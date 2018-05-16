Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Everything We Know So Far

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 is officially being unveiled to the public on May 17. While we don’t have all the information right now, we will definitely have everything you need to know the day of the event.

There have been rumors flying around about the lack of a single-player campaign and the inclusion of a battle royale mode. Nothing has been revealed about any of that as of yet but we’ll be able to share all the info tomorrow.

Here’s what we do know so far and we will update this post as more information becomes available.

Release Date

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 releases on October 12, 2018. Call of Duty titles recently have waited until later in the year for a release so this one is coming a bit early.

Whether the early release date means anything for right now is unclear but you can expect it at that date on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Game Modes

You can expect to see the usual game modes available here – Team Deathmatch, Domination, Search and Destroy, etc. but many fans are buzzing about the rumor of a battle royale mode.

Many have been waiting on a AAA studio to give a fresh take on a realistic battle royale title and there are rumors that this will be the studio to take it on.

With PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite cornering the battle royale market as of right now, it would be nice to see another challenger. Call of Duty Black Ops 4 would also be the first realistic battle royale, think in the vein of PUBG, to be available on PS4 which would certainly be a boost for the title.

Will There Be a Campaign?

While Call of Duty has become a very multiplayer-centric title over the years, there is also a collection of players who play through the campaign to see the different stories being told.

Since Call of Duty Black Ops 4 is the fourth game in the Black Ops series, players are probably looking forward to seeing where the story goes from here. That’s why it’s weird there has been chatter of a lack of a single-player campaign.

We’ve seen games in the past omit the campaigns before, such as Titanfall and Star Wars Battlefront, but there is always a group of players who voice displeasure with that plan. Titanfall 2 and Star Wars Battlefront 2 both ended up having campaigns.

We’ll be able to find out for sure if there is no campaign later on during the reveal.

Will PS4 Players Receive DLC First?

Call of Duty games this generation have been receiving the DLC first before their Xbox One and PC counterparts.

Nothing has been confirmed on this yet but it might be a safe bet it will continue with Black Ops 4. We will give you official confirmation on this once we find out more.

Nintendo Switch Version?

This one is a longshot but Activision has been a supporter of the Nintendo Switch. The Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy is making its way to Nintendo’s console so why not Call of Duty?

Black Ops 2 and Ghosts both appeared on the Wii U but that was it for Call of Duty titles on Nintendo’s doomed console. The Switch is far more successful already but does that mean Black Ops 4 is coming?

Nintendo doesn’t really have a whole lot of first-person shooters on the console as of right now outside of DOOM so it’s possible Black Ops 4 could see strong sales if it debuts on the console.

No announcement has been made as of yet but we’ll update this post once we learn more information.

