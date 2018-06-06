How to Get Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Quest

Pokemon Quest lets you catch all 151 Pokemon from the original generation of Pokemon games, and that includes the immensely strong Legendary Pokemon. But how do you catch Pokemon Quest’s Legendary Pokemon?

Well first of all, you don’t catch Pokemon in Pokemon Quest like in any other Pokemon game. What you have to do is make a stew from ingredients to lead Pokemon into your home base so that they befriend you and join your party.

There are a ton of different kinds of food you can make depending on the ingredients you put in the pot, but those foods will just give you regular Pokemon. To attract Legendary Pokemon, you need to make a specific kind of dish: the Ambrosia of Legends.

This dish, according to our previous guide on cooking recipes, is made with either one Mystical Shell and four of any ingredient; three Mystical Shells and two Rainbow Matter; or five Mystical Shells.

However, YouTuber Verlisify found that using two or more Rainbow Matter and one Mystical Shell earned him a Mewtwo. So the optimal recipe for acquiring Legendary Pokemon is actually one Mystical Shell with four Rainbow Matter. Keep in mind that you still have a chance to catch Articuno, Zapdos, or Moltres in addition to Mewtwo when using this recipe. It’s also possible to get a Mew according to Verlisify, but this appears to be very rare as only a few people on the Pokemon Quest Discord server have acquired a Mew.

Don’t put in five Rainbow Matter or you’ll get a Mulligan Stew. Also there are other kinds of pots that require higher and higher quantities of an ingredient for the recipe to work (for instance the normal pot requires 3 of each ingredient in a recipe while the bronze pot requires 10). The more ingredients you use, the higher level your summoned Pokemon will be.

Rainbow Matter is found rarely throughout the game, but Mystical Shells can only be found at Happenstance Island, which is unlocked after you beat the Chamber of Legends at the end of the game. According to YouTuber Rekcana, the levels in Happenstance Island that recommend a team strength of 20,000 or above will always have you fighting a Legendary Pokemon as the boss. After defeating the boss, you have a chance at getting shells.

So to recap, to get all of the Legendary Pokemon you need to battle at a level in Happenstance Island which recommends a team strength of 20,000 or higher, get enough Mystical Shells and Rainbow Matter to add to a pot, then cook the Ambrosia of Legends to get your Legendary Pokemon.

Did you catch a Mew? Let us know if you have one and how you got it in the comment section below.

