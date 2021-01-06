15 Best Plus Size Sports Bras for Bounce-Free Workouts

It’s true. Busty women are often admired for their curvaceous figures and jaw-dropping cleavage. But for anyone who has those Rubenesque assets, we know that having an ample chest creates all kinds of unique challenges, from finding clothes that fit properly, to getting our hands on beautiful lingerie that doesn’t feel like it’s made from chicken wire and kevlar.

When it comes to workout gear, big busted women need super supportive, well-fitted plus size sports bras. Breasts are made up of mostly fatty tissue and skin, so when your boobs bounce during a workout, they are actually getting damaged, and that eventually leads to the dreaded sagging. A good sports bra is like putting your boobs on a beauty regimen, and we’ve found all the best supportive styles for you.