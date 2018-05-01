10 Paladins Strike Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Hi-Rez Studios’ console/PC MOBA has managed to grab a healthy audience thus far.

With the launch of Paladins Strike on mobile devices, it looks like it may garner an even larger fanbase. Casual and eSports pro players alike will enjoy mastering the abilities of their favorite champions from a variety of classes. This fast-paced MOBA drops you smack dab into intense skirmishes with like-minded teammates against equally focused opponents.

The path to victory is marked by fallen bodies, mid-match upgrades, several unique special abilities, and a wealth of goodies. Paladins Strike is not for the faint of heart. This tips guide will toughen you up and make you a master of your preferred champions!

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Paladins Strike:

1. Before You Take on Any Human Competition, Head Into Practice Mode

• Paladins Strike falls into the tough sub-genre of MOBAs – Massive Online Battle Arena games. Once you make your way into the game for the very first time, take a trip right into Practice Mode. All of the Champions come unlocked within this mode, which should give you incentive to try out each one during its less stressful matches against AI competitors. Take the time to learn the ins and outs of each Champion and you’ll be more prepared for much tougher online matches against actual humans.

2. Get Acquainted With Your Champions – Damage

• The Champions featured in Paladins Strike are divided up into four separate classes – Damage, Flank, Support, and Front Line. Keep a close eye on the Champions your teammates select during pre-match preparations – help round out the team by selecting a Champion from a class that’s not well being represented. If you’ve noticed that your allies are going with more Damage types, provide them with some backup from a Support Champion. Mastering a Champion from each class will get you very far in this MOBA.

• Damage Champions are all about utilizing their abilities to raise the body count for their team. Their Attack stat tends to be very high, so players who are all about taking down the opposition quickly and efficiently should focus on utilizing them. Six Champions fall into this class – Drogoz, Viktor, Cassie, Bomb King, Kinessa, and Tyra.

• I tend to gravitate more towards Cassie and Drogoz more than the others. Cassie’s high damage output along with her good Mobility and Control makes her one of the more viable Champions from the Damage class. Her Crossbow becomes even more of a threat thanks to her powerful Blast Shot ability. Drogoz’s high Attack and good Mobility makes him an airborne terror due to his Rocket Launcher.

3. Get Acquainted With Your Champions – Flank

• Flank Champions do tons of damage too, but are better suited towards attacking enemies from their sides or right behind them. Buck, Evie, Androxus, Skye, Maeve, Lex, and Zhin all fall into this Champions category. Of those six, Buck, Androxus, and Evie stick out as the best in my opinion.

• Buck’s high Mobility and Defense makes him harder to put down once you become accustomed to activating his Recovery ability at the right time. Androxus has an incredibly high Attack stat that makes his ability to stay airborne all the more beneficial. Evie’s high Mobility and Blink ability makes her much tougher to hit while she’s carefully zipping around the battlefield.

4. Get Acquainted With Your Champions – Support

• Support Champions are mainly used to keep their team alive and are very efficient at CC (Crowd Control). Grohk, Ying, Pip, Grover, and Mal’Damba all stick to this character class. Ying and Pip stick out as the best Support Champions to me. Ying’s Attack stat is pretty good, plus her Illusion ability is top notch if you can manage to keep her alive for longer than usual. Pip’s stats are pretty decent, but his Enhancement Potion ability is great for any team since it boosts allies’ speed. His Evil Mojo ultimate ability is also one of the better ones from his Champion class.

5. Get Acquainted With Your Champions – Front Line

• Front Line Champions are equipped to run into battle head first thanks to their high health and strong defensive abilities. The Champions that are attached to this class are Makoa, Terminus, Fernando, Barik, Ruckus, and Ash. You’ll quickly become enamored with Fernando and Makoa. Fernando’s Shield ability can soak up a ton of damage, plus his Charge ability makes him a fast-moving damage dealer. Makoa also has the ability to protect himself and his allies with the Shell Shield Ability. His Ancient Rage ultimate ability is an amazing asset to any team he’s on, too.

6. Choose Your Talents Wisely

• Talents are special stat boosters that can be activated every time your current Champion levels up during battle. You’ll have the option to choose from one of two Talents. Your Champion can level up five times, which means they can have a max of five Talents attached to them. You can read up on all the selectable Talents for each Champion and get a better understanding of which ones benefit the current battle situation at hand.

• For instance, a Damage focused Champion like Viktor seems to work better against a team of Front Line Champions with this Talent activated – “Basic attacks deal 20-percent more damage to shields.” Support Champions like Grohk increase their viability when Talents that increase their movement speed and reduce their ability cooldown rate are activated.

7. Hang Back to Regain Health When the Going Gets Tough

• When battles get truly intense, it’s always best to hang back from the all the damage coming your way. That way, you can quickly refill your HP simply by picking a safe space to hide in. Sticking to the grassy areas of the map will do wonders for your “retreat into HP healing” strategy.

8. Complete All Your Daily Activities and Nab All Those Sweet Rewards

• Paladins Strike pushes its player base to come back to the game on a daily basis. Daily Quests tend to be very simple objectives that you’re asked to complete. Finishing them gives you plentiful amounts of EXP points that goes towards increasing your player level, which in turn helps increase your rank and nets you the Tickets needed to make all types of purchases. Completing Daily Quests also gives you Activity Points, which goes toward opening Activity Chests full of goodies. Always try and complete every Daily Quest so you can unlock all five Activity Chests.

9. Stay on Top of Your Starter and Regular Sign-In Rewards

• Playing Paladins Strike every day also helps you gain each of the game’s Champions and acquire a good amount of Champion upgrade Cores, Tickets, Gold, and Rune Chests. Claim your Starter Sign-In Rewards by logging into the game for seven days and apply that same concept to the Regular Sign-In by logging on for 20 days.

• You can also get a free roulette Golden Box spin in the shop every day and get the chance at claiming a random reward. If you have some Gold to spare, you can take even more chances at nabbing a Golden Box gift. Try making a few more spins in order to walk away with even more Champion power up Cores.

10. Know the Type of Rewards That Come From Fulfilling Battle, Collection, and Growth Achievements

• Paladins Strike’s main Achievements are split up into three categories – Battle, Collection, and Growth. Completing Battle Achievements nets you tons of Gold, while doing the same for Collection Achievements gets you Tickets, Champion Avatars, and Champion Skins.

• Tickets and even some rare to obtain Crystals can enter your possession just for completing Growth Achievements. Get those Crystals ASAP by simply connecting your Hi-Rez account to the game within the settings menu. Those Crystals can then be put towards purchasing a special Maeve skin for use on the console or PC version of Paladins: Champions of the Realm.

