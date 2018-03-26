All Far Cry 5 Weapons and Vehicles in the Game

The Far Cry series has always given players a ton of tools to kill enemies with and the fifth entry is no different. There are a ton of weapons and vehicles in this game, many of which can be customized and colored.
Far Cry 5 also has various specialty variations of existing weapons that are available through DLC or by finishing certain missions. These Prestige weapons are typically just fancier reskins, such as the Optimisim shovel (which has a smiley face painted on it).
Since many of the Prestige weapons are unlocked through side quests and missions we won’t be including them on this list. Only one Prestige gun – which we are omitting for story reasons – is actually different from the others.
We are only listing weapons included in shops since those will be the core items you use during the game. As for vehicles, we will be included all of the ones you can purchase in the shops, regardless if they are tied to quests. None of them are spoilers, so don’t worry about the name ruining any big surprise.
Here are all of the Far Cry 5 weapons and vehicles in the game:
Weapons
Melee
- Shovel
- Socket Pipe
- Bolted Pipe
- Baseball Bat
- Aluminum Bat
- Spiked Bat
- Brass Knuckles
Sidearms
- 1911
- .44 Magnum
- SMG-11
- P226
- Skorpion
- .44 Magnum
- A-99
- .44 Magnum “Sixer”
- D2 (Sawed-Off Shotgun)
- M-79
- .44 Magnum “Cannon”
Shotguns
- M133
- M133 M
- SBS
- SPAS-12
- M133 MS
SMGS
- MP5K
- MP5
- MP40
- MP5SD
- Vector.45 ACP “Classic”
Rifles
- AR-C
- 45/70
- MS16
- 45/60-T
- MS16 Trooper
- AK-47
- AK-M
Sniper Rifles
- AR-CL
- 308 Carbine
- MBP .50
- SA-50
LMGS
- M60
- M249
Bows
- Compound Bow
- Recurve Bow
- Slingshot
Launchers
- RPG-7
- RAT4
Special Weapons
Flamethrower
Fishing Rods
- Basic Fishing Rod
- Natural Fishing Rod
- Wonderboy Fishing Rod
- Old Betsy Fishing Rod
Vehicles
Cars
- 2008 Kimberlite Barrala
- 1999 Hayai Stryus ZRP
- 2004 Hayai ZIP-R
- 1970 Zugspitz XS-2
- 1987 Pygmalion Bruelag
- 1967 Kimberlite ZT
- 2002 Kimberlite S
- 1998 Pygmalion Comet-R
- 1973 Pygmalion SSR
- The Bootlegger
- Bump ‘N’ Grind
- Hope County Muscle
- Uncle Sam
Recreational
- Funaki E-716
- 2018 Polaris RZR
- 2018 Polaris RXR XP Edition
- Quad-State Area
- Quad Big Game Hunter
- Bailout
Trucks/Vans
- 2011 Kimberlite 4WD
- 2012 Zugspitz Scavenger
- 2014 Adjudico Mastodon XZT
- 2010 Hierarch V200
- 1981 Kimberlite K150
- 1981 Pygmalion Hillside 1600
- 1981 Pygmalion Hillside 1600-M
- 2012 Kimberlite TCZ
- 2012 Kimberlite TCG M-Duty
- 2011 Kimberlite 4WD XL
- Nancy
- The Death Wish
- 1989 Hierarch Wanderer
- 1979 Kimberlite K150 (M60)
- 1979 Kimberlite K150 (M2)
- 1981 Pygmalion Hillside 1600 ( M60)
- 2012 Kimberlite TCZ-M (.50 Cal)
- 2012 Kimberlite TCZ Custom Paint
- 1981 Pygmalion Hillside 1600-M (.50 Cal)
- The Roskam Bros
- 2012 Kimberlite TC6 M-Duty “Outlaw”
Heavy
- 2009 Hierarch FT-100
- The Reaper
- 1998 Hierarch CT6600 FB
- 2001 Hierarch STG601
- The Widowmaker
Helicopters
- Kaumbat H-158 Sky Scarab
- Kaumbat H-04 Foxfly
- Kaumbat R-31
- Aerial Force Helicopter
- Kaumbat MH-158 Dap Sky Scarab
- Kaumbat H-04B Foxfly
- Kaumbat R-31 Air Buzzer
- Tulip
Watercraft
- Funaki J-170
- Salacia RHIB-Z200
- Shining Sea
- Salacia RHIB-Z800 (M60)
- Salacia RHIB-Z800 (.50 Cal)
Aircraft
- Kimberlite HP-18-160
- Carmina
- Stars and Stripes
- The Clusterduck
- The Wild Goose
- Adjudicor FBW-2
- Affirmation
- Pack Hunter
- The Dogfighter
- Wildfire
Many of these guns and vehicles will not be available when you start Far Cry 5. They are tied to progression levels which are the different nodes in each region’s Resistance Meter. Your node count is accumulated across all of the regions.
If you have two in John’s territory and one in Faith’s then you’ll have a total of three nodes. We also recommend visiting Prepper Stashes since they can give you special vehicles for free. Always keep your eye out for the jewel icon, as the rewards are almost always worth the effort to obtain them.
