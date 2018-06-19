Cyberpunk 2077: Release Date, Gameplay, & More

Perhaps one of the most anticipated games of this generation is developer CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. This first-person RPG has been kept hidden from public view for a long time, but this year’s E3 gave us our first real look at the game. Not only was the first trailer revealed, but a demo was shown off to the press privately.

Here’s everything we know so far about Cyberpunk 2077’s gameplay, story, release date, and more. We will update this story as more information, videos, and interviews are released.

Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date

Currently, there is no official release date for Cyberpunk 2077. During the E3 trailer, an FAQ list was hidden in some of the text. One of the questions revolved around a release date, to which CD Projekt RED answered:

“We’re definetly much, much closer to the release date than we were back then, but it’s still not time to cofirm anything, so patience is still required.”

Our assumption is that Cyberpunk 2077 will release no earlier than Fall 2019. This is a rather large game and the developers are known for taking their time. Fans shouldn’t expect this title anytime soon and we suspect a release date will be announced either at the end of this year or sometime in early 2019.

Cyberpunk 2077 E3 Trailer

The second trailer released for Cyberpunk 2077 was unveiled during Microsoft’s E3 conference. While no gameplay was shown, players got a good look at the world and characters. Set in Night City, this urban jungle is known for its population living below the poverty line and an increase in violence. This is a world where technology and human society have merged together, with many people clearly augmented in one way or another.

In the trailer, we hear a male narrating the game, but we do know that this person doesn’t have to be the main character. Cyberpunk 2077 allows players to create their own protagonist called V and even get into romantic relationships with NPCs. You can also drive cars and motorcycles throughout Night City, but CD Projekt Red is remaining quiet on the details. The only thing we know is that V can lean out of the window and shoot foes.

Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay

The public hasn’t had a chance to try this title yet, but the developers showcased a 50-minute demo to Eurogamer. While the footage remains under lock and key, the information offered gives us a taste of what to expect. Players will earn experience – here called street cred – by completing various activities and quests in Night City. There is also an in-game currency you can earn that is spent at various vendors.

One of these merchants is called a “ripper doctor,” who will upgrade or install the various cybernetics. Not every ripper doctor works legally and players can purchase illegal implants from the black market. Players will also have character stats such as strength, intelligence, constitution, tech, reflexes, and cool. The latter is focused around how a character performs under pressure.

Mechanically, this title blends traditional RPG elements with FPS gameplay. Players will be able to shoot a variety of different futuristic guns, run along walls, slide, and take cover during firefights. There is also a suite of abilities that V can utilize in battles such as arm blades and hacking. One of the coolest involves players ricocheting bullets against walls into foes There’s also a small robot that can be controlled via an implant in your eye.

This title is the biggest game that CD Projekt Red has ever made, which is saying a lot given how massive The Witcher 3 was. It will be intriguing to see how much of this world is Night City and what parts encompass the outskirts we see in the E3 trailer.

Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer

To everyone’s surprise, back in 2013 CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will have multiplayer. In their interview with Eurogamer, CD Projekt Red’s managing director Adam Badowski reassured fans about the single-player aspect of Cyberpunk.

“It will be a story-based RPG experience with amazing single-player playthroughs, but we’re going to add multiplayer features.”

Little is still known about what the multiplayer component of this title will ensure. There’s a chance it could be a co-op experience or something akin to Watchdog’s invasion system. Adding a PvP element to this title would certainly be a bold step for the developers. Regardless of what the actual multiplayer system is, CD Projekt Red has had to continuously assure fans that it will not impact the core campaign of the game.

.@PrettyBadTweets Worry not. When thinking CP2077, think nothing less than TW3 — huge single player, open world, story-driven RPG. No hidden catch, you get what you pay for — no bullshit, just honest gaming like with Wild Hunt. We leave greed to others. — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) November 19, 2017

Will Cyberpunk 2077 Have Microtransactions?

A big concern for many players is will a game possess microtransactions and will they affect the overall gameplay. Players won’t have to worry about this in Cyberpunk 2077, as CD Projekt Red has confirmed that this title will not have microtransactions. In the hidden FAQ, the developers simply responded to the idea by saying ” In a single-player role-playing game? Are you nuts?”

