9 Best Men’s Linen Pants for Summer

9 Best Men’s Linen Pants for Summer

  • 396 Views
  • 1 Shares
  • Updated

Linen is one of those fibers that feel amazing in any warm-weather climate. It is light, it is airy and it looks fantastic on the beach or at a backyard BBQ. Whether you’re a fan of the fabric or have never worn it before, you should definitely have a few linen shirts in your arsenal for when the temps climb. Check out the best linen pants for summer in our awesome list.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
9 Listed Items

Men's Linen Pants: A Quick Word on Care

First, linen is dual cool. It's a lightweight fabric that tends to promote the evaporation of moisture very quickly. It keeps you cool. Second, you look cool in linen. That's an inescapable fact. Whatever color you choose -- and linen comes in all sorts of colors, not just cream or white -- linen looks good.

Digging deeper into linen's psyche, it's axiomatic that any pants that can be called "men's beach pants" are going to be a pair of pants that are, by definition, casual. And we fully endorse the casual beach vibe. However, it's important to note that linen can be dressy, too. So embrace this part of linen's multi-personality and let it work for you.

You can wear your linen pants just kicking around at the beach or you can dress them up a bit and sport your linen drawstring pants at a beach or backyard wedding, for the outdoor summer symphony, or for hitting the bars on a hot summer night.

Men's Beach Pants: Full or Part Linen

We've taken a very simple route in presenting this list: we've listed pants that are 100 percent linen and pants that are a blend.

  • 100 Percent Linen -- #1 through #4
  • Linen Blends -- #5 through #9

Something that is 100 percent linen requires a bit more care -- it's more prone to wrinkles. There may be advantages to a blend. One of the main reasons a designer would use a blend is for ease-of-care. If the pants include a synthetic blend with linen, you might just get lucky and be able to throw them on right after laundering. However, we do believe that quick ironing is gonna be your best buddy with any of the pieces below.

The list below isn't ranked. We're just numbering them for convenience. We've selected a range of colors and those are shown in the photos, but each pair is available in a lot of additional colors.

While they all have drawstrings, some of the pants in the list also feature belt loops. The loops give you another option, especially if you're going to wear a shirt tucked in. Again, this style of pants is versatile and allows you to be as casual as your ancestors or as cool as an island bartender who has an always overflowing tip jar.

 

If you haven't yet become a member of Club Linen (I just made the club up), maybe you're wondering about how to care for your new linen pants. It's really a lot easier than you think. Yes, you will often want to use an iron, especially if you're going to be wearing your pants for an occasion.

A pair of men's beach pants that are 100 percent linen or a linen/cotton blend will probably need a bit more care than something in a linen/synthetic blend. Here's a quick take on care from The Idle Man. They're talking about linen suits, but it applies to any linen clothing.

"Even though linen is a rather fine and soft fabric, it’s also very robust so it can be quite durable. You should wash linen either by hand or wash it in the washing machine at a low temperature. There’s no need to fuss with dry cleaning, as the chemicals they use are harsh and can damage the fabric over time. If your suit needs ironing, it's a good idea to do it while it is damp to protect the fabric. Alternatively, you can simply hang it up to dry and the wrinkles will naturally disperse for the most part." -- The Idle Man

See also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , , , ,