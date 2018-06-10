Microsoft Acquires Ninja Theory & 4 Other Studios

Microsoft announced that it has acquired Ninja Theory, Undead Labs, Playground Games, and Compulsion Games during their E3 2018 presentation.

This acquisition comes with the announcement of a new Microsoft game studio known as The Initiative in Santa Manica, according to The Guardian.

The acquisition of Ninja Theory is perhaps the most anticipated. The Cambridge-based studio is best known for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, DmC: Devil May Cry, Enslaved: Journey to the West, and Heavenly Sword. Hellblade is especially notable out of all of them as it won multiple BAFTAs along with selling half a million copies all without the backing of a major publisher, according to PC Gamer.

Undead Labs was behind the State of Decay series.

Playground Games was founded in 2010 and is behind the Forza Horizon series, according to Variety. The studio announced in 2017 that they are creating a new team for creating open world action RPGs, according to the publication. The next entry in the series, Forza Horizon 4, was announced at Microsoft’s E3 2018 presentation.

Compulsion Games is behind the Kickstarter-funded We Happy Few, which is due for release on August 10, 2018 according to the E3 press conference.