9 Best Men’s Linen Pants for Summer

Linen is one of those fibers that feel amazing in any warm-weather climate. It is light, it is airy and it looks fantastic on the beach or at a backyard BBQ. Whether you’re a fan of the fabric or have never worn it before, you should definitely have a few linen shirts in your arsenal for when the temps climb. Check out the best linen pants for summer in our awesome list.
High Style’s men’s linen drawstring pants are 100 percent linen. They don’t have an elastic waist (which is often found in linen pants) but with the drawstring you don’t need the elastic.
These men’s beach pants are shown in chocolate brown but they’re available in four different colors. The reviews for these pants are very good: a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.
For a super casual hippie-style shirt to go with, the Love Quality 100 percent cotton yoga top is a great option.
(P.S. We don’t endorse the way the guy in the photo is wearing his pants. In fact, we’re very much against not getting the proper fit. Maybe the model was told to take off his platform sandals prior to the shoot.)
These pants are from Margaritaville’s “Cabana Linen Collection” and they are 100 percent linen. Out of all the pants in the list, these lean well toward the very relaxed fit and look of men’s beach pants.
The drawstring is linen and the pants feature a half elastic waistband. They do have belt loops, so you have the option of including a belt (like this leather Dockers braided belt).
Margaritaville pants are garment dyed and washed in an enzyme wash so they arrive with an “extra soft feel,” according to the manufacturer. Shown in the “coconut husk” color, they’re available in five different colors. They get very good reviews, with more than 230 customer comments and a 4 out of 5-star rating average.
A good option to go-with is the Nautica men’s long sleeve solid color button-down linen shirt, which is available in seven different colors.
28 Palms is an Amazon brand, so you can be pretty sure this pair of men’s drawstring pants is going to be a strong cast member in your wardrobe lineup. Amazon brands have two things going for them: well made and affordable.
These are 100 percent linen and they do have an internal drawstring, so it’s not so visibly prominent. Nevertheless, the drawstring and the elastic waist band ensure that you’ll get that just-right men’s linen pants look and feel. The pants also include belt loops should you want to include a belt.
The pants feature two side entry front pockets and two rear button welt pockets (a welt pocket is a sort of “built in” pocket as opposed to the patch pockets you’ll see on some of the other men’s beach pants in this list).
A couple of quick notes about sizing: the pants run loose, according to 28 Palms, and they do recommend that you size down. And, secondly, they come with inseams of 30″, 32″ and 34″. Those are standard inseam sizes for shorter, average and taller men.
Really good reviews, with a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average. They’re shown in “blue night” and are available in five different colors. A great shirt that would work really well here is another 28 Palms item, the men’s relaxed-fit silk/linen Hawaiian shirt, which is 40 bucks.
These men’s drawstring pants from Perry Ellis are 100 percent linen. They feature two side entry front pockets and two rear button welt pockets. They feature a button fly.
A very popular pair of men’s linen drawstring pants, they get a 4.5 out of 5-star rating average.
Shown in “natural linen” color, they are available in three different colors. A great go-with, also from Perry Ellis, is the men’s rolled sleeve solid linen shirt, which is available in eight different colors.
Manwan Walk’s men’s linen drawstring pants feature an elastic waistband and they’re 55 percent linen, 45 percent cotton. The pants have side entry front pockets and a back patch pocket.
They’re shown in denim blue, which is a great option for men’s linen pants, but they are available in eight different colors. For another blue, this one a light blue, check out the East Castle 100 percent linen drawstring jogger pants.
These men’s linen drawstring pants are 55 percent linen, 45 percent cotton. They feature an elastic waistband and a twine-style drawstring with two beads on the ends of each side.
SIR7 manufactures the pants with a process that prevents shrinkage and reduces fading. They can be machine washed in cold, but hand washing is also recommended.
The two front pockets are side entry (slant) design and there is a back patch pocket. They’re shown in army green and are available in eight different colors.
There isn’t a fly on these pants, but if you want a pair of men’s linen pants with a fly, the Utcocos have you covered there and they are also a drawstring style made in 50 percent cotton, 50 percent linen.
These are easily the most popular pair of men’s linen pants on the list, with more than 1,500 customer reviews and a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average.
Cubavera’s men’s beach pants feature the fabric tie and back elastic. They don’t have belt loops. Cubavera calls these its “heritage fit,” which is defined as a “classic Cuban fit — relaxed and comfortable.”
The pants feature side entry front pockets and two rear button patch pockets. They’re 55 percent linen, 45 percent viscose, so they’ll be a little more forgiving (read: less wrinkled) when you launder them. (Cubavera recommends machine washing and line drying.) Shown in “natural linen” color, they’re available in 13 different colors.
A shirt option from Cubavera is the very classic island look of a Guayabera shirt, which is all linen and comes in eight different colors.
These are a bit more “structured” than a lot of linen pants, as they don’t have a lot of the baggy look that is often associated with linen clothing.
The pants are a blend of 52 percent viscose and 48 percent linen. They have the full elastic waist as well as the adjustable drawstring. There are two front slant pockets and two welt pockets in the back.
They’re shown in khaki color, but they’re available in four different colors. Isle Bay Linens is an Amazon company, so the quality and price are both very strong.
These men’s linen pants from Mr. Zhang are a blend: 45 percent linen, 35 percent cotton and 20 percent viscose. They do feature the drawstring and an elastic waistband. The pants also have belt loops, which gives a nice option for dressing up a bit more.
Two side entry front pockets and two back patch pockets. They’re shown in gray but are available in nine different colors.