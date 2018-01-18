Pokemon Legendary Hosts Distributions Throughout the Year

Nintendo is offering Legendary Pokemon throughout 2018.

According to the official website, every one of the Legendary Pokemon offered throughout the year will be at least level 60 and are available to download into Pokemon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon as well as Pokemon Sun & Moon.

Here’s a complete list of Pokemon being offered:

February: Dialga or Palkia

March: Heatran or Regigigas

April: Raikou or Entei

May: Xerneas or Yveltal

June: Shiny Zygarde

July: Tornadus or Thundurus

August: Groudon or Kyogre

September: Latios or Latias

October: Reshiram or Zekrom

November: Ho-Oh or Lugia

February will let players get Dialga and Palkia from Pokemon Diamond & Pearl. GameStop stores will start offering codes from February 2 to 28 and the codes will work until May 23, 2018. You’ll get Palkia if you own Ultra Sun or Sun and Dialga if you own Ultra Moon or Moon. Palkia comes with Spacial Rend, Aura Sphere, Draco Meteor, and Hydro Pump and is at level 100 in Ultra Sun and Dialga comes with Roar of Time, Aura Sphere, Draco Meteor, and Flash Cannon and is at level 100 in Ultra Sun. The Pokemon remain largely the same if brought into Pokemon Sun or Moon except that they are at level 60 and Palkia knows Aqua Tail instead of Draco Meteor and Dialga knows Iron Tail instead of Draco Meteor.

The website also offers instructions on how to redeem the Pokemon:

1. Select Mystery Gift on the main menu.

2. Select Receive Gift.

3. Select Get with Code/Password, then Yes, and then Yes again to connect to the internet.

4. Enter your code.

5. Watch as you receive Palkia or Dialga.

6. Speak to the delivery person in any Pokémon Center to pick up your Palkia or Dialga.

7. Be sure to save your game!

The distributions should be opportune for players already hunting for Legendary Pokemon in Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon via Ultra Wormholes. For instance, Dialga is only available in Ultra Sun so now players of that version can get Palkia without having to rely on someone with Ultra Moon. Also, you need both Pokemon in order to encounter Giratina.

Pokemon Legendary was actually leaked yesterday when someone leaked a photo of a stack of GameStop distribution cards for Dialga & Palkia.

Pokemon Legendary coincides with the release of Pokemon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism, an expansion for the trading card game offering Prism Star cards that are so powerful that you can have only one of each in your deck and they go to the Lost Zone instead of the discard pile after being used.

