The Top 10 Best Arcade Sticks for Pro Fighting Video Games

It’s still the season for fighting games, gamers! As 2014 begins winding down, pro fighting game players are putting in plenty of hours on games like Killer Instinct: Season 2, Super Smash Bros. for 3DS/Wii U, Guilty Gear Xrd: -SIGN- and several other fighters on the scene. We provided you FGC members out there with 10 awesome arcade sticks before, but we’ve discovered 10 more sturdy and efficient arcade sticks. Check out this list to get a good look at these arcade sticks and prepare yourself for upcoming tournaments for your preferred fighting games!

1. HORI Real Arcade Pro Hayabusa for Xbox One

You’ll need to check out this additional Xbox One arcade stick that’s currently on the market. This one was officially licensed by Microsoft, which means it comes with that much needed seal of approval. It’s pretty sleek and it lays on your table top and lap pretty nicely. Fans of the HORI setup for arcade sticks will be happy to see and use the original Hayabusa stick and KURO buttons put on this nice arcade stick hardware.

Price: $149.99

Pros:

Super sleek chassis

Extra cable storage for portability

Comes with HORI original Hayabusa stick

Features KURO buttons

Cons:

None to Speak of…

2. Mad Catz Arcade FightStick Tournament Edition 2 for Xbox One

We’re going to list another current-gen arcade stick that’s ready made for players looking to get some hardcore hours in with Killer Instinct. This officially licensed and developed Mad Catz arcade stick comes with the premium-made quality and design that the company is regarded highlight for. It allows for easy customization and the detachable, 9.8-foot USB ProCable makes its easier to take on the go.

Price: $199.99

Pros:

Easy to Transport

Comes with Denshi JLF Joystick

features OBSF-30 Action Buttons

Easy Customization Features

Cons:

Feels lighter and a tad bit cheaper than the Killer Instinct arcade stick model

3. HORI Real Arcade Pro V4 Hayabusa for PlayStation 3 and 4

This SCEA licensed arcade stick is specifically designed for use with the PS3 and PS4. Along with the familiar HORI original HAYABUSA joystick and KURO push buttons, this awesome stick comes with a slew of special modes that switch up your gameplay. You’ll become enamored with this stick’s Turbo, Fighting Mode and Share functions.

Price: $149.99

Pros:

Works on both the PS3 and PS4

Features HORI original Hayabusa joystick and Kuro push buttons

Features Turbo functions, input/button toggles and more

Comes with convenient carry handles and a cable storage compartment

Cons:

None to speak of…

4. Qanba Q1 Xbox 360 and PC Joystick (Fightstick)

PC fighting game players probably need something more equipped to handle their Ultra Street Fighter 4 marathons. This arcade stick not only works for the PC, but Xbox 360 owners can also utilize this controller. Qanba’s renowned joystick and 8 button setup are thankfully present here, plus the table clamps give you the ability to stick it your computer desk if your choose to.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

Works on both the Xbox 360 and PC

Features Qanba joystick and 8 Qanba buttons

Comes with an adjustable and removable table clamp

Feels extra comfortable with rubber pads on the stick’s bottom

Cons:

Buttons are a tad bit too nosey

Weird location for Start and other function buttons

5. HORI Xbox 360 Soulcalibur V Arcade Stick

Microsoft and Bandai Namco have partnered together to produce this arcade stick devoted to Soul Calibur V. This stick’s design is based on the one seen on NOIR arcade cabinets, the wonderful artwork is front and center and the Sanwa arcade stick parts are placed on here as well. You’ll most likely utilize the stick’s Turbo function and expansion port.

Price: $149.93

Pros:

Beautiful art layout

Comes with a newly redesigned arcade stick design based on the NOIR setup

Turbo functionality

Long USB cable

Cons:

None to speak of…

6. Fighting Edge – Xbox 360 & PS3

HORI’s Fighting Edge arcade stick comes with official licensing from the representatives for both the Xbox 360 and PS3. HORI’s original Hayabusa joystick and Kuro button layout also comes with the welcome ability to map your controls to your preferred buttons. The best part of this arcade stick has to be cool touch screen. This arcade stick…is the future.

Price: Varies

Pros:

Nicely integrated touch screen

Features HORI original Hayabusa stick

Comes with Kuro button setup

Contains long cable for easy transport

Cons:

Location of touch screen is kind of problematic

7. Xbox 360 Street Fighter IV FightStick Tournament Edition

We’re going to take a look at this super slick and widely used Street Fighter IV arcade stick. Capcom and Mad Catz dedicated some TLC to this stick, which comes with the authentic Sanwa Denshi styled joystick and button layout. You’d better get one because these models go pretty darn fast. This Tournament Edition of the Street Fighter IV arcade stick is pure quality and ready for your mashing and bashing.

Price: Varies

Pros:

Features authentic Japanese-style Sanwa Denshi joystick

Also comes with Sanwa Denshi buttons

Long wired cable for longer distance play

Cons:

Comes in limited quantities at the moment

8. Qanba Q4 Q4RAF Ice Red PS3 & Xbox 360 & PC Joystick (Fightstick)

Not only will you nab the championship for the fighting game tournament of your choice, you’ll gain some extra followers with how sexy this arcade stick looks. This Qanba developed stick has the cool moniker of “Ice Red” and it features the Sanwa JLF joystick and eight Sanwa OBSC-30 clear colored buttons. The Black felt bottom and four rubber feet placed at the bottom of this arcade stick makes this extra comfortable during intense play sessions.

Price: Varies

Pros:

Works on three different gaming platforms

Features JLF joystick and eight Sanwa OBSC-30 clear buttons

Comes with a headphone jack

Nice Black felt bottom and four rubber feet allows for more comfortable play

Cons:

None to speak of…

9. Mad Catz Major League Gaming – Arcade FightStick Tournament Edition

Mad Catz got together with Major League Gaming to produce this pro gaming arcade stick. The Sanwa Denshi buttons and joystick is included in the overall package of this arcade stick, plus the controller lock/unlock switch will keep your from hitting any of the buttons seen on here by accident. Don’t worry about any lag disrupting your gameplay guys, thanks to the USB with 13-foot cable.

Price: Varies

Pros:

Features lag-free USB with long 13-foot USB cable with internal cable storage

Comes with controller lock/unlock switch to prevent accidental button mashing

Features authentic Japanese-style Sanwa Denshi joystick

Also comes with Sanwa Denshi button setup

Cons:

None to speak of…

10. Qanba Q4 Q4RAF White Red PS3 & Xbox 360 & PC Joystick (Fightstick)

This final arcade stick comes (again!) from the respected home of stick makers Qanba. The extra cool design here features a white/red mash-up that stands out amongst some of the prettier sticks seen out there. It has the same features as the “Ice Red” stick setup, so go ahead and pick this one up if you prefer this stick’s beautiful layout.

Price: $169.99

Pros:

Works on three different gaming platforms

Features JLF joystick and eight Sanwa OBSC-30 clear buttons

Comes with headphone jack

Nice Black felt bottom and four rubber feet allows for more comfortable play

Cons: