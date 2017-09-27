Fortnite: Battle Royale: Gun Rarity Tiers & Types

In all the time you’ve spent looting corpses and houses in Fortnite: Battle Royale, you’ve probably come across many different types of guns. You have everything ranging from your pistols, assault rifles, snipers, grenade launchers and even RPGs.

These guns are all separated into different tiers. Like many loot based games, the different tiers are separated by colors so you can tell what guns are better than others. If you’re familiar with Destiny, Borderlands, Diablo, etc. then you’ll feel right at home here. Here are the tiers for your guns:

Common – Gray

Uncommon – Green

Rare – Blue

Epic – Purple

Legendary – Orange

Mythic – Gold

In any given match you’ll probably come across tons of common and uncommon weapons. The common weapons are almost not worth picking up but if you’re in need of a weapon, then just go for it. Things start to get interesting as we climb into the Epic and Legendary tiers. We’re talking about a pretty large difference in DPS at this tier so these weapons are almost always worth an inventory spot.

Mythic is a tier found in the PvE version of Fortnite and we have not seen an appearance of one of these weapons in Battle Royale yet. This is just based on personal experience but at the moment we can’t confirm its existence. That doesn’t mean it isn’t out there but it could mean it’s very, very rare.

It turns out that you can check weapons DPS, Critical Hit Chance, Critical Hit Damage, Fire Rate and much more if you manage to have the time to check your inventory. It’s recommended you find a very safe spot to do this because you might find yourself spending more time in your inventory than necessary if you do this.

You’ll find that as you climb the tiers and colors, a higher tiered weapon of the same variety will outperform the lesser weapons. If you went toe-to-toe with someone that has a purple shotgun while you’re rocking the gray one, you will likely meet a swift end. With that said, it will come down to personal preference whether a gun is worth it to you or not. If you find an orange sniper but can’t hit the broadside of a barn, then you might consider leaving that gun behind. Keep in mind that someone else might come along later and kill you with it.

What we can confirm is an orange Grenade Launcher or Rocket Launcher will be deadly in anyone’s hands. You’ll also bring a swift end to any structure you come across and cause the occupants to flee in terror.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now for Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.