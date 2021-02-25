9 Best Men’s Linen Pants for Summer

High Style’s men’s linen drawstring pants are 100 percent linen. They don’t have an elastic waist (which is often found in linen pants) but with the drawstring you don’t need the elastic.

These men’s beach pants are shown in chocolate brown but they’re available in four different colors. The reviews for these pants are very good: a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.

For a super casual hippie-style shirt to go with, the Love Quality 100 percent cotton yoga top is a great option.

(P.S. We don’t endorse the way the guy in the photo is wearing his pants. In fact, we’re very much against not getting the proper fit. Maybe the model was told to take off his platform sandals prior to the shoot.)