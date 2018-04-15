Bethesda E3 2018: What to Expect and Why

The biggest week in gaming is growing closer and with it a plethora of previews, trailers, gameplay, and news. While almost every major company will have their moment to shine, many are wondering what Bethesda has up their sleeve for E3 2018. Boasting some of the most recognizable names in modern gaming, Bethesda has consistently overseen everything from high octane shooters to engrossing RPGs.

It’s time to look at what we can expect from Bethesda during E3 2018 and what games might not make an appearance. Keep in mind, Bethesda isn’t shy to surprising audiences with sudden announcements. Bethesda’s Vice President of Marketing has even stated in an interview with Dualshockers that there is “going to be a big mix of stuff that’s all over the place” for E3.

However, we will be focusing on titles that have a high chance of actually making an appearance. As much as we’d love to see Fallout 5, this is highly unlikely. Remember, these are not solid confirmations, but speculation based on the company’s history and games. If Bethesda releases more information regarding their E3 2018 line up then we will update this list.

Here is what you should expect from the Bethesda E3 2018 conference:

Elder Scrolls 6

If any unannounced game has a chance of making an appearance during their conference it’s Elder Scrolls 6. Despite releasing back 2011, Bethesda has gotten a lot of miles out of their last title in this series, Skyrim.

However, it’s been a long time since players got to explore a new region in Tamriel. We suspect that Elder Scrolls 6 will make one of two different types of appearances during Bethesda’s conference. The first is a simple trailer at the end of their conference teasing the game and a release year. It will certainly be one of the biggest announcements and the best way for them to close the show.

The other option is Bethesda takes the Fallout 4 route and dives deep into the story, characters, and mechanics. Given Bethesda doesn’t have a ton of known games coming out this year, it’s entirely plausible they go this route. Not only would this move be well received by fans, but it’d make them the talk of E3. We suspect that Elder Scrolls 6’s release date will be announced for Q1, 2019.

Prey DLC

Do we really know what’s out there? pic.twitter.com/TIByM1O738 — Prey (@PreyGame) March 2, 2018

Prey is a game that has largely gone dormant since its release last year. However, this silence was broken on March 2, when Arkane Studios released a cryptic video showing off the moon. While information remains hidden, we suspect this is a new DLC that will be announced at E3.

Bethesda has shown off major expansion releases in the past for games such as Dishonored 2, so some new Prey content may just be over the horizon.

As for what will be shown we would be surprised if it was anything more than a trailer. Bethesda rarely dwells on a title unless it’s a major release, so we do not expect much for Prey. There is a chance that Bethesda reveals that Prey is coming to the Nintendo Switch, but it’s unlikely.

Quake Champions

While there is no shortage of great multiplayer games available, one that doesn’t get a ton of attention is Quake Champions. Currently in Early Access, Quake Champions is an FPS with a ton of potential. Despite having rather mixed reviews on Steam, it’s important to remember that this title isn’t fully released yet.

Because of this, we expect Bethesda to at least show off some new content and possibly a final release date. Don’t expect anything truly in depth for Quake Champions, though, as Bethesda will have bigger fish to fry during their conference.

The Elder Scrolls Online DLC

Despite releasing back in 2014, The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) has significantly grown in size and quality. Typically, Bethesda shows off their upcoming DLC, however, this year will probably be different. This is because of the newest expansion, Summerset, which actually releases before E3 begins. It would be surprising if Bethesda decided to announce another new piece of DLC, so we only expect a trailer or brief plug for Summerset, and not much else.

New Mobile Game

During Bethesda’s 2015 E3 press conference they revealed a new mobile game called Fallout Shelter. Released that night, Fallout Shelter was a smash hit and an incredibly addicting title that has since made its way to PC and Xbox One. Looking forward we’d be surprised if Bethesda didn’t continue to release more mobile titles.

There are a lot of great franchises and worlds that can act as a foundation for a new mobile title. We’d love to see the likes of DOOM, Dishonored, or The Elder Scrolls get a portable counterpart.

However, if Bethesda wanted to stick with Fallout we would be content with a sequel to Fallout Shelter. This title is fun, but at a certain point can be pretty limiting in what you can actually do. Expanding the gameplay and building aspects would make this one of the best mobile games on the market.

New DOOM

The DOOM reboot launched back in 2016 to high praise from fans and critics alike. Many loved the polished high-octane, brutal action that made up virtually every fight in the entire game. With expertly designed levels and remarkably solid story, DOOM was one of the premiere FPS games of 2016. Yet, DOOM surprised everyone when it ended on a cliffhanger, leaving many of us wondering when the next entry would arrive.

If any new game is going to be announced at E3 alongside Elder Scrolls 6 it will be the second DOOM. While we expect another great single-player game, one has to wonder what improvements will be made to the multiplayer side. Despite having a deep and robust level creator, the core PvP component was rarely used. We wouldn’t be surprised if the next DOOM outright dropped the multiplayer in favor of more single-player content.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends DLC

Even though The Elder Scrolls: Legends released last year, it’s still receiving content in the form of expansions. The last one players received was Return to Clockwork City back on November 30, 2017. We would be surprised if Bethesda didn’t tease the next expansion for this card game. Given the sheer size of this game’s world, there are a ton of places that Bethesda could go with not only the story, but different cards offered. Sadly, we don’t think Bethesda will spend a lot of time on this game during the conference.

Starfield (Possible New IP)

Finally, the last game that could make an appearance at E3 is a title only known as Starfield. Back in 2013, Bethesda’s parent company – ZeniMax – filed a trademark for the name Starfield. All we know is the name so far and Bethesda has not released any additional info on this title.

However, there was a leak on 4Chan – which has since been deleted, but was copied onto Reddit – by an alleged Bethesda employee that offered up some details. While we obviously cannot confirm the accuracy or person’s claim to be an employee the information offered paints an intriguing picture.

The alleged employee explains that Starfield will have space travel, procedurally generated worlds, and settlement building. There are apparently companions that you can befriend and separate quest lines based on your faction choice.

Again, take this information with a grain of salt since there has been zero confirmation on any of this. Starfield could also be a placeholder name for another game. For a deeper look into Starfield and the rumors you can read more about it here.

Skyrim for Nokia Phones, Refrigerators, and Fitbits

It has been released on every other system, so why not?

