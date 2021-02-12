15 Best Sustainable Shoes For Men & Women You’ll LOVE

When people think of Allbirds, they think of the Wool Runners. Made from merino wool that’s ethically sourced from New Zealand, these shoes are soft, moisture-wicking, and ready for any and all activities. And, before you think wool is scratchy, think again. Allbirds’ shoes are anything but, and in fact, can actually be worn without socks.

Available in both men’s and women’s sizing, these are touted as the “world’s most comfortable shoe.” And, you know what? They are. As an owner of several pairs, I can tell you these shoes really are as comfortable as they say. They’re also machine washable and available in over a dozen standard and limited edition colors.

A leader in the sustainable shoes segment and movement, Allbirds specializes in making all kinds of footwear out of eco-friendly and sustainable materials. Things like merino wool, eucalyptus tree fiber, sugarcane, recycled plastic bottles, recycled cardboard, and castor bean oil, are all used in either the shoes construction or the packaging. By using wool, Allbirds actually cuts down on production energy by 60%.

Available Men’s sizes: 8 – 14

Available Women’s sizes: 5 – 11