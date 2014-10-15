‘Clash of Clans’ Builder: Best Town Hall 3 Layouts

Check out this gathering of Town Hall 3 village layouts and adopt one of them to match your attack, defense or farming strategies!

1. Defensive Base Layout #1

This simple base design is very efficient for Town Hall 3 players. Your Town Hall is the showpiece of this setup, which is given ample protection due to the double Cannons, single Mortar and solo Archer Tower. Your Gold is laid up right near your Town Hall so at least one of your Storage containers is protected quite well.

2. Defensive Base Layout #2

This base layout lays some solid Wall groundwork around your more valuable Defensive Buildings. The single Archer Tower, double Cannon placements and solo Mortar lend some much needed firepower for all those invading troops who have their eyes on your resources. The troops seen outside of the Walls will provide you with your 1st line of defense.

3. Defensive Base Layout #3

This unique base layout offers a blocked pathway for invading troops that’s troublesome to chop down. You may just want to place two Mortars on this base instead of just a single one. As troops try and tear down your Gold storage, they’ll be assaulted by splash damage fire by these two Defensive Buildings. Those Cannons and Archer Towers do a great job of protecting your base as well.

4. Defensive Base Layout #4

5. Defensive Base Layout #5

6. Farming Base Layout #1

7. Farming Base Layout #2

8. Defensive Base Layout #6 (This base design can also be built for Town Hall 2 layouts)

9. Trophy Base Setup #1

10. Farming Base Setup #3