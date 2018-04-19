5 Sniper 3D Assassin: FPS Battle Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Snipers are trusted with the task of taking down high-level targets.

And when it’s time to jump into action, they can always be counted on to get the job done. Sniper 3D Assassin: FPS Battle puts you behind the scope of powerful rifles and makes you feel like the badass sniper you’ve always wanted to be. Tackling crime on a global scale is your overall mission. And this guide has been produced in order to make it easier for you to fulfill that goal. It’s time to take down hundreds of enemies, amass a collection of firearms, and save the world!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Sniper 3D Assassin: FPS Battle.

1. Master the Art of Sniping

• As a world renowned sniper, you’re entrusted with taking down a bunch of dangerous targets. When it’s time to head into action, read up on the description for the mission at hand. Once you spot your target, zoom in as close as possible. Wait a few seconds so you can see if they remain stationary or start moving. Sometimes, you’ll spot a target who’s already in motion. For targets who remain in one place for the entirety of a mission, go for a headshot. It’s much easier to land a one-hit kill on a target that stands still. Keep in mind that you’ll be gifted with extra coins once a mission’s completed if you pull off a successful headshot.

• The further you go along through the game, the tougher the targets will become. By this point, you should already be accustomed to proper aiming and shooting. The most masterful of mobile snipers will take everything into account before they pull the trigger, such as nearby civilians, hard to reach angles, and moving enemies. Wait for the perfect moment to pull off your shot every time and you’ll complete every mission thrown your way.

2. Primary Missions vs. Wanted Missions

• So there’s two types of missions you’ll play the majority of the time – Primary Missions and Wanted Missions. Primary Missions gift you with extra XP and coins upon completion. Plus they push you further towards hopping into Special Ops. Be mindful of the recommended stats that each Primary Mission lists underneath the rewards it gifts you with – don’t push your luck and try to complete a Primary Mission when you’re not at the proper level.

• You should stick to grinding out Wanted Missions. These tasks award you with the XP and coins needed to push you to further player levels and upgrade your equipment. When you run into a Primary Mission that you’re not ready for, beat a few Wanted Missions until you’ve leveled up enough to try that Primary Mission once again.

3. Always Go for the Recommended Upgrades

• Whenever you head into the shop, you’ll need to spend your coins on weapon upgrades. Those upgrades are broken down into the following categories – Silencer, Muzzle, Ammo, Body, Grip, Scope, and Magazine. The game usually gives you their recommended upgrade choice, which is something you should always pay attention to. Those recommended upgrades tend to be well within your pay scale, so go ahead and listen to what the game tells you to spend your coins/diamonds on.

4. Earn Those Free Diamonds

• Diamonds are pretty hard to come by. If you’re not interested in spending real world money to cop a set of ’em, then just play the game naturally to gain some. Every time you level up, you gain a diamond or two. Plus you’ll get an energy refill, which is needed to keep taking on missions.

• You can constantly watch video advertisements to gain a free diamond, plus you’ll acquire five extra diamonds just by linking the game to your Facebook account. When limited time events pop up, complete them ASAP and you may even get a few extra diamonds just for wiping out some robots and zombies.

5. Log-In Everyday!

• Sniper 3D Assassin gifts its most dedicated players who log-in for five days straight. Playing the game on a daily schedule is the best path towards getting new firearms for free. Collect your coins and increase the amount of guns in your arsenal just by playing this game on the regular. Keep an eye on the Achievements you complete, too. More rewards come your way simply for completing them.

