Forza Horizon 4: Release Date, Trailers, Car List & More

Playground Games has done an amazing job with their spinoff racing series experience, Forza Horizon.

Online speed freaks have driven all over the digital roads within Colorado, Southern France, Northern Italy, and Australia. Every time a new entry arrives, racers are treated to an even bigger locale that’s tied to a particular domestic or international hub. This time around, Playground Games is allowing its fanbase to explore Great Britain. Along with an even larger variety of cars and the same great features seen in past entries, Forza Horizon 4 is also introducing something major to the race proceedings – Seasons.

Prepare for another round of high-speed racing, beautiful scenery, and top-notch automobiles with the upcoming release of Forza Horizon 4.

Forza Horizon 4 Release Date

Forza Horizon 4 is slated to launch on October 2, 2018. Early access recipients will be able to play the game on September 28, 2018.

Forza Horizon 4 Reveal Trailer

Forza Horizon 4 Platforms

Forza Horizon 4 will be playable on Xbox One and PC (Microsoft Windows).

Gameplay Modes/Features

Forza Horizon 4 will place its online player base within a huge open-world full of racing events, Showcase challenges, and plenty of opportunities to take in the wonderful scenery surrounding them. The main location where all of the game’s action will take place is Playground Games’ take on Great Britain. The particular locations within Great Britain that will be open to players are Scotland, the Lake District of North West England, Edinburgh, and assorted villages within Cotswolds.

The main campaign (which can be completed solo or with a friend via co-op) is split up into four main seasons. Each season will impact events and activities in different ways – Playground Games will use this feature as a means of introducing new content to the game. Seasons will last one week in real-time and stick to a normal rotation of Summer, Autumn, Winter and Spring. Online players will be impacted by each season change at the very same time.

Free-roaming AI-controlled Drivatars will now be replaced by human racers. A single-game session is now capable of housing a total of 72 live players. If you’d rather enjoy Forza Horizon 4 offline, there’s an option to do so just that by activating the “Horizon Solo” mode. The Horizon Festival that everyone will participate in features “Horizon Stories” and “Horizon Life.” Horizon Stories are challenges handed out by the main personalities behind the festival, while Horizon Life rewards players for completing non-racing tasks. Those assorted tasks include taking photographs, customizing vehicles, and live streaming your gameplay sessions on Mixer.

Along with all the aforementioned features mentioned above, there’s a host of other elements you can interact with. Refer to the list below to see what those other in-game facets are:

– Daily and Weekly Challenges

– Forzathon Live: an hourly-rotated online multiplayer mode that features up to 12 players. Every racer is put into a singular team setup and given timed challenges to complete. After successfully completing the first stage of a challenge, that team of players will be pushed to complete the second stage. Then after getting through that one, that same team will go on to complete in the third and final portion on an objective. At the end of those challenges, every participating player is awarded with currency that can be put towards the rewards within the “Forzathon Shop.” The shop will be updated regularly and feature a rotating stock of exclusive cars, horns, emotes etc.

– Players can craft their own racing routes via the “Route Creator”

– Character Customization: your custom avatar can now be created and altered via 14 preset characters, 500 pieces of apparel, and 50 emotes

– Drift Suspension has officially been added as a vehicle upgrade option

– the return of Barn Finds

– Players can now purchase homes and businesses. You can customize your cars within your home space, plus change up the look of your living quarters and receive various gameplay perks. Players will have a total of 12 houses to choose from

Car Manufacturer List

Forza Horizon 4 is set to include over 450 cars from a long list of licensed manufacturers. The game’s cover is adorned by the McLaren Senna and Land Rover Defender 90. Every in-game automobile can be upgraded and impacted by a skill tree filled with various perks. The “Auction House” will make its return, which is an in-game store that allows you to purchase cars from bidders or sell them yourself.

Refer to the following link to get a look at the full car list and check out the list posted below to see which car manufacturers are featured within this sequel:

– Abarth

– Acura

– Alumi Craft

– Arctic Trucks

– Alfa Romeo

– AMC

– ﻿AMG Transport Dynamics

– Ariel

– Aston Martin

– Audi

– Austin

– Auto Union

– BAC

– Bentley

– BMW

– Bowler

– Bugatti

– Buick

– Cadillac

– Caterham

– Chevrolet

– Dodge

– Eagle

– Ferrari

– Fiat

– Ford

– GMC

– Hennessey

– Holden

– Honda

– Hoonigan

– Hummer

– Infiniti

– International Harvester

– Jaguar

– Jeep

– Koenigsegg

– KTM

– Lamborghini

– Lancia

– Land Rover

– Local Motors

– Lola

– Lotus

– Maserati

– Mazda

– McLaren

– Mercedes-Benz

– Mercury

– Meyers

– MG

– Mini

– Mitsubishi

– Morgan

– Morris

– Nissan

– Noble

– Oldsmobile

– Opel

– Pagani

– Peel

– Penhall

– Peugeot

– Plymouth

– Polaris

– Pontiac

– Porsche

– Radical

– Reliant

– Renault

– RJ Anderson

– Saleen

– Shelby

– Subaru

– Talbot

– Toyota

– Triumph

– TVR

– Ultima

– Vauxhall

– Volkswagen

– Volvo

– Zenvo

Trailers

Pre-Order

Forza Horizon 4 is available for pre-order via three separate editions – the Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Ultimate Edition. Pre-ordering any of those editions will grant players access to the 2016 Porsche 911 GT3RS. The Standard Edition’s pre-order bonus is access to the Formula Drift Car Pack DLC. The Digital Deluxe Edition’s pre-order incentives are a digital version of the game, plus access to the Forza Horizon 4 Car Pass and Formula Drift Car Pack DLC.

The Ultimate Edition comes with a host of awesome bonuses, which can be read about in the list posted below:

– a physical copy of Forza Horizon 4

– early access to the game that lets you play four days early (September 28)

– the Forza Horizon 4 Car Pass DLC

– VIP Membership,

– the Day One Car Pack DLC

– access to two future DLC expansions

