different style but still like the thought of bamboo? We have plenty of recommendations for other bamboo pajama styles.