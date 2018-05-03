City of Brass Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Uppercut Games’ City of Brass has been coming along nicely for a while now.

May 4, 2018 marks the launch date of the final version of the studio’s first-person rogue-lite adventure. If you have no idea about everything City of Brass entails, here’s a brief primer – players take on the role of a cunning thief. In order to obtain a legendary treasure from the city itself, you’ll need to make good use of your weaponry, agility, and parkour skills to reach it.

During your fantastical journey, you’ll come across mystical beings who are out to wipe you from existence. In order to brave the many dangers of the City of Brass, you’ll need to head in with the knowledge we’re about to share with you.

So without further ado, here’s an essential tips guide for the Arabian Nights-inspired adventure, City of Brass.

Beginner Tips

• Watch your feet! Many of the traps in the City of Brass are in the floor, so be aware.

• You can use your whip to trigger some traps and then move through them safely while the trap is resetting.

• Don’t be disheartened if you die! City of Brass is a game about dying, learning and trying again, and EVERYONE who plays dies, even the developers :) Pick yourself up and give it another go with your new, hard-won knowledge.

• Mantling can save you when you fall into a pit trap – if you’re quick!

• Early on, gather as much treasure as you can – pick it up when you see it, smash objects open for a chance at even more, and definitely open chests. Treasure is your score, but also…

• Spend your treasure at Genies! Unless you are trying for the best score, there’s no reason to hold onto your hard-won loot.

• Use your whip in combat! Every fight will be less dangerous for you if you stun, trip or disarm an enemy first.

• Use Whip Grab to drag enemies towards you and into traps, or interrupt their attacks.

• Don’t forget to use Shove to push enemies into waiting traps.

• You can disarm some enemies by whipping their weapons.

• Once you have unlocked portals, wishes can be spent to warp forward to later levels.

• You can only have one Sword, Armor or Whip equipped at once, but you can carry as many different Relics as you like.

• Most of the time, there’s no reason NOT to be carrying a vase, lantern or other pick-up – they make a good first shot at the start of any combat, and can be thrown further than your whip can reach.

• You can’t be hurt by falling – unless it’s onto some spikes, or into a deep abyss.

• Enemies will trigger traps as they pursue you – so try to draw them into traps for an easy kill.

• Enemies can hurt each other – forcing them to bunch up and attack will likely make them kill one another.

• When you run out of time in a level, the Dervishes will spawn. They will pursue and damage you if they touch you, cannot be killed, and it’s best at this point to just leave.

Intermediate Tips

• You can crouch to avoid being damaged by some traps like the Voice of Harm.

• Use your Whip Grab on shielded enemies, to briefly pull their shield out of the way and create an opening for an attack.

• If you’re having a hard time with a mini boss, turn on some of the Blessings when you start a new game so you can practice.

• Your whip can reflect some projectiles back at the enemy that fired them.

• You can disable Etol the Hurler genies for a time by whipping their fireballs back at them.

• Spend your wishes on the Genies! You only get three wishes per run, but they have powerful effects that last for the entire run.

• Try to set off big braziers and vessels when enemies are next to them – use your whip or throw an object!

• If you don’t want to throw the object you’re carrying, you can drop it and pick it up later.

• By default, you will always be sprinting at top speed. If that’s too fast for you, you can toggle this off so you walk instead.

• Look up! There are treasures hidden up high on some walls.

• Lantern pick-ups can be useful to carry in darker levels, as they cast light around you.

• Some enemies are “asleep” on the ground, and will leap up and attack when you get near enough, so be wary of floor corpses.

• Some enemies cannot be stunned by whipping them in their head – if their face is completely covered, or if they’re very large, they probably can’t be stunned.

• Throwing a lantern will set fire to an area for a short time – you can use it in a tight space to channel enemies into the flames for some easy damage.

• Be wary when opening doors – traps tend to be just on the other side.

• Wished genies are always advantageous to you BUT be aware that it can increase the cost to use them. For example, using a wish on Bhetun the Curative will change him so that he will fully heal all damage, BUT it massively increases the cost.

Advanced Tips

• When running forward at full speed, you can hit the crouch button to make your character go into a slide. Press crouch or jump to stand back up out of the slide. Sliding actually gives you a little speed boost, so chaining slides and jumps can get you through an area quickly.

• You can slide into some enemies to trip them over. Especially useful against most shielded enemies.

• Whip the Pool of Searing! It will cause a projectile to be flung out.

• Check the walls for secret passages – there are different types in every level, and some of them may even need to be blown up to enter.

• Even once you beat the final level, there’ s still more to do in the City of Brass – try to beat your highest Loot score, or give the Daily Challenge a go.

• You can knock an enemy projectile out of the air by throwing a pick-up object at it.

• Save your bombs for secret passages – some levels have passages that you have to blow up to enter.

