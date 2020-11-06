25 Best Holiday Face Masks You’ll LOVE

With the holidays just around the corner, there’s no better time than right now to get your seasonal looks on point and stock up on some spirited and festive accessories. Face masks have been all the rage this year – for good reason! – and as you look to celebrate safely this season, treat you and your entire crew to some fashionable holiday face masks.
Our list of the best and most stylish holiday masks includes quality face coverings suitable for women, men, and children. From festive plaids to super fun patterns to what some designers are calling their “Ugly Christmas Masks Collection,” we’ve got you covered with classy and cute looks sure to have you Instagram-ready whether you’re rocking pajamas or checking things off your family’s gift lists.
Be sure to mask-up this season, and when you do, make it one of these super festive and fun face masks.
Our Review
Available in a variety of fun patterns and colors, including this super feminine and chic winter berries design, these cute holiday face masks from Weddingstar are not only available for adults but are also made for kids, too. How cool!
Made of 100% cotton, these masks feature five layers of superior protection and feature adjustable ear straps for a more customizable fit, a flexible wire noseband, and a sewn-in sleeve for disposable PM 2.5 filters. Filters are sold separately, unfortunately, but you can snag some here. Kids filters are available, too!
These are hand wash only and hang dry only face masks.
Adult Mask Dimensions: 6.75″ (L) x 5.25″ (H)
Kids Mask Dimensions: 6″ (L) x 5″ (H)
Available in three fashionable Scottish Tartan Plaid colors and designs, these festive and fun holiday masks from Love Hope Shine are perfect for the holidays.
Sold as part of a three-pack, these reusable face masks fit both men and women and cover your face from nose to chin. Featuring adjustable ear straps and nose clips for a more customized fit, these face masks also have a sewn-in sleeve for an optional PM 2.5 filter. Filters are sold separately, unfortunately, but you can snag some here.
There is no mention of the number of layers, however, other Hope Love Shine masks are made with three.
Available in a variety of fun patterns and colors, including this snowman design that will have you – and everyone else! – smiling, these holiday fun face masks from Weddingstar are not only available for adults but are also made for kids as well.
Made of 100% cotton, these masks feature five layers of superior protection and feature adjustable ear straps for a more customizable fit, a flexible wire noseband, and a sewn-in sleeve for disposable PM 2.5 filters. Filters are sold separately, unfortunately, but you can snag some here. Kids filters are available, too!
These are hand wash only and hang dry only face masks.
Adult Mask Dimensions: 6.75″ (L) x 5.25″ (H)
Kids Mask Dimensions: 6″ (L) x 5″ (H)
For a fun and festive look this season, check out these cute holiday face masks from Mocozy.
Highly-rated and reviewed, Mocozy’s 100% cotton three-layered face masks are warm and cozy, and feature adjustable earloops, nose clips, and a sleeve for an optional PM 2.5 filter. Filters are sold separately, unfortunately, but you can snag some here.
Available in this fun for the holidays 5-pack, each mask features a different Christmas theme including designs with Santa Claus and snowmen. These masks are also washable and reusable, however, the manufacturer recommends hand washing and air drying to maintain quality and extend life.
While Pop Funk’s “Ugly Christmas Masks” collection only features holiday face masks with one layer of protection, these are definitely some of the more fashionable and festive options we’ve seen.
Featuring a truly spirited Elf design that includes one of the most famous lines from the movie, this face mask is definitely fun and ready for December. Made of 100% polyester, this mask also features elastic ear loops and an adjustable nose wire for a more customizable and comfortable fit.
If you’re looking for a mask that’s made with more layers of protection, we’d suggest some of the other options on our list. Dimensions: 7″(L) x 3.5″ (H)
Click here for more fun Christmas face masks from Pop Funk. Kid’s masks are available, too!
Available in a variety of fun patterns and colors, including this perfect for the season buffalo plaid moose design, these holiday face masks from Weddingstar are made for adults and children. Did someone say matching family sets?
Made of 100% cotton, these masks feature five layers of superior protection and feature adjustable ear straps for a more customizable fit, a flexible wire noseband, and a sewn-in sleeve for disposable PM 2.5 filters. Filters are sold separately, unfortunately, but you can snag some here. Kids filters are available, too!
These are hand wash only and hang dry only face masks.
Adult Mask Dimensions: 6.75″ (L) x 5.25″ (H)
Kids Mask Dimensions: 6″ (L) x 5″ (H)
These fun face masks from C.C are available in a variety of colors and patterns, including the always festive and holiday-friendly red and black buffalo plaid check.
A slightly more unique face mask, this style is actually made of a cotton and acrylic blend and features a knit design. Reusable and machine washable, this holiday face mask also features elastic ear loops and a sewn-in sleeve for a PM 2.5 filter. Filters are sold separately.
This face mask is made for both men and women.
There is no mention of how many layers of fabric these face masks are made of.
An excellent option for both men and women, this four-pack of buffalo plaid check face masks from Hope Love Shine are seriously perfect for the holidays.
Covering your mouth from nose to chin, these reusable face masks are made with three protective layers of 100% cotton and feature adjustable ear straps and a nose wire for a more customized fit. These masks also have a sewn-in sleeve for an optional PM 2.5 filter. Filters are sold separately, unfortunately.
While this mask is not intended for medical use, the CDC recommends the use of cotton or cloth face coverings in public to reduce community spread.
Cloth masks aren’t the only ones getting the holiday treatment. Check out this cute disposable option with a festive winter pattern. Sold as part of a 50-pack, you’ll have more than enough for the entire month of December.
Featuring a three-ply and breathable design, elastic earloops, and a built-in nose bridge, this is a one-size-fits-most mask that’s designed to be soft, comfortable to wear, and non-irritating on the skin. The outlet layer is made of non-woven baric, has a melt-blown fabric filter in the middle, and a soft non-woven inside layer.
These masks are made for adults, but a matching children’s option is available here.
Available in a variety of fun patterns and colors, including this cute blue snowflake design, these holiday face masks from Weddingstar are available in both adult and children sizes. Hooray!
Made of 100% cotton, these masks feature five layers of superior protection and feature adjustable ear straps for a more customizable fit, a flexible wire noseband, and a sewn-in sleeve for disposable PM 2.5 filters. Filters are sold separately, unfortunately, but you can snag some here. Kids filters are available, too!
These are hand wash only and hang dry only face masks.
Adult Mask Dimensions: 6.75″ (L) x 5.25″ (H)
Kids Mask Dimensions: 6″ (L) x 5″ (H)
While Pop Funk’s collection of holiday face masks only features one layer of protection, they are definitely some of the most fashionable and festive options available today.
Featuring a Hanukkah-themed design, this face mask is definitely ready for the holiday. Made of 100% polyester, this mask also features elastic ear loops and an adjustable nose wire for a more customizable and comfortable fit.
If you’re looking for a mask that’s made with more layers of protection, we’d suggest some of the other options on our list. Dimensions: 7″(L) x 3.5″ (H)
Click here for more fun face masks from Pop Funk. Kid’s masks are available, too!
There’s nothing like adding a pop of sparkle to your holiday wardrobe, and these glittery face masks might just be the perfect accessory this season.
Sold as part of a bundle with two face masks and a 10-pack of filters, these masks come in a variety of sparkly colors, too. Featured here in gold and white, we think these are a great look for New Year’s Eve. Fashionable and trendy, you’ll be sure to shine no matter where life takes you.
No information is provided on how many layers masks are made with, however, these masks feature a sewn-in pocket for filters.
Take special care, because while these are reusable, they are hand-wash and air-dry only.
Available in a variety of fun patterns and colors, including this always trendy Nordic Reindeer design, these holiday face masks from Weddingstar are not only available for adults but are also made for kids, too. Sweetness!
Made of 100% cotton, these masks feature five layers of superior protection and feature adjustable ear straps for a more customizable fit, a flexible wire noseband, and a sewn-in sleeve for disposable PM 2.5 filters. Filters are sold separately, unfortunately.
These are hand wash only and hang dry only face masks.
Adult Mask Dimensions: 6.75″ (L) x 5.25″ (H)
Kids Mask Dimensions: 6″ (L) x 5″ (H)
This always fun for the holidays look from Hatley is perfect for the season.
Made for both men and women, this 100% double-woven cotton face mask features two layers, elastic ear loops and is one size fits all. Covering your face from the nose to the mouth, this mask measures 8.5-inches long and 5.5-inches tall.
Reusable and washable, this holiday face mask also features a sewn-in sleeve for a PM 2.5 filter. Filters are sold separately, unfortunately.
Cute, comfortable, and completely stylish for the holidays, these Christmas face masks are the perfect way to celebrate safely this year.
Available in a variety of fun patterns and colors, including this totally awesome print featuring vintage ornaments, these holiday face masks from Weddingstar are made for both adults and kids.
Made of 100% cotton, these masks feature five layers of superior protection and feature adjustable ear straps for a more customizable fit, a flexible wire noseband, and a sewn-in sleeve for disposable PM 2.5 filters. Filters are sold separately, unfortunately.
These are hand wash only and hang dry only face masks.
Adult Mask Dimensions: 6.75″ (L) x 5.25″ (H)
Kids Mask Dimensions: 6″ (L) x 5″ (H)
Snoozies makes some of the most popular masks available on Amazon, and this holiday design just dropped.
Available in a variety of fun holiday patterns, including this one dubbed “Ugly Christmas Lights,” these masks feature three layers of cloth fabric. The outside layer is made of polyester, the second layer is made of spun-bonded, and the third layer is made of cotton. They also have a flexible nose bridge, adjustable earloops for a more customizable fit, and a sewn-in sleeve for filters.
All masks are sold with five-layered filters, too.
Adult Mask Dimensions: 9″ (L) x 5.5″ (H)
While Pop Funk’s “Ugly Christmas Masks Collection” only features holiday face masks with one layer of protection, they are definitely fashionable.
Inspired by the all-time classic holiday movie, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, this face mask is definitely fun and ready for December. Made of 100% polyester, this mask also features elastic ear loops and an adjustable nose wire for a more customizable and comfortable fit.
If you’re looking for a mask that’s made with more layers of protection, we’d suggest some of the other options on our list. Dimensions: 7″(L) x 3.5″ (H)
Click here for more fun Christmas face masks from Pop Funk. Kid’s masks are available, too!
Cute and comfortable, this buffalo plaid patterned reusable face mask from Weddingstar is perfect for the holiday season.
Made of 100% cotton, this mask features five layers of superior protection and feature adjustable ear straps for a more customizable fit, a flexible wire noseband, and a sewn-in sleeve for disposable PM 2.5 filters. Filters are sold separately, unfortunately.
These are hand wash only and hang dry only face masks. Adult Mask Dimensions: 6.75″ (L) x 5.25″ (H)
These fun holiday face masks from B. Boutique by Evergreen are perfect for the season!
A safe and stylish way to celebrate this year, these adult non-medical accessories feature three layers of 100% cotton and adjustable earloops. Sold as part of a four-pack, each of these festive masks dons a different pattern: buffalo plaid trees, fashionable elves, holiday-themed animal print, and red snowflakes.
These masks are machine washable. Dimensions are 8.6″ (L) x 5″ (H)
Available in a variety of fun patterns and colors, including this Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer design, these holiday face masks from Weddingstar are super fun and made for both adults and children! Oh, yeah!
Made of 100% cotton, these masks feature five layers of superior protection and feature adjustable ear straps for a more customizable fit, a flexible wire noseband, and a sewn-in sleeve for disposable PM 2.5 filters. Filters are sold separately, unfortunately, but you can snag some here. Kids filters are available, too!
These are hand wash only and hang dry only face masks.
Adult Mask Dimensions: 6.75″ (L) x 5.25″ (H)
Kids Mask Dimensions: 6″ (L) x 5″ (H)
Available in a variety of fun patterns and colors, including this nordic snowflake design, these holiday face masks from Weddingstar are not only available for adults but are also made for kids, too. Awesome!
Made of 100% cotton, these masks feature five layers of superior protection and feature adjustable ear straps for a more customizable fit, a flexible wire noseband, and a sewn-in sleeve for disposable PM 2.5 filters. Filters are sold separately, unfortunately, but you can snag some here. Kids filters are available, too!
These are hand wash only and hang dry only face masks.
Adult Mask Dimensions: 6.75″ (L) x 5.25″ (H)
Kids Mask Dimensions: 6″ (L) x 5″ (H)
While Pop Funk’s “Ugly Christmas Masks Collection” only features holiday face masks with one layer of protection, they are definitely fun!
Featuring a cool Harry Potter sweater design, this face mask is perfect for all you Potterheads and is definitely fun and ready for December. Made of 100% polyester, this mask also features elastic ear loops and an adjustable nose wire for a more customizable and comfortable fit.
If you’re looking for a mask that’s made with more layers of protection, we’d suggest some of the other options on our list. Dimensions: 7″(L) x 3.5″ (H)
Click here for more fun Christmas face masks from Pop Funk. Kid’s masks are available, too!
Available in a variety of fun patterns and colors, including this gorgeous plaid great, these holiday face masks from Weddingstar are dreamy and available for adults and kids!
Made of 100% cotton, these masks feature five layers of superior protection and feature adjustable ear straps for a more customizable fit, a flexible wire noseband, and a sewn-in sleeve for disposable PM 2.5 filters. Filters are sold separately, unfortunately.
These are hand wash only and hang dry only face masks.
Adult Mask Dimensions: 6.75″ (L) x 5.25″ (H)
Kids Mask Dimensions: 6″ (L) x 5″ (H)
Tartan plaid is always fun and festive for the holidays and now you can be fashion-ready this December with this face mask two-pack from Hope Love Shine.
There’s no mention of how many protective layers these masks are made with, but other masks by this designer are made with three. Great for both men and women, and suitable for faces of all shapes and sizes, these face masks feature adjustable earloops and a sewn-in sleeve for an optional PM 2.5 filter. Filters are sold separately, unfortunately, but you can snag some here.
Cloth masks aren’t the only ones getting the holiday treatment. Check out this cute disposable option with a festive pattern featuring Santa and various elves. Sold as part of a 50-pack, you’ll have more than enough for the entire month of December.
Featuring a three-ply and breathable design, elastic earloops, and a built-in nose bridge, this is a one-size-fits-most mask that’s designed to be soft, comfortable to wear, and non-irritating on the skin. The outlet layer is made of non-woven baric, has a melt-blown fabric filter in the middle, and a soft non-woven inside layer.
These masks are made for adults.