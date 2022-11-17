Men’s Long Sleeve Polo Shirts: 9 Styles for All Year
Heavy may receive a commission if you purchase a product through a link on this page.

Men’s Long Sleeve Polo Shirts: 9 Styles for All Year

  • 18 Shares
  • Updated

When you’re looking for the laid-back vibe in a shirt, men’s long sleeve polo shirts are a great place to start. They’ve got a pedigree that goes back to the late 19th century when polo players wore long sleeve shirts. They go back to the 1920s when Rene Lacoste invented the modern polo — a short sleeve shirt for tennis players. And they go back to the early 1970s when Ralph Lauren used the term for his new fashion house, which featured (among other cool stuff), the coolest Polo shirts. These are by far the best long sleeve polo shirts to wear year-round.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
9 Listed Items

A Year-Round Shirt

Of course, the short sleeve polo shirt is very well known. But in terms of popularity, the long sleeve polo isn't far behind. For one thing, the long sleeve version of this style is actually a tiny bit more versatile: you can roll the sleeves up in the heat of the day and bring them down in the cool of the night. You can wear the long sleeve polo when you otherwise might want a light jacket but don't feel like adding another layer.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves. It's not like a long sleeve polo is akin to wearing a parka. The style is all about comfort and, therefore, fabric that is usually cool, light, and comfortable. And because they do have long sleeves, they add a bit of warmth in the cooler months. Long sleeve polo shirts work any time of the year.

We've got 9 really good-looking shirts to talk about.

  • Jerzees Men's Spot Shield Long Sleeve Polo Sport Shirt
  • Jolt Gear Men's Dry Fit Long Sleeve Polo Golf Shirt
  • Nike Golf Men's Victory Long Sleeve Polo Shirt
  • Condor Outdoor Performance Long Sleeve Tactical Polo Shirt
  • Under Armour Men's Tactical Performance Long Sleeve Polo Shirt
  • Bugatchi Men's Long Sleeve Classic Fit Polo Shirt
  • Cutter & Buck Men's Long Sleeve Advantage Polo Shirt
  • UltraClub Men's Long Sleeve Pique Polo Shirt
  • Lee Uniforms Men's Modern-Fit Long Sleeve Polo Shirt

When it comes to complementing the long sleeve polo, the obvious go-with is a pair of jeans (check out this list of 20, in skinny, slim, and relaxed fits) or a pair of shorts. But, really, you can wear this style of shirt with everything from athletic shorts to slacks. Again: versatile.

So when it's summer, roll up the long sleeve polo and look good. When it's the cooler months, keep the sleeves down and look good. Whatever time of year it is, you'll have the look when you cop something from our list of Men's Long Sleeve Polo Shirts: 9 Styles for All Year.

Read More
, , , , ,
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x