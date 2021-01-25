Allbirds Wool Shoes: Everything You Need To Know

One of the hottest trends in footwear right now is merino wool. Sustainably chic and comfortable to the max, wool shoes – or wool sneakers – offer up a cool and Earth-friendly alternative to traditional footwear, and there’s none better than Allbirds.

Founded by New Zealand native and former professional soccer player Tim Brown, and Joey Zwillinger, an engineer and renewables expert, Allbirds makes stylish running shoes, walking shoes, and everyday shoes out of merino wool and other natural fibers. At the forefront of the sustainable footwear movement, Allbirds has even expanded and diversified its catalog to include other eco-friendly materials and products.

With styles for both men and women, there’s an Allbirds for…well…all birds.

Allbirds: Sustainably Chic Fashion

Considering fashion’s impact on the environment, it’s no surprise designers are embracing sustainable and ethical practices. And, before you think eco-friendly fashion can’t also be fashion-friendly, think again. Sustainable shoes, attire, and accessories can be completely chic. Such is the case with Allbirds.

A leader in the footwear industry’s sustainable shoe segment, Allbirds is famous for making unbelievably comfortable shoes out of natural and environmentally-friendly materials. Things like merino wool, eucalyptus tree fiber, sugarcane, recycled plastic bottles, recycled cardboard, and castor bean oil, all play into various parts of the construction of each style and the packaging it comes in. Per the Allbirds website, “Nature” is their “Muse,” and everything from the simple design of their products to the materials used, builds on “her handiwork.”

Merino wool, the material most iconic with the Allbirds brand, is naturally eco-friendly and biodegradable. Allbirds’ wool is actually sourced from New Zealand, and this natural material doesn’t just cut down on manufacturing energy by 60%, it also makes for breathable, temperature-regulating, and moisture-wicking wool shoes that aren’t irritating or scratchy. You can actually wear these shoes without socks.

Here’s what we personally love about our Allbirds wool shoes – we own two pairs: they are simply designed yet stylish and completely comfortable. With an intentionally understated look that lacks flashy colors and logos, these shoes go with everything. Perfect for walking, running, and everyday life, we pretty much rock our Allbirds wool sneakers all the time. And, with many styles to pick from for both men and women, you can’t go wrong.

An Allbirds For All Birds

Fun fact: much like the merino wool sourced from New Zealand, the name “Allbirds” is rooted in the island’s history, too. As legend has it, when the first settlers arrived in New Zealand, the only inhabitants they found were birds – it was literally a land of all birds. As co-founder Tim Brown describes it, the name also emotes a sense of travel, flight, movement, and comfort. We couldn’t agree more.

Touted as the “world’s most comfortable shoe,” Allbirds lives up to the hype. Featured in dozens of publications and on dozens of websites, the reviews are in – including our own: Allbirds are every bit as comfortable and fashionably cool as promised. Perfect for everyday activities, adventure-seeking, running, walking, and more, Allbirds are ready for everything. And, with over a dozen different wool shoes, wool sneakers, and sustainable shoes to pick from, you’re sure to find a style that’s perfect for you.

We’re breaking down each of the most popular styles, but please note that more options are available. Almost every style is available in both men’s and women’s sizing, and everything is sold exclusively on their website. Links are included below.

Women’s Allbirds Wool Shoes & Sneakers

Allbirds Wool Runners – the original everyday wool sneaker from Allbirds. Ethically made with ZQ merino wool, these shoes are soft, moisture-wicking, and ready for any and all activities. These shoes are also machine washable and available in a variety of standard and limited edition colors.

Available Whole Sizes: 5 – 11

Price: $95.00

Allbirds Tree Dashers – Reimagining the traditional running shoe, the Allbirds Tree Dasher is made with natural materials and engineered for performance. Featuring a durable and breathable tree material upper and a supportive dual-density midsole made of sugarcane, run all you want knowing your sustainable shoes will have you feeling great no matter how many miles you’re putting in. These shoes are also machine washable and available in a variety of standard and limited edition colors.

Available Sizes (half sizes available): 5 – 11

Price: $125.00

Allbirds Wool Runners Mizzles – the original Allbirds with a weather-ready twist. The Allbirds Wool Runners Mizzles combine cozy ZQ merino wool with a bio-based water-repellent shield known as Puddle Guard™. These shoes are rain-ready, ready for anything, machine washable, and available in a variety of standard and limited edition colors.

Available Whole Sizes: 5 – 11

Price: $115.00

Allbirds Women’s Tree Breezers – these ballet flats are crafted with silky-smooth eucalyptus tree fiber, feature a fitted collar, and are completely comfortable. They’re also available in dozens of colors and are machine washable.

Available Whole Sizes: 5 – 11

Price: $95.00

Allbirds Tree Runners – not wool but just as cool, the Allbirds Tree Runners are made with responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fiber for a breathable and silky-smooth sneaker. These shoes are also machine washable and available in a variety of standard and limited edition colors.

Available Whole Sizes: 5 – 11

Price: $95.00

Men’s Allbirds Wool Shoes & Sneakers

Allbirds Tree Dashers – Reimagining the traditional running shoe, the Allbirds Tree Dasher is made with a durable and breathable tree material and a supportive dual-density midsole made of sugarcane. These shoes are also machine washable and available in a variety of standard and limited edition colors.

Available Sizes (half sizes available): 8 – 14

Price: $125.00

Allbirds Wool Runners – the original everyday wool sneaker. Ethically made with ZQ merino wool, these shoes are soft, moisture-wicking, and ready for any and all activities. These shoes are also machine washable and available in over a dozen standard and limited edition colors.

Available Whole Sizes: 8 – 14

Price: $95.00

Allbirds Wool Runners Mizzles – the original Allbirds wool shoes with a weather-ready twist. The Allbirds Wool Runners Mizzles combine cozy ZQ merino wool with a bio-based water-repellent shield known as Puddle Guard™. These shoes are rain-ready, ready for anything, machine washable, and available in a variety of standard and limited edition colors.

Available Whole Sizes: 8 – 14

Price: $115.00

Allbirds Runner-Up Mizzles– weather-ready high tops are here, and boy, are they stylish. Made with Allbirds’ signature ZQ merino wool and featuring a bio-based water-repellent shield, your feet will stay dry and cozy all day no matter the weather. These shoes are rain-ready, machine washable, and available in a variety of standard and limited edition colors. Women’s sizes are available, too.

Available Whole Sizes: 8 – 14

Price: $135.00

Allbirds Tree Runners – not wool but just as cool, the Allbirds Tree Runners are made with responsibly sourced eucalyptus tree fiber for a breathable and silk-smooth sneaker. These shoes are also machine washable and available in a variety of standard and limited edition colors.

Available Whole Sizes: 8 – 14

Price: $95.00

There’s never been a better time to join the flock and pick up a pair of Allbirds wool shoes for yourself or someone you know – they make great gifts, too! Ideal for any and all activities and everyday happenings, we know you’ll love these sustainable shoes as they add all kinds of style and comfort to your life.

Feel like customizing the look? Allbirds has you covered there, too. They are currently selling lace kits featuring three sets of stylishly fun shoelaces in all kinds of colors.

For the all details and available wool sneaker styles from Allbirds, click below.

