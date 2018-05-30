Pokemon Quest Recipes List & Guide

Pokemon Quest has a rather unique way of befriending more Pokemon for the player. Instead of catching them in PokeBalls, you have to make a stew and attract the Pokemon to your base camp where they’ll then join your party. Depending on what ingredients you use, you’ll cook different recipes and attract different kinds of Pokemon.

At first, it can be pretty confusing to cook recipes since you don’t really know what each ingredient does. But mastering the art of the kitchen is vital for getting the Pokemon you need to progress through the game. You even have a chance to collect shiny Pokemon by cooking, according to RPG Site.

Thanks to help from the Pokemon subreddit, we’re able to figure things out. Here’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Quest recipes including how to cook them and what they do.

Keep in mind that there is still a lot to figure out when it comes to cooking. We will continue to update the article as we figure out more information.

How to Cook in Pokemon Quest

First let’s go over the basics. You place ingredients in each of the five slots of a pot. Then after completing a number of expeditions in the game, the food finishes cooking and a Pokemon will arrive at your base.

The key to cooking is to know what each ingredient does. Each ingredient has a number of attributes and each recipe requires the pot to be filled with a certain kind and amount of attributes. You can find a list of ingredients and their attributes below, as compiled by the Pokemon subreddit:

Tiny mushrooms: red, soft, and small Big roots: big, red, soft, precious, and vegetables Bluk Berries: blue, soft, small, and sweet Icy rocks: blue, hard, precious, and minerals Apricorns: yellow, hard, small, and vegetables Honey: yellow, soft, precious, and sweet Fossils: grey, hard, small, and minerals Balm mushrooms: gray, soft, precious, and mushrooms

As user Klubbah found, the amount of each attribute necessary to craft the recipe is found in the recipe itself. So if a recipe requires a whole lot of soft ingredients, you need at least four soft ingredients.

All = 5

A whole lot = 4

A lot = 3

A few = 2

A little = 1

Reddit user Dragonite4 theorizes that the smaller ingredients on the top row have a +1 quantifier and the larger ingredients on the bottom row have a +2 quantifier. So Honey can count as two yellow, soft, precious, and sweet ingredients while Apricorns count as one yellow, hard, small, and vegetable ingredients.

Dragonite4 cooked a Mouth Watering Dip with two Big Roots and 3 Bulk Berries. The Mouth Watering Dip requires four soft ingredients and three blue ingredients. The two Big Roots add four soft attributes and the three Bulk Berries add three blue attributes, creating the Mouth Watering Dip.

However you need to be careful of overlapping certain quantifiers. Dragonite4 tried to make a Veggie Smoothie with four Apricorns and one Honey to get four plant ingredients and two sweet ingredients but because all of the ingredients were yellow they got a Yellow Curry instead.

It’s also theorized that the more precious ingredients included in a stew, the more expeditions you need to go on to cook it.

You also have to pay attention to what kind of pot you’re using. The bronze pot uses 10 ingredients per slot instead of three for the standard pot but yields higher level Pokemon, as user PheonixFontaine reported.

Pokemon Quest Recipes List

Now that cooking has been explained, we can get into what you need to cook all of the recipes. Below is a list of all 18 recipes, what ingredients you need for each recipe, and what Pokemon you’ll attract with it:

Mulligan Stew a la Cube: Use any ingredients – lures some Pokemon Red Stew a la Cube: Use only red ingredients – lures reddish Pokemon (Charmander, Grouthwile, Vulpix, Diglett, etc.) Blue Soda a la Cube: Use only blue ingredients – lures blueish Pokemon (Pidgey, etc.) Yellow Curry a la Cube: Use only yellow ingredients – lures yellowish Pokemon (Pikachu, etc.) Gray Porridge a la Cube: Use only gray ingredients – lures grayish Pokemon (Geodude, etc.) Mouth-Watering Dip a la Cube: “A whole lot of soft things and a lot of blue” – 4 soft ingredients and 3 blue ingredients (e.g. 2 Big Root & 3 Bulk) – lures Water Pokemon Plain Crepe a la Cube: “A lot of sweet things and a few gray” – 3 sweet ingredients and 2 gray ingredients (e.g. 3 Bulk & 2 Fossils) – lures Normal Pokemon Mud Pie a la Cube: “A few minerals and a lot of soft things” – 2 mineral ingredients and 3 soft ingredients (e.g. 1 Honey, 2 Icy Rock, 1 Tiny Mushroom, 1 Bulk Berry) – lures Ground Pokemon Stone Soup a la Cube: “A whole lot of hard things and a few minerals” – 4 hard ingredients and 2 mineral ingredients (e.g. 2 Fossils and 3 Apricorns (untested)) – lures Rock Pokemon (Geodude, etc.) Hot Pot a la Cube: “A lot of mushrooms and a little red” – 3 mushrooms and 1 red (e.g. 2 Balm, 1 Tiny, 2 Bulk (untested)) – lures Fire Pokemon (Charmander, Grouthwile, Vulpix, etc.) Sludge Soup a la Cube: “A whole lot of mushrooms and a lot of soft things” – 4 mushrooms and 3 soft – lures Poison Pokemon Veggie Smoothie a la Cube: “A whole lot of plants and a few soft things” 4 plants and 2 soft – attracts Grass Pokemon Brain Food a la Cube: “A lot of sweet things and a few hard things” 3 sweet and 2 hard – attracts Psychic Pokemon Watt a Risotta a la Cube: “A whole lot of soft things and a lot of yellow” – 4 soft and 3 yellow – lures Electric Pokemon Get Swole Syrup a la Cube: “A lot of sweet things and a few mushrooms” – 3 sweet and 2 mushrooms (e.g. 2 Bulk Berries, 1 Honey, 2 Tiny Mushrooms) – lures fighting Pokemon Honey Nectar a la Cube: “A whole lot of sweet things and a lot of yellow” – 4 sweet and 3 yellow (e.g. 3 Honey & 2 Bulk Berries) – lures Bug Pokemon Light-as-Air Casserole a la Cube: “A lot of minerals and a few plants.” – 3 minerals and 2 plants – lures Flying Pokemon Ambrosia of Legends a la Cube: “A whole lot of mystical things.” (Presumably four rainbow ingredients) – lures extremely rare Pokemon

Have any additional recipes you’d like to share? Let us know in the comment section below.

See also: