Men’s Long Sleeve Polo Shirts: 9 Styles for All Year

Yes, this is marketed as a golf shirt, but you are hereby granted full authority to wear this shirt while walking, sitting, eating, Netflix binging or any other activity that requires you to breathe. In other words, it ain’t limited to being worn while swinging a club.

I like to include golf shirts in product round-ups because they tend to have a great fit. They are designed with the idea of movement and perspiration being involved (because they are, as we’ve pointed out, “golf” shirts). Therefore, they’re very comfortable. Jolt Gear says its shirts are built with “4-way stretch fabrication” and a loose performance fit. Other features:

Moisture wicking fabric

UPF 30+ sun protection fabric

Hidden buttons under the placket

Firm collar

Anti-odor technology

The shirt is shown in “pure black” but it’s available in nine different colors.