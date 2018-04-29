5 Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Its finally happened – the super duo of Miraculous Ladybug and Cat Noir have finally gotten an official mobile game!

In order to complete their rescue mission within Paris, both teens embark upon an endless runner journey. You’ll activate your powered-up alter ego and run along the streets of Paris as you complete a myriad of missions. Along the way, you’ll make use of your amazing reflexes to dodge obstacles, collect items, and stay ahead of dastardly super villains.

Gamers young and old will definitely get a kick out of this new mobile endless runner. We’re here to make sure your adventure is infinitely rewarding – there’s plenty of ladybugs, butterflies, and stickers to go around!

Here are the top five Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know:

Download the Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir APK here.

1. Stay Attentive of Incoming Obstacles, Focus on Your Mission, and Combine Your Maneuvering Tricks

• Like most infinite runner games, Miraculous Ladybug and Cat Noir is all about switching lanes, moving out of the way of oncoming threats, and grabbing valuable collectibles. One of the main hazards you should pay close attention to are cars with flashing headlights. When you spot them from a distance, quickly switch lanes so that you’re no longer running right in front of one.

• Cars that flash their headlights tend to start speeding towards you once you get a bit closer. And don’t forget that you can combine your moves at any time. For instance, you can slide and switch directions while you’re still sliding across the ground. You can also jump and move to another lane while you’re still hanging in the air. Remember these maneuvering tactics as you encounter even more dangers during the game’s tougher stages.

• When you’re running through a main stage, it’s best to focus on the mission at hand. Collect anything you may come across, but don’t risk failure by trying to nab something while a main mission item is more readily available and not lying in harm’s way. You should play as freely as you want and collect everything there is to get during infinite level run’s. Be as risky and greedy as you want during those bonus stage situations.

2. Stay on Top of Your Powerup Upgrades

• Your heroes rely on four separate powerup’s as they make their way through Paris – the Magnet, Shield, Multiplier, and Yoyo. Each of these special boosters can be upgraded up to five times. Plus every time you upgrade a powerup, three seconds of activation time are added to its total duration. The one powerup you should spend most of your time upgrading is the Multiplier. After picking one up during a stage run, a single lineup of Ladybugs blossoms into two. Since you’ll need a ton of Ladybugs to upgrade your powerup’s and purchase Normal Gift Boxes, you’ll want to pick up as many of them as possible thanks to your item Multiplier.

• The second powerup you should focus on upgrading is the Magnet – it automatically brings Ladybugs to you no matter what lane you’re in. This powerup works even better while you have your Multiplier activated at the same time. Coming in third place for most useful powerups is the Yoyo, a special weapon that gets rid of any obstacles in your way. And the final upgrade that deserves some upgrading love is the Shield. It comes in handy, but expert players won’t need to rely on it as much since their maneuvering skills should keep them out of harm’s way most of the time.

3. Start the Unlock Timer on Your Gift Boxes ASAP!

• While rare, Gift Boxes can be found during stage runs. Once you complete that stage, you should head straight for the gift box tab on the map and start the unlock timer on it. A total of four Gift Boxes can be held at one time. Once you hit that limit, stop playing for a while and just wait until all four of them become ready to unbox. It’s simply a waste to collect another Gift Box during a stage run that you can’t even keep or open since you’ve already hit the Gift Box holding limit.

4. Complete Sticker Book Sets to Permanently Increase Your Score Multiplier

• So I’m sure you’ve noticed that there’s a cool little Sticker Book tab on the bottom of the main map. There’s a total of eight different scenes you need to fill out by collecting three stickers for each one. Completing the Sticker Book set for The Pharaoh scene gives you a permanent x2 score multiplier. Every scene you complete after that adds one extra point to your score multiplier. Complete every Sticker Book set and you’ll end up getting a massive x9 multiplier for every stage run thereafter!

5. Don’t Waste Your Butterflies on Retries

• Butterflies aren’t as readily collectible as Ladybugs. You can watch a video advertisement in the store to get one extra butterfly, but you’ll only get multiple butterflies by purchasing gift boxes or using real money to buy a bunch of ’em at once. That’s why it’s always best to use your Ladybugs to pick up a Normal Box from the shop – you’re bound to get a few Butterflies out of it! Since Butterflies are such a rare commodity, don’t waste them on stage run retries. You should always take the chance to watch a video advertisement and get back into your current mission while keeping your stash of Butterflies intact.

