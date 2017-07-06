Overwatch: Doomfist Confirmed as New Hero

After teasing us with information the past few days, Overwatch has finally confirmed the inevitable. Doomfist has been confirmed as the next hero in Overwatch.

He was revealed officially with his origin story and his complete biography is live now on Overwatch’s website.

Doomfist is an Offense Hero with a 3-star difficulty. Here is what his description says:

Doomfist’s cybernetics make him a highly-mobile, powerful frontline fighter. In addition to dealing ranged damage with his Hand Cannon, Doomfist can slam the ground, knock enemies into the air and off balance, or charge into the fray with his Rocket Punch. When facing a tightly packed group, Doomfist leaps out of view, then crashes down to earth with a spectacular Meteor Strike.

He appears to be a melee-centric character that will require players to get up close and personal, similar to how Reinhardt or Genji would play.

His abilities are:

Hand Cannon: Doomfist fires a short-range burst from the knuckles of his fist. Its ammunition is automatically regenerated over a short time.

Seismic Slam: Doomfist leaps forward and smashes into the ground knocking nearby enemies toward him.

Rising Uppercut: Doomfist uppercuts enemies in front of him into the air.

Rocket Punch: After charging up, Doomfist lunges forward and knocks an enemy back, dealing additional damage if they impact a wall.

The Best Defense…: Doomfist generates temporary personal shields when he deals ability damage.

Meteor Strike: Doomfist leaps into the sky, then crashes to the ground, dealing significant damage.

Blizzard teased the whereabouts of Doomfist a few days ago, revealing that he was actually locked away in prison. However, a mercenary organization called Talon, led by Reaper, broke Doomfist out of prison and now he is becoming a playable character.

We had a strong suspicion that Doomfist was coming soon since a recent crash log revealed his name in it. The crash log suggests that both Doomfist and the Summer Games were coming soon. With Doomfist confirmed, it seems like it’s only a matter of time until the Summer Games are announced.