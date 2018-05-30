LEGO DC Super-Villains Release Date Announced

The next installment in the popular LEGO video games has officially been revealed and it’s letting you embrace your evil side. Titled LEGO DC Super Villains, this title revolves around the various rogues of the DC universe including Joker, Lex Luthor, and Sinestro.

Originally leaked via a screenshot from Walmart’s online store, many speculated the authenticity of the mass reveal. However, developer TT Games released a single image of the phrase “Chaos is Coming” spray painted on a wall. This was clearly a nod to the Joker and the tweet linked back to TT Games’ website which had a countdown timer.

While information regarding LEGO DC Super-Villains gameplay hasn’t been revealed, we can assume it follows the series’ formula. This typically consists of breaking down a bunch of objects, solving puzzles, hunting for collectibles, and beating up enemies.

A trailer officially dropped for LEGO DC Super-Villains this morning that simply confirmed the basic storyline of the villains taking over Metropolis. We also know that the Justice League have vanished and their parallel universe counterparts the “Justice Syndicate” have taken over.

Check out the new trailer below:

In the video, we get a brief look at a few antagonists such as The Joker, Harley Quinn, Reverse Flash, and Poison Ivy. We also get a glimpse at Deathstroke, Lex Luthor, Darkseid, Gorilla Grodd, Scarecrow, Riddler, Killer Frost, and Catwoman in the promotional material on the LEGO DC Super-Villains website. Given the LEGO games always have a ton of characters, users should expect baddies from every corner of the DC universe.

Where things get intriguing, is the end of the trailer that shows a random villain getting a chance to try on different costumes. This could indirectly confirm that the player will get to make their own bad guy and not just play as established DC characters. This would certainly allow for more creativity, especially if you can customize that character’s powers and equipment. We still know so little about LEGO DC Super-Villains, but it’s clear there is a lot to look forward to.

If you are looking to pick this title up as soon as it drops, LEGO DC Super-Villains officially release on October 16 for Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. There was no mention of PC, but we highly doubt that this title isn’t coming to this platform. There will be a Deluxe Edition of the game which includes the Season Pass and TV Series Character Pack.

