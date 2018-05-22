12 Rotten Escape Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Hey…rotten foods have feelings too, ya know?

Little Tom and his edible buddies have been deemed unfit to stay on display in their supermarket home. And now they’ve been thrown to the wayside and dropped into the garbage dump. Tom doesn’t prefer to be mashed trash, which is why he’s decided to jump as high as possible and escape such a troubling predicament. Thankfully, the developers behind Rotten Escape have helped us put together a tips guide for its zany infinite jumper.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Rotten Escape:

1. Learn the Basics

• In Rotten Escape, your goal is to get as high as you can while scoring as much points and collecting as many coins as possible. You control your character by touching three set regions of the screen. Tapping on each region of the screen will make your character jump to a platform within that respective region.

2. Master Your Timing

• Rotten Escape is all about speed and timing. Be quick to jump ahead as the screen rolls down, but also match the right timing to jump over special platforms, such as the “ON/OFF Sign” and the “Frying Pan.”

3. The Pause Button is Your Best Friend

• Having a hard time with the game? Feel free to take breaks during play by hitting the Pause button. Pausing the game also lets you check out your current items lineup on the To-Do list.

4. Open the Gift Box Whenever You Can

• You never know what you’ll find inside it! Helpful items and new characters are all collectible from the Gift Box. It will also become available for free (by viewing an Ad) after every four games you play.

5. Complete Your To-Do List

• The To-Do list offers a number of tasks for you to complete and receive free rewards for. By completing anything on your To-Do list, you receive items, coins, or even new characters as rewards. If any of the tasks prove too difficult to complete, you can skip any of them simply by watching a Video Ad.

6. Use the Trophy Item for a Boost to Your Score

• This special item can increase your game score by 50-percent once you use it. This is a very helpful item for those seeking a higher position in the leaderboards.

7. Use the Wallet Item for a Boost to Your Collected Coins

• Another special item you can use is the Wallet, which can increase your collected coins by 50-percent. This item is aimed at players looking to unlock more items and characters with the Gift Box. It’s also great for players who need extra coins in order to revive their character after dying.

8. The Revive Potion

• This super helpful item will revive your character for free. Upon reviving your character once, you can still use coins or watch a Video Ad to revive your character a second time during the same run.

9. Watch Video Ads to Get Free Rewards

• Video Ads are available in the game as an optional tool to help you out. You can revive your character once per run, skip difficult tasks, unlock new characters, and get items or free gold just by watching an ad whenever you have the time.

10. Keep an Eye Out for Items During a Stage Run

• Jetpacks and Magnets are two items that can be found lying around on platforms during a run. Be sure to get them – the Jetpack can boost you up by 12 platforms and the Magnet will pull all coins shown on the screen towards you for 13 seconds.

11. Free Coins Every 30 Minutes

• You can get 50 coins for free every 30 minutes at the shop. All you have to do is watch a short 30-seconds long video ad and they’ll be given to you right away.

12. Special Platforms

• Be wary of special platforms! Although some (Trampoline and Spring) are helpful and will boost you up, others (ON/OFF Sign, Broken Wood, Frying Pan, and Green Sticky Booger) are dangerous platforms to step onto. The Spring Platform boosts you up by five platforms. The Trampoline Platform boosts you up by 10 platforms. Here’s what happens when you encounter an ON/OFF Platform – you’re clear to step on it when it’s turned ON, but avoid it if it’s turned OFF.

• As for the Frying Pan Platform, you’re clear to step on it when the fire is turned off, but you should avoid it if the fire is on. The Broken Wood Platform lets you jump on it at any time, but you should jump away from it quickly as it will break after 1.5 seconds. And finally, there’s the Green Sticker Booger Platform – you’ll get stuck after jumping onto it, but you can escape its sticky grasp just by double tapping.

