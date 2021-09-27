50 Awesome Christmas Gifts For Your Sister 2021

Over the years, she’s probably been your arch-rival, partner in crime, as well as your best friend and confidante. This year, let her know exactly how you feel with these thoughtful Christmas gifts for sisters that will make her day and the year to come. Whether your sister’s older or newly adulting, we’ve found all the best gift ideas to fit every sister’s style!
What better Christmas gift to give your sis than a cozy pair of PJs? These bamboo viscose cuties are the perfect way to parlay Christmas morning into comfy midday lounging in front of the TV. Man styling and crisp piping make them suitable to wear in front of guests.
Bamboo viscose is super breathable, moisture-wicking, and softer than cotton, so these jammies will keep her cool and comfy all night long. These also have a kiss of elastane to give them the perfect amount of stretch for serious comfort, especially after that big Christmas breakfast.
The button-down top hits just at the hip, and the bottoms have an elastic and drawstring waistband for added comfort. Better yet, these sweet jammies come in more than 30 colors and prints, and in women’s sizes from XX-Small to XX-Large. Looking for a different style but still like the thought of bamboo? We have plenty of recommendations for other bamboo pajama styles.
If this is the year you’re planning to really splurge on a Christmas gift for your sister, there’s no doubt about it, she’ll love this Tineco PURE One cordless stick vacuum. When it comes to simple cleanups or a deep vacuuming job, this smartypants vac has it down.
It features two separate cleaning brushes, a full-size multitasking cleaning brush, and a second full-size soft roller power brush that’s resistant to hair clogs from people and pets! She’ll love the versatility as well as the lightweight, complete maneuverability of this vacuum.
Better yet, if she wants to give the stairs a once over, or the couch and chair cushions as well, this sweet vacuum can break down into a simple handheld unit that’s versatile and easy. It has an all-in-one LED display with a dust monitoring loop. It’s WiFi compatible, and will also alert her to roller tangles as well as airflow clogs.
The four-stage HEPA filtration system removes 99.97% of dust and allergens up to 0.03 microns, so it leaves things clean and fresh. Super quiet around kids and pets, this vac weighs in at just 14 pounds. She’ll love it, we promise!
If your sister is a tea lover, there’s one gift this Christmas she’ll cherish – the Tea Forté Jardin gift set. Not only is it beautifully boxed, but this tea also tastes as delicious as it looks. Tea Forté has crafted lovely little pyramid infusers that make the whole tea drinking experience a delight.
This pretty set comes with a large café cup that has a cover to keep her drink warm while it steeps. The cover has an opening on top through which the bag topper can come out, and it’s cleverly designed with a little green leaf. Once her tea has steeped, the set has a tiny tea tray on which to place her teabag.
This set includes five organic tea blends, each packaged with a custom botanical artwork: Chamomile Citron, Chocolate Rose, Green Mango Peach, Strawberry Hibiscus, and Vanilla Pear. Looking for a tea set that’s a little different or perhaps doesn’t include a cup? Check out our recommendations for the best tea gift sets and choose something that’s just right.
If your sis loves to garden and grow fresh fruits and veggies but doesn’t really have time to can all that produce, this COSORI food dehydrator is about to become her new best friend. This countertop model is ideal for dehydrating all sorts of things from apple slices to cherry tomatoes to beef jerky!
Stainless steel racks slide in and out simply so they’re super easy to clean between batches. The best thing about this dehydrator is the even heat and airflow. Gone are the days of rotating trays to try to get things to dry at the same time. This works time and time again without fail. We know, because we’ve tested a sample on all sorts of foods.
If your Sis has kids, consider getting her some silicone trays for making healthy fruit leather, although that’s also a favorite of the adults in our family. She can control the sugar and use up all kinds of fruits to make her own yummy concoctions.
This nifty unit comes with a recipe book, and getting started couldn’t be easier thanks to the digital time and temperature controls right on the front. No guessing required.
Loyalty, love, and friendship – these things are all represented in the traditional Claddagh ring, and what better way to cement those feelings with your sister than to give her that beautiful symbol this Christmas? This 10k gold ring from Gem Stone King is even more special because you can customize it with your sister’s birthstone in the heart representing love.
The crown, representing loyalty, is studded with a tiny diamond to give it added sparkle, and the hands hold the stone and crown, extending into the ring’s shoulders which are also studded with tiny diamonds. This ring is a great choice if birthstones are meaningful for your sister.
If you think this is a bit fancy for her style, consider a plain gold Claddagh ring, or perhaps a mixed metal design in gold and sterling silver instead.
Does your sister love to spend time in the kitchen whipping up her culinary masterpieces? This Viking frypan set would be a fantastic gift as these hard-anodized pans stay true and flat, they conduct heat evenly, and they literally let foods release like a dream. (We’ve been testing the 12-inch frypan as we speak.)
This two pan set includes 10 inch and 12 inch frypans. These feature ergonomic oven-safe handles meaning she can finish dishes under the broiler if desired. The fact that these pans have a stainless steel base means they’re suitable for all modes of cooking, including induction.
Another great option is the All-Clad 12 inch frypan with a lid. That lid is a bonus as the Viking pans don’t come with lids. It’s a close runner-up as one of our favorites.
There’s a myriad of wireless Bluetooth speakers out there, but then there’s the Bose SoundLink Color II. This speaker delivers all the classic performance you’ve come to expect from the Bose brand, but the color pop gives this cutie some unexpected personality. You can actually get it in five fun color options!
Your Sis is going to love this water-resistant speaker that can be pair with additional speakers to create a surround sound environment. Perfect for patio or poolside, she’ll enjoy dynamic bass, crystal clear instrumentals, and volume without distortion.
The lithium-ion battery offers up to eight hours of play per charge, and this speaker also features a built-in microphone, so she can even take calls when she’s in the pool. (Pardon, we mean when she’s busy in her home office!)
If your sister is a lover of tea or brews pour-over coffee, make her morning on Christmas and every other day of the year with the iKettle smart electric kettle. This clever kitchen appliance can be controlled with any Alexa-enabled device or Google Assistant.
Simply connect the iKettle and pair with her device, and she can have hot water ready when she gets out of bed each day. In case she’s one to hit snooze a few times, she can even instruct her iKettle to keep the water hot for a desired period of time.
With a 1.8 liter capacity, this kettle heats plenty of water for a pot of java and a couple of mugs of tea, so everyone gets what they want, especially your sister! Just in case she doesn’t have a pour-over coffee pot, we think this one from Cosori is especially nice. If she’s kind of a hipster, she’ll love both of these gifts.
There’s no doubt about it. Sweet scents can totally transform one’s mindset, and there’s no better way to introduce some soothing aromatherapy than with this NEST Fragrances Candle and Reed Diffuser Set. This elegant set features a sparkling holiday fragrance that blends the essences of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, and cinnamon with a hint of vanilla and amber to make your Sis feel warm and relaxed.
With a burn time of approximately 50 hours, the candle will last and last, while the reed diffuser will release that lovely fragrance for up to 90 days. It’s a two-in-one gift that she can place in different rooms and be reminded of your thoughtfulness. Luxury candles make great gifts for anyone on your list, and there are many that come in sets as well.
If your sister is all about quality versus quantity, especially when it comes to buying and drinking good wine, the Coravin Timeless 3+ wine preservation system is the gift she’ll appreciate each and every time she wants a single glass without feeling the need to consume the whole bottle.
This unique system allows the cork to be pierced with a specially designed wine needle, allowing her to pour a single glass and then allowing the cork to naturally reseal, meaning she can enjoy a special wine purchase in small servings over the course of weeks or even months! It releases argan gas into the bottle protecting the remaining wine from oxidization.
Easy to use, this gift will be appreciated by anyone who truly loves fine wine.
For any woman, getting your makeup to look great in a particular light is a challenge, but this extra-large lighted makeup mirror will let you perfect your style for whatever light situation you want. Whether you’re headed to the office, outdoors at a gathering, or getting ready for a night of clubbing, this mirror can adjust so you can achieve your desired look.
At 21.5 by 19.7 inches, this mirror is much larger than most makeup mirrors and you can adjust between cold, natural, and warm light environments. It has a convenient phone holder on the front that allows you to precisely follow a makeup tutorial while leaving your hands free.
You can also adjust the brightness of the lights, which is handy if you’re working in a room that isn’t well-lit. The adjustable base allows you to set this mirror at the height that best suits your situation.
The world can be a difficult place to navigate these days, and sometimes your sister might need a little boost, especially if she’s working in the healthcare industry or teaching. The TheraBox self-care subscription box is the perfect way to send her soothing surprises on a regular basis.
Whether you send her just one month, or you opt for more frequent deliveries, each box will contain six to eight full-size goodies to increase her wellness, happiness, and mindfulness. Who wouldn’t love a gift like that?
Curated by therapists to increase happiness and reduce stress, these items could include affirmations, tasty treats, good reads, body care, and many other fun surprises. If she’s got some special interest, there are many gift subscription boxes available with all kinds of delightful deliverables.
There’s no better way to relax after a long day than with a nice soak in a hot tub. This beautiful bamboo bathtub caddy can totally enhance that experience by giving her the perfect space to set a candle, glass of wine, and her magazine or device, while carefully keeping it out of that steaming water!
The nice thing about this caddy is that it expands to a full 43 inches if she’s lucky enough to have one of those big soaker tubs, and just in case she’s relaxing in a bath for two, it’s also large enough to accommodate the bath goodies for both of them.
This caddy comes in a variety of wood finishes including this natural bamboo, which is mold, mildew, and naturally rot-resistant. Get it also in black, white, walnut, gray, blue, or pink, depending on her decor.
If she’s totally into the spa experience at home, be sure to get her a nice bath gift set to go along with her bathtub caddy, and perhaps a nice bottle of wine for the first time she uses it!
For anyone who loves a constant supply of fresh herbs and greens, the AeroGarden Bounty is an ideal option that will keep them in tasty veggies no matter what the season. This indoor hydroponic system does almost all the work for you including reminding you when to add water and nutrients.
With space for nine plants, this garden includes an energy-efficient 30watt grow light on an expandable neck. As your plants get taller, you can keep moving it up – to a point. You’ll be shocked at the rapid germination of seeds, some sprout as quickly as two or three days after being placed in the Bounty.
Your sister will also love that this garden can manage itself while she’s on vacation, and it comes with nine pre-planted seed pods including Genovese Basil (two), Thai Basil, Curly Parsley, Italian Parsley, Thyme, Chives Dill, and Mint, plus plant food.
She can order more pre-planted seed pods or opt to plant her own mix of greens and herbs. Once she’s hooked on hydroponics, you’ll need to know this is merely her gateway garden and she’ll want to explore more options for indoor hydroponic gardens.
If your sister happens to be the elegant woman who’d appreciate fine pearl jewelry but is just a little too hip to want a strand of pearls at the moment, this stunning sterling silver and mabe pearl pendant from NOVICA is a glorious choice.
This handcrafted piece by Kadek Hendra features floral silverwork around a large cultured mabe pearl centerpiece. The pendant is adorned with silver vines and flowers leading to a weighty sterling silver wheat chain with an intricately designed toggle clasp.
If you love the mabe pearl but perhaps want to add a bit of colorful sparkle to the picture, this beautiful NOVICA necklace adds three pear-shaped natural blue topaz stones to set off the center mabe pearl.
For another special occasion, these NOVICA Fantasy earrings would be a gift idea that would work with either of the necklaces suggested.
This cute and compact FaceTory mini-fridge is the ideal way to extend the life of your beauty products. At just ten pounds, this 10-liter fridge can hold all sorts of your astringents, face creams, serums, and more. It has removable shelving to allow for easy storage of bottles and jars of different sizes. It’s also a great place to store your jade roller, and under-eye creams so they can help to reduce swelling and puffiness.
At just 9.65 x 11.42 x 13.39 inches, it won’t take a ton of your counter space, and you can also keep a few mini-water bottles in there for a cool drink when you first get up. It also features a clear dry erase board to keep notes on your stored products, and their expiration dates. The door has a built-in shelf that’s perfect for storing sheet masks, leaving the adjustable shelves for your other products.
If you opt to take out the shelving, it can also hold up to 12 cans of your favorite beverages. A hot and cold button allows you to chill or keep products like food warm. There are larger and smaller beauty fridges so if your sister is a major makeup person, consider one that’s a bit larger.
Does your sister love to travel or does she travel regularly for her job? Why not invest in the very latest and greatest luggage to make her packing easy and ensure her clothes and personal items arrive intact. This three-piece set from American Tourister has all the best travel technology built into every bag.
First, let’s talk about the durable ABS shell, in shell pink, no less. Hardside luggage will better protect all the contents inside, but there’s more. These bags are expandable so she won’t be daunted should she happen to fall into an unintended shopping spree while she’s gone.
360-degree spinner wheels make these suitcases go in any direction with ease. Of course, they have extendable trolly handles that have a comfort grip. This set includes 20, 24, and 28-inch bags. The smallest is the approved carry-on bag for most airlines.
If you’re searching for a somewhat luxurious gift that’s actually kind of a bargain, this lovely lightweight goose down blanket is the perfect present. It’s covered by ultra-soft 400 thread-count Egyptian cotton-polyester blended down-proof fabric, filled with premium 90% goose down and 10% feathers.
What’s lovely about this versus a traditional down duvet is that it won’t feel heavy so it’s ideal for year-round use, and because down is naturally temperature regulating, she’ll never be too hot or too cold. It also won’t require any new bedding, but if your sis is a sweaty sleeper, you could always get her some cooling sheets to go with her new down blanket.
For simmering, slow roasting, making soups and stews, or even baking bread, every cook loves a cast iron Dutch oven like this one from Lodge. Cast iron is lauded for its even heating meaning foods cook evenly with less scorching.
This big 7.5 quart Dutch oven features a smooth enameled coating that doesn’t react to even the most acidic ingredients so you can feel confident in the results whether you’re sauteing, simmering, or slow roasting. Oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, this cast iron cooker is an ideal gift for your sister who loves all things cooking-related.
Wondering why Dutch ovens suddenly seem like such a popular choice? We’ll let the experts at Bon Apetit convince you.
Is your sister constantly on the run? Does she love to catch up on the news and weather over her morning coffee, or want to check out recipes with a hands-free device? The all-new Echo Show 8 makes doing all those things a breeze.
This Alexa-enabled smart display is an efficient companion no matter where it’s located. Once connected to WiFi, it can perform all sorts of cool tricks, search for tips on everything from self-care to cleaning, allow her to watch movies and shows from her subscription services, and more.
This device will also connect to her Ring video doorbell or other home security devices keeping her safe and secure from prowlers and intruders. It can even act as a photo frame bringing in her favorite pictures to keep her company.
If you’re looking to splurge, you can also consider the Echo Show 10. With an even larger screen it’s got enhanced speakers for more enjoyable viewing of shows and movies as well as listening to Amazon Music Unlimited, a subscription which could be a wonderful gift on another special occasion.
For the woman who loves to languish in bed, whether it’s the weekend or she’s working from home, the BedShelfie Plus is a great gift that can accommodate her laptop, a cup of java, or an evening cocktail, and anything else she finds necessary.
With a 15 pound capacity, this sturdy bedside shelf can handle her books and more. It easily installs between the mattress and bedframe in just a couple of minutes, and it’s an especially great gift for someone with limited bedroom space in a dorm or small apartment.
Just like a great pair of pumps or a new red bra can amp up your attitude, a great new handbag can do the same. Consider this awesome Michael Kors zip top tote as the perfect sassy addition to your sister’s ensemble.
This big bag features a zip pocket, two inside open pockets, and two side pockets. The flat bottom has protective metal feet so she can stand it on the floor without it spilling the contents out. (Are bags with feet secretly luggage?)
This bag has an adjustable shoulder strap allowing her to conveniently carry all her goodies at her most comfortable length.
Another big tote we absolutely adore is the FRYE Melissa Carryall, and that sweet silvery gray leather is butter soft!
When you’re shopping for a woman who spends a lot of time on her feet, this foot spa and massager could be the key to giving her some sweet, sweet relief. Did you know that foot pain can lead to other aches and pains too? According to the expert MDs at Nagy Foot Care, taking care of your tootsies is serious business.
This spa heats up fast and keeps the water temps at her desired preference between 95 and 118 degrees Fahrenheit. Bubbles envelop her feet in soothing comfort while large rollers give her the full massage treatment. In fact, this spa even offers infrared light therapy to help increase blood circulation and ease aching joints and muscles.
A simple to use digital control panel on top allows her to customize her spa experience so she’s a lot more likely to use this gift on a regular basis.
When you’re looking for a gift that’s both fun and fashionable, there’s no better pair of boots to kick around in than these UGG Classic tall boots. Great with jeans, leggings, or flowy skirts, these boots are part slipper and part winter weather beaters.
The exterior is sheepskin that’s been treated to repel moisture and stains, while inside the natural sheep fur is a delightfully cozy way to keep her feet toasty and warm. The UGG Treadlite outsole is grippy and resists slipping in wet and snowy conditions.
If she’s more of a sweater girl, she’ll love the UGG Classic Cardy boot that features a knit exterior but that same cozy sheep’s fur lining.
Could be that you’re shopping for a teen or college-age sister (or one that leans a little more hippie than haute couture,) and a leather handbag simply isn’t a fit. That’s when you turn to a tried and true favorite like the KAVU cotton crossbody bag.
This handy pack has an adjustable rope shoulder strap along with two vertical zip compartments, two key or cell phone pockets, and a padded back make this an extra comfy carry. But you’ll also love the myriad of colors and patterns to choose from so you can find the one that’s exactly right for your sis!
It’s one thing to set out a tray of tasty noshes when friends happen by, but quite another to lay out a spread of cheese and charcuterie in a fashion that truly impresses. This gorgeous bamboo cheese board and knife set is a way for your sister to show her hosting prowess with aplomb!
This 16 by 13-inch cheeseboard conveniently offers two slide-out trays that expand it to hold even more goodies, plus a drawer that cleverly conceals a wine opener, cheese knives, and even reusable cheese markers plus chalk.
The set also comes with a bamboo fruit tray as well as a seriously handy cheeseboard guide so she can create trays that wow guests even if she’s a beginner.
Women who spend a lot of time in the outdoors are always looking for the best way to stay warm when the weather turns frigid and this ARRIS heated vest is one of our favorites for staying totally toasty on chilly days. Believe it or not, it’s machine washable, so there aren’t any worries about saving it “for special.”
This vest is unique in the category because it has eight heated panels in the chest, midriff, back and shoulder area to keep your sister cozy even in the coldest conditions. With five levels of heat lasting up to eight hours, the rechargeable battery pack can just be plugged in at the end of the day.
Another useful feature of the battery pack is that it can act as an emergency phone charger for her cell phone. How cool is that? Your sis will also appreciate that this vest is styled for a woman so it’s cut to define shape rather than looking like a box. We think that adds to the appeal.
When you want to give your sister something meaningful to support her health goals, but you’re shopping on a budget, we can’t help but recommend this beautiful Trinkware bedside carafe with a matching tumbler. It’s the perfect way to help your sister stay hydrated and it might even encourage her to drink more water than normal.
The 24-ounce carafe is etched with a swirl design that’s embellished with sparkly crystals. The matching 2-ounce tumbler sits on top acting as a cover to keep her water fresh and clear.
If you want to up the ante on her water game, consider the James Scott Crystal carafe and water glass. It’s a beauty. And while you’re at it, get this gift for your mom as well. Older women are notoriously bad at drinking enough water.
When keeping your sister safe and protected is high on your wish list, there’s one gift you can get her that marks a giant step in that direction – the Ring Video Doorbell. The Ring is super easy to install and directions are simple enough she won’t need an electrician to help her.
The ring not only gives her a clear view of someone at her door, it also connects to her smartphone and devices to alert her to motion in the area of her front door. Not only will it let her know if there’s an intruder nearby, but she can also speak through the doorbell to help chase them off.
Another benefit of the Ring is how affordable it is to have videos recorded and stored. At just about $3 a month, she can look back at those videos in case she needs to share them with authorities.
When you’re committed to cooking things to exact internal temperatures and you don’t have the patience to keep temping with a thermometer, it’s time to consider sous vide cooking. This Anova sous vide cooker is a great way to prepare perfectly cooked steaks, roasts, veggies, and even desserts with absolute precision.
This cooker works with an app, so there’s no need to spend tons of time in the kitchen. The small size is also super convenient to store and it’ll work with any deep pot your sister already has.
The perfect Christmas gift for your sister, this plush-lined microfiber spa robe will become her new morning bestie on the big day and every other day too. Super soft and cozy, it features oversized pockets for keeping her kleenex and the TV remote easily accessible.
Rollover cuffs and collar give it a stylish look but also keep the softest fabric next to her skin. And because it’s generously sized, it’s great to wrap up in, almost like a couch blanket. This robe comes in tons of colors and unisex sizes from X-Small to XX-Large.
If your sister absolutely loves to golf, the Garmin Approach S12 is the ideal GPS golf watch to keep things simple on the course. Preloaded with information about more than 42,000 golf courses around the world, this smartwatch provides yardages to the front, back and middle of the green, as well as to hazards and doglegs.
With this handy golf partner she can keep score right on the watch, and because the face is easy to read in sunlight, it’s a snap. She can also upload her scores directly to the Garmin golf app and see how she ranks in weekly leaderboards. Pretty cool tech if we say so ourselves.
Everyone these days is looking to become more self-sufficient, but maybe your sister doesn’t have the space or the cash for a big greenhouse to grow her victory garden. That’s what makes this Eagle Peak portable model such a great gift for her. This 8 by 6-foot greenhouse is as simple to set up as an outdoor awning, yet it offers enough space to get her flowers and veggies started without taking up a huge amount of her yard.
Another bonus is that she can bring plants inside her greenhouse to extend her harvest in the fall. It features a sturdy and stable steel frame and fabric walls with a roll-up zippered door and two roll-up windows for ventilation.
If you had a banner year and you want to get Sis a bigger greenhouse, we’ve got plenty of great recommendations for the very best greenhouse kits at every size.
Everyone needs a boost now and then, and sometimes little affirmations are all it takes to brighten the day. This jar of KindNotes is the perfect present for your sister as, whenever she’s feeling a little low, she can snag out a little envelope with a special message and know that you’re sending her positive thoughts and love.
Each jar contains 31 messages of inspiration and encouragement that she can keep close at hand to make every day better. We also like the KindNotes Love Your Fabulous Self collection, but if you want to keep the messages coming, you can also buy tiny blank cards and send her your own handwritten notes of encouragement throughout the year.
Since it’s Christmas, what better gift for your sister to find under the tree than a classic red pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers? An icon since 1917, these classic sneaks have changed little over the past century, but they’re far more fashion than function these days as athletic shoes have gone through a major transformation.
You can get these cool kicks in five colors and women’s sizes from 4 to 13, although not all colors are available in every size. Snag these red ones while they’re still in stock.
Want to know more fun facts about these legendary sneakers? Check out this great blog from Mental Floss so you’ll have lots of entertaining tidbits to share with your sis.
There’s no better way to spend quality sister time with conversation and a nice glass of wine to warm things up. This awesome insulated wine tote is the perfect way to talk your sister into more hikes, picnics, and sister getaways because you can always end or begin them with a sip of your favorite vino.
The tote features an adjustable shoulder strap so it’s super comfortable to carry. I can accommodate up to two bottles of wine or a single bottle of champagne. The set comes with two insulated stainless steel stemless glasses so having your wine in the outdoors you’re never at risk of broken glass.
The bag also features a smaller pouch to keep her smartphone, keys, and wallet, keeping things compact and simple.
Whether your sister has skin that’s aging or she suffers from frequent breakouts or both, this light therapy device from Project E Beauty is a winner on all fronts. With both red light therapy to target wrinkles and blue light therapy to target acne, she can have more beautiful skin with regular treatments and the results will be noticeable in as little as four weeks!
At just under seven inches, it features an ergonomic handle that allows you to focus your efforts on the treatment, rather than trying to manage an awkward big device. We also appreciate that this therapy doesn’t produce harmful UV rays that are dangerous to your eyes. The controls are simple and straightforward to use either a continuous light mode or a pulsing light mode.
If she’s strictly worried about premature aging, check out the best wrinkle removers for lots of other great gift ideas from creams to devices.
When you’re looking for the perfect single serve coffee maker for a woman who truly appreciates a flavorful cup of Joe, the Keurig K Supreme Coffee Maker is the perfect morning companion – easy, quiet, and ho-so-efficient at filling her kitchen with rich coffee aroma.
This K-Supreme has a ton of advantages over some of Keurig’s other models. First of it’s sleek and a lot less bulky than the K-Classic or K-Select, and let’s just talk about the water reservoir – a MAJOR improvement. It holds up to 78 ounces of water, and it can be positioned either at the side or the back of the coffee maker. Super handly. Truly though, the best thing about it is the handle that makes it simple to remove, refill, and replace in seconds.
This coffee maker also lets her set her preferred brew temperature and strength and if she’s sharing the house with others, she can save her settings and there’s room for two more people to set their preferences as well. With 6, 8, 10, or 12-ounce brewing options, she can make the size her heart desires. New multi-stream technology makes every cup smell and taste absolutely amazing. And we don’t want to forget one other feature – she can adjust the strength and cup size, and use the “brew over ice setting” to make the perfect iced coffee drinks as well.
If your sister counts herself among the chronically cold, this heated throw is the perfect gift for her because it’ll keep her toasty from toes to shoulders. This plush throw has an LED controller that lets your sis set her ideal warmth, from comfy and cozy to pretty darned hot!
She can disconnect the controller and power cord and wash this blanket to keep it pristine. It’s got a six foot long cord making it ideal for the living room or she can even use it on her bed at night. This throw comes in eight colors and three different sizes. Natch, we chose read because we’re talking Christmas gifts here.
If you want to give your sister a boost of good thoughts in a plush throw, we love the BlankieGram Healing thoughts cozy throw.
Whether your sister’s looking to block out noise (and annoying seatmates) while traveling, or she loves to listen to her favorite music and podcasts while she’s working, these Jabra Elite Wireless Headphones are an ideal gift on so many fronts.
They charge fast and have a long-lasting battery, plus they’re smart, so they adapt to whatever environment she’s in. Mowing the lawn? No problem. On the subway? Worry-free. Voice assistant enabled, she can make commands via Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant to listen to whatever she wants, or take calls with the most crisp sound imaginable.
These headphones are also great if she’s a runner because they’re rain resistant, so even if she gets caught in a brief storm, her headphones won’t get damaged. We love these because they’re super affordable.
There is another set we love, so if you want to splurge, go for the Bose Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones which are really a step above the rest. She’ll also love the petite profile and white and rose gold finishes.
We love gifts that are multitaskers, and your sister will too. This 360 Degree Rotating Jewelry Armoire is a great gift with all kinds of nifty features. First, as mentioned, it’s a jewelry storage area, and this thing will store a ton of jewelry from necklaces and earrings, to rings, brooches, and bracelets.
With storage bags, build in boxes, custom holders for the aforementioned items, and more, this locking cabinet will keep all her most precious items safe and secure. When closed, the door features a full-length mirror and conceals her jewelry from wandering eyes.
With a turn on the rotating base, she can also spin this baby around and reveal and three-shelf ladder style bookcase giving her even more flexibility if she’s living in a smaller space.
If your sister happens to have a different decorating style she might like this more formal-looking armoire that looks more like a piece of fine furniture but still offers tons of storage space.
Perfect for the busy mom who deserves a self-care routine that’s fast and effective, but just as great for any woman who values great skincare and is willing to invest the time in keeping her skin looking its most radiant, the UFO 2 takes advantage of warming, cooling, and T-Sonic pulsations to boost absorption of all of her favorite skincare products.
She can order her favorite FOREO UFO masks that tackle specific skin issues from aging and wrinkles to hydration, radiance, and more.
Now your sister can plug in and grill out with this awesome Weber Electric Grill. This tabletop grill offers plenty of space to entertain a small group, with 189 square inches of total cooking area. That equates to six steaks or chops, and even more burgers and dogs.
It features porcelain-enameled cast-iron cooking grates and a cast aluminum lid and body. She can control the heat from sear to simmer, thanks to the simple controls. And to make cleanup even easier, the slideout drip tray can be bagged and tossed in the trash, and replaced with a new one once it’s full.
If you think she’d prefer a propane bbq grill, we’re big fans of the Coleman Roadtrip for its easy setup and portability.
Now if she’s absolutely hardcore about charcoal grilling only, you can always get her the Weber Jumbo Joe Charcoal Grill.
Perfect for anyone who loves to cook, and even better for those who don’t, this Nutribullet blender system is a go-to kitchen essential for everyday use for all sorts of things. From blending up morning smoothies (it comes with two go cups you can blend into directly!) to pureeing sauces and soups, to chopping and dicing for easier meal prep, this machine does it all.
Better yet, all the non-electrical parts are dishwasher safe, so clean up is a breeze. Your sister will love you for that!
Since we are talking about Christmas gifts for sisters, it’s a great time to give yours a gift she’ll cherish season after season and this stunning Roman nativity set is just such a gift. Made of durable resin and stone, this 11-piece set is carefully crafted and so intricately detailed.
The set features Joseph and Mary, baby Jesus in the manger, a donkey, lamb, and cow, the three wisemen, and a beautiful angel. Every Christmas as your sister unwraps this family treasure, she’ll be thinking of you.
Another idea that’s a holiday favorite is a snow globe. Snow globes can brighten the holiday season, but you could also give her one with a more timeless theme.
Since you’re shopping for Christmas, a cozy cashmere sweater should be among your considerations for your beloved sister. This adorable pullover from Lark & Ro features a gently scooped neckline, longer length, and feminine fluted sleeves. She’ll love this light heather gray color as it goes with nearly anything else, but this cutie also comes in basic black or rosewood.
Think she’d rather have a cardigan? This long sleeve button-front 100% cashmere cardigan from Jennie Liu is a great option in all kinds of colors and sizes.
Everyone gets in a cooking rut now and then, so if you want to encourage her to step out into some fun ethnic options, give your sis this pretty set of four ramen bowls. Each has it’s own unique design and comes with a matching soup spoon as well as chopsticks.
Of course, ramen bowls are great for salads, other soups, and all kinds of Asian rice bowls. Our favorite cookbooks that will give her some ideas include Bowls: Vibrant Recipes with Endless Possibilities from America’s Test Kitchen, and Japanese Soul Cooking: Ramen, Tonkatsu, Tempura, and More from the Streets and Kitchens of Tokyo and Beyond.
For the lady who’d love a jetted tub, but doesn’t have the cash to own one, you can give her that relaxing spa experience with this SereneLife massaging bath mat. This cool mat sits right on the tub floor and an electric pump produces millions of massaging bubbles every second!
It also features a built-in heater that creates a soothing and warming experience. While it doesn’t heat the bathwater, it will help her bath to maintain its warmth so she can linger longer and relax. She can even adjust bubble intensity using the included remote for a soothing soapy excursion.
Does your sister have her own sense of style? These gorgeous dangle earrings from Silpada would definitely delight! The acrylics and resins in the bezel-set turquoise drops deliver brilliant color and combined with the polished sterling silver and the unique take on the long French wires make these a stand out.
If our featured earrings are just a bit too funky for her style, consider these compressed turquoise drops in sterling. They feature a longer dangle and a more traditional French wire. Either pair would go nicely with this reversible boomerang necklace that features compressed turquoise on one side and simply polished silver on the other.
While we’ve made a few gift suggestions related to bathing, here one that’s about your sister’s comfort once once she steps out of the tub. The Zadro bucket towel warmer will keep her towels and robe toasty so when she exits the bath or shower, she can wrap herself in cozy warmth.
With a built-in timer for 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes of heat, she can warm two oversized towels or a couple of standard towels and her robe at the same time. Another nice thing is that it works on a timer, so she’ll never need to worry that she accidentally left it on. The tall, slim design fits into a compact space so it won’t be obtrusive in her bathroom.
There are lots of different towel warmers and some even have steam, so you can gift the one you think she’ll enjoy most.