Madden NFL Overdrive Mobile Announced

While the Madden NFL franchise may best be known for its games on consoles, but the series has also been making a big impact in the mobile area as of late.

Today, EA announced Madden NFL Overdrive as the next generation of Madden mobile games. A new name represents a brand new game for mobile devices that has been rebuilt from the ground up.

Madden NFL Overdrive promises the biggest and most significant update to ever hit Madden NFL Mobile. The mobile version of Madden is a single download that receives an update every year adding new content and ways to tie it into its console version.

One big change to this new version is the ability to take part in PvP matches meaning you can test your skills against a real opponent. Instead of playing a full-fledged Madden match, players will play in all-new game designed to speed up the process since players are on mobile.

This will represent the first time a head-to-head option is available on mobile devices which should be exciting to long-time fans of the series.

Players will score points through a fantasy scoring system and the mode is described as a “quick offensive blitz” so players will probably have some high scoring games.

As phones progress and get more powerful it allows for games to do more on the devices. As a result, Madden NFL Overdrive features a brand new engine that EA promises will make the game look and feel better than ever before.

EA also says Madden NFL Overdrive will have real-time physics and broadcast-style presentation which will help add a sense of realism to the mobile version. You can get a brief glimpse on what to expect in the trailer above.

Beginning today, players are able to pre-register and be alerted when Madden NFL Overdrive goes live. Players also receive a free Kick Off pack when the new season starts. Players can pre-register at the link here.

If players are interested, they can download the current Madden NFL Mobile app and boost their Preseason Score and earn tickets that can redeemed for various rewards once Madden NFL Overdrive launches later this year.

The latest Madden NFL Mobile tied directly into Madden NFL 18’s Longshot story mode and represented the start to the story. It wasn’t vital to play at all but it was a fun side activity to do and made downloading the title worth it. If a story mode is in the new iteration, we’d expect the mobile version to find a way to tie into it yet again.

It hasn’t been revealed whether the next installment of Madden will feature a similar storyline or not but it would be surprising if it didn’t. The Longshot story mode was very well received by fans and critics alike as it represented another way to get a narrative out of sports game, following in the footsteps of the NBA 2K series.

Madden NFL Overdrive releases worldwide for iOS and Android devices on August 15, 2018. For more gaming news, guides and features stay with us here at Heavy.

