15 Best Plus Size Sports Bras for Bounce-Free Workouts

15 Best Plus Size Sports Bras for Bounce-Free Workouts

  • 401 Views
  • 38 Shares
  • Updated

It’s true. Busty women are often admired for their curvaceous figures and jaw-dropping cleavage. But for anyone who has those Rubenesque assets, we know that having an ample chest creates all kinds of unique challenges, from finding clothes that fit properly, to getting our hands on beautiful lingerie that doesn’t feel like it’s made from chicken wire and kevlar.

When it comes to workout gear, big busted women need super supportive, well-fitted plus size sports bras. Breasts are made up of mostly fatty tissue and skin, so when your boobs bounce during a workout, they are actually getting damaged, and that eventually leads to the dreaded sagging. A good sports bra is like putting your boobs on a beauty regimen, and we’ve found all the best supportive styles for you.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
15 Listed Items

Why Is Wearing A Sports Bra Important?

Because women like to play hard outdoors, and they engage in a lot of high impact sports, breast tissue can get damaged if it's not properly supported.

If you have ample breasts, a good plus size sports bra protects and firmly holds the girls in place, keeping them from showing the ravages of time and strenuous activity (aka. sagging.)

Who Should Wear a Plus Size Sports Bra?

There are occasional misconceptions about who needs a plus size sports bra. Many smaller women happen to have large breasts and require what might delicately be termed "a full figure bra." They may have a small chest size, but a large cup size.

In the same vein, larger women with bigger chest sizes may need a D, E, or even larger cup size, but there are others plus size ladies that don't have huge boobs. In all instances, the challenge to find properly fitting plus size bras, with enough support to fuel their activities, whether that means yoga or running a marathon, can be tough.

What's the Best Sports Bra Style for You?

Our list encompasses a variety of styles sizes for different activities, from moderate support styles to full-on compression bras, and they come in sizes up to 50J.

There are a number of underwire sports bras that provide more breast definition, so you can avoid that "loaf boob" look, and there are also some pretty great wireless sports bras that have come a long way from the old days, providing both lift and definition.

Some use knitted-in definition panels, and others even have adjustable fronts, to give you customized control of the bounce. No matter what you're looking for, there's a bra that's right for you. So get ready to play, and play hard. 

See Also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , , ,