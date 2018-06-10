PUBG’s New Sanhok Map Coming to Xbox One This Summer (E3 2018)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is one of the biggest multiplayer games of this generation and it’s looking to expand its hold on Xbox. During Microsoft’s E3 2018 press conference a new trailer dropped that showcased the new Sanhok – previously known as Savage – running on the console. Considering this mode is still in testing on the PC it came as a surprise given how long Miramar took to make the jump to Xbox. However, it looks like developer Bluehole Studios are no longer letting Xbox players fall behind on updates.

Set to release this summer, the Sanhok map is the smallest PUBG map to date. Taking place across several islands, users will need to navigate dense forests, tall mountains, and several rivers if they want to survive. Sanhok is perhaps the best map for PUBG given it keeps the action contained and gets players. We also got a very brief glimpse at snow, which suggests that the next map will be artic based. We can expect this new snow map to drop sometime in winter 2018.

The War Mode also got a brief showing, but the coolest item revealed as a riot shield. This was used in conjunction with a pistol, allowing a player to close the gap during combat. With Sanhok still on the Test Server, it will be interesting to see if any more changes come to the map before it drops for PC and console.

