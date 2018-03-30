Bloodborne 2 Reveal: What to Expect, When to Expect it, & Why

It’s been just over two years since From Software released their last game and many are wondering what their next project could be. While the Souls series has officially ended, some players are left hoping that From Software will release a sequel to their smash hit Victorian horror game, Bloodborne. A PlayStation 4 exclusive, Bloodborne is considered by many to be one of the premiere games for Sony’s system. Much of this is thanks to the fantastic art direction, complex story, and engaging combat system that pushed every player to their limits.

However, since the game’s initial release in 2015, the company has been very quiet on any potential follow-ups. In fact, up until recently, we didn’t even know if From Software was working on a new game. Sadly, there is also a rather high chance that their newest game has nothing to do with Bloodborne and is a completely new IP.

So buy a few Blood Vials, dawn your Hunter’s robes, and grab your favorite trick weapon because it’s time to take a look if a Bloodborne 2 reveal could actually happen.

Note: This article is speculative only. We are not claiming to have any official Bloodborne 2 news, we are making educated estimations and speculating about the possability of a Bloodborne sequel.

The Real Chances of Bloodborne 2

The first thing we need to get out of the way is the chance that the game From Software is working on is a new IP. In a 2016 interview with the Chinese website GNN Gamer – which was translated by the users at NeoGAF – From Software director, Hidetaka Miyazaki was asked about any spin-offs or tie-ins to the Dark Souls series. Miyazaki replied with the following:

“What is certain for now is, to me personally, Dark Souls is over. So rather than make another sequel, I think it’s time we take a step to a new direction. Development of a new IP has already begun.“

While the very brief teaser From Software showcased at 2017 Game Awards fueled speculation of a new entry, this seems even more unlikely. Despite the bloodied weapon, the general design of the item and writing behind it doesn’t fit within Bloodborne’s world. It is possible that these are markings like the Caryll Runes, but the symbols don’t match anything in the original game. Additionally, the design of the item shown doesn’t match any trick weapon known in the lore or even appear to be the same style.

How Bloodborne 2 Could Happen

Looking back at the brief teaser shown off, it’s possible that Shadows Die Twice is not the actual name of the new IP. From Software has always been a fan of cryptic messages and this could be no different. Given their is actually a period after the phrase this suggests that it’s more of a statement and less a game title. The font is also eeriely similar to the text used in-game for Bloodborne 2’s item menu and stat screen. This idea of dying twice is nothing new in the world of Bloodborne, as hunters can perish both in the real and dream world we see in The Old Hunter DLC.

Bloodborne is also not a game confined solely to its Victorian roots, as weapons such as the Chikage were crafted elsewhere. Given the miraculous qualities of blood healing, there’s a chance that someone would take this concept to another country. That would start up another beast plague and would free From Software from thinking up a way to continue the first game’s story. The item shown in the trailer is also soaked in blood, which could be either just a tease for the game itself or a bloodgem added to this piece of gear.

Finally, it’s important to remember that Sony, not From Software, own the rights to Bloodborne. If they really wanted to then Sony could easily make a sequel to this game regardless if From Software was involved. The original is one of the highest rated exclusives on the PS4 and it’d be surprising if Sony never decided to follow up with another game.

Hopefully all of our questions will be answered during E3. Sony is lacking exclusives coming into the event and a sequel to Bloodborne would certainly create a ton of hype. Despite Miyazaki’s comments there is still a chance a sequel could happen. Now all we can do is wait and see if fans will finally get their wish.

