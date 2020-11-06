25 Best Holiday Face Masks You’ll LOVE

With the holidays just around the corner, there’s no better time than right now to get your seasonal looks on point and stock up on some spirited and festive accessories. Face masks have been all the rage this year – for good reason! – and as you look to celebrate safely this season, treat you and your entire crew to some fashionable holiday face masks.

Our list of the best and most stylish holiday masks includes quality face coverings suitable for women, men, and children. From festive plaids to super fun patterns to what some designers are calling their “Ugly Christmas Masks Collection,” we’ve got you covered with classy and cute looks sure to have you Instagram-ready whether you’re rocking pajamas or checking things off your family’s gift lists.

Be sure to mask-up this season, and when you do, make it one of these super festive and fun face masks.