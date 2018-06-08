Twin Mirror Announced at Sony’s E3 Livestream

Twin Mirror, a new game from Life Is Strange and Vampyr developer DONTNOD Entertainment, was announced during Sony’s E3 Countdown livestream today.

Twin Mirror is a story-driven adventure game and a psychological thriller with your memories, choices, and relationships with other characters changing the course of the story, which would sound familiar to fans of Telltale Games, Quantic Dream, and of course DONTNOD Entertainment’s Life Is Strange.

According to a post by Cyrus Wesson of publisher Bandai Namco on the PlayStation Blog, the game explores elements of choice and hypocrisy along with dealing with heartbreak, homecoming, and the struggle of adulthood.

The game has Sam returning to his hometown of Basswood, West Virginia to attend the funeral of his best friend while also recovering from a heavy break-up at the same time. But the next morning he wakes up to find his shirt covered in blood and his memories of last night a complete blank. Now it’s up to Sam to explore Basswood and the recesses of his mind to crack the case.

The game is coming to PS4 in 2019.

Many people were expecting DONTNOD Entertainment’s next game to be the sequel to Life Is Strange. The French developer confirmed in May 2017 that the sequel has been in development since the developer shipped the physical version of the original game in 2016. Then when the final episode of Life Is Strange’s prequel Before the Storm released, the Life Is Strange blog announced that people can expect an announcement in the coming months for DONTNOD’s next game. Since Life Is Strange was published by Square Enix, it’s possible that DONTNOD is saving their announcement for the publisher’s E3 press conference on June 11 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).

Sony has been sharing a new E3 announcement every day since June 6 as part of a countdown leading up to their press conference on June 11 at 6:00 p.m. PT (9:00 p.m. ET). So far they announced Tetris Effect, a rhythm-based take on the classic game made by the developers of Rez, and announced the February 22, 2019 release date for the zombie survival open world game Days Gone.

On June 9, they will release news of a new PSVR game and on June 10 they will reveal details on “an eagerly anticipated game” coming to PSVR, according to their blog.

