Forza Horizon 4 Reveal Trailer (E3 2018)

Microsoft took to the E3 2018 stage to reveal the 4th official entry in the Forza Horizon series.

Alongside the game’s announcement trailer, development studio Playground Games revealed some info about their upcoming open-world racer. This time, players will hop into an assortment of vehicles to explore Great Britain. One of the newer features of the game that will impact its new explorable locale is dynamic seasons. The reveal trailer showcased Edinburgh as several human-controlled racers zipped around the road in Spring and Winter settings. Each of the game’s seasons will impact players as they confront a multitude of hazards and enter themed events.

The shared-open world experience of Forza Horizon 4 has been touted as the game’s other innovative feature. Every player will exist within it, which means they’ll all be impacted by the seasons and be able to instantly challenge them to a race. Forza Horizon 4 is slated to launch on Xbox One, Xbox One X (in 60fps mode), and Windows 10 PC on October 2, 2018. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass the same day as its official launch.

