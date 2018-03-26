All Far Cry 5 Weapons and Vehicles in the Game

The Far Cry series has always given players a ton of tools to kill enemies with and the fifth entry is no different. There are a ton of weapons and vehicles in this game, many of which can be customized and colored.

Far Cry 5 also has various specialty variations of existing weapons that are available through DLC or by finishing certain missions. These Prestige weapons are typically just fancier reskins, such as the Optimisim shovel (which has a smiley face painted on it).

Since many of the Prestige weapons are unlocked through side quests and missions we won’t be including them on this list. Only one Prestige gun – which we are omitting for story reasons – is actually different from the others.

We are only listing weapons included in shops since those will be the core items you use during the game. As for vehicles, we will be included all of the ones you can purchase in the shops, regardless if they are tied to quests. None of them are spoilers, so don’t worry about the name ruining any big surprise.

Here are all of the Far Cry 5 weapons and vehicles in the game:

Weapons

Melee

Shovel

Socket Pipe

Bolted Pipe

Baseball Bat

Aluminum Bat

Spiked Bat

Brass Knuckles



Sidearms

1911

.44 Magnum

SMG-11

P226

Skorpion

.44 Magnum

A-99

.44 Magnum “Sixer”

D2 (Sawed-Off Shotgun)

M-79

.44 Magnum “Cannon”

Shotguns

M133

M133 M

SBS

SPAS-12

M133 MS

SMGS

MP5K

MP5

MP40

MP5SD

Vector.45 ACP “Classic”

Rifles

AR-C

45/70

MS16

45/60-T

MS16 Trooper

AK-47

AK-M

Sniper Rifles

AR-CL

308 Carbine

MBP .50

SA-50

LMGS

M60

M249

Bows

Compound Bow

Recurve Bow

Slingshot

Launchers

RPG-7

RAT4

Special Weapons

Flamethrower

Fishing Rods

Basic Fishing Rod

Natural Fishing Rod

Wonderboy Fishing Rod

Old Betsy Fishing Rod

Vehicles

Cars

2008 Kimberlite Barrala

1999 Hayai Stryus ZRP

2004 Hayai ZIP-R

1970 Zugspitz XS-2

1987 Pygmalion Bruelag

1967 Kimberlite ZT

2002 Kimberlite S

1998 Pygmalion Comet-R

1973 Pygmalion SSR

The Bootlegger

Bump ‘N’ Grind

Hope County Muscle

Uncle Sam

Recreational

Funaki E-716

2018 Polaris RZR

2018 Polaris RXR XP Edition

Quad-State Area

Quad Big Game Hunter

Bailout

Trucks/Vans

2011 Kimberlite 4WD

2012 Zugspitz Scavenger

2014 Adjudico Mastodon XZT

2010 Hierarch V200

1981 Kimberlite K150

1981 Pygmalion Hillside 1600

1981 Pygmalion Hillside 1600-M

2012 Kimberlite TCZ

2012 Kimberlite TCG M-Duty

2011 Kimberlite 4WD XL

Nancy

The Death Wish

1989 Hierarch Wanderer

1979 Kimberlite K150 (M60)

1979 Kimberlite K150 (M2)

1981 Pygmalion Hillside 1600 ( M60)

2012 Kimberlite TCZ-M (.50 Cal)

2012 Kimberlite TCZ Custom Paint

1981 Pygmalion Hillside 1600-M (.50 Cal)

The Roskam Bros

2012 Kimberlite TC6 M-Duty “Outlaw”

Heavy

2009 Hierarch FT-100

The Reaper

1998 Hierarch CT6600 FB

2001 Hierarch STG601

The Widowmaker

Helicopters

Kaumbat H-158 Sky Scarab

Kaumbat H-04 Foxfly

Kaumbat R-31

Aerial Force Helicopter

Kaumbat MH-158 Dap Sky Scarab

Kaumbat H-04B Foxfly

Kaumbat R-31 Air Buzzer

Tulip

Watercraft

Funaki J-170

Salacia RHIB-Z200

Shining Sea

Salacia RHIB-Z800 (M60)

Salacia RHIB-Z800 (.50 Cal)

Aircraft

Kimberlite HP-18-160

Carmina

Stars and Stripes

The Clusterduck

The Wild Goose

Adjudicor FBW-2

Affirmation

Pack Hunter

The Dogfighter

Wildfire

Many of these guns and vehicles will not be available when you start Far Cry 5. They are tied to progression levels which are the different nodes in each region’s Resistance Meter. Your node count is accumulated across all of the regions.

If you have two in John’s territory and one in Faith’s then you’ll have a total of three nodes. We also recommend visiting Prepper Stashes since they can give you special vehicles for free. Always keep your eye out for the jewel icon, as the rewards are almost always worth the effort to obtain them.

