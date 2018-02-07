WATCH: Injustice 2 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Gameplay Reveal Live Stream

Note – you can tune into this livestream on Wednesday, February 7 at 1pm PST/4pm EST.

After seeing the initial trailer for Injustice 2’s Fighter Pack #3, we all know who we really wanted to play as.

Now that’s not to say that The Atom and Enchantress weren’t cool additions to the super-heroic roster. Both characters ended up adding a ton of variety to the game and giving Injustice 2 some more DC Comics flavor. But now the big finale is on it’s way from Fighter Pack #3. The last batch of fighters arriving as DLC are the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo. What makes the inclusion of the TMNT in the game so unique is the fact that all four turtles will be playable at the same time. Based on the character DLC release schedule for the game, it’s safe to say that the turtles will become available this month. Before that happens, NetherRealm Studios will present their next Watchtower live stream and focus on the turtles in a half shell.

If you happened to live under a rock during the TMNT’s epic run during the 80’s and 90’s, here’s a brief description of what they’re capable of. Also be sure to check out the tweets released by Ed Boon that shows off some of their moves:

Each of the turtles has training in martial arts and Ninjutsu. In Donatello’s case, he also has high intellect. All of them are also proficient with each of their weapons, which are: Dual Ninjakens, Dual Sai, Dual Nunchaku, and the Bo Staff (Used by: Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello respectively).

Rock the Casbah pic.twitter.com/rGXpAH0mul — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 2, 2018

Raphael does a little showing off… pic.twitter.com/WTwK08Sntd — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 2, 2018

Watchtower stream tomorrow (3pm CST) covers an in-depth look at how the Ninja Turtles will play in Injustice 2. Yes! High 5!

No? OK….pic.twitter.com/dKk7acLq2l — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 6, 2018

Injustice 2 Ninja Turtles Game Play video tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Z26WJWhGzi — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 6, 2018

If you want to hear all the lines the turtles will blurt out during battle, check out the following video from YouTube user 1442Guimian (“New York pizza beats Gotham pizza!” is one of the best quotables!):