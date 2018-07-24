How to Play in Third Person in No Man’s Sky

The newest patch for No Man’s Sky has released and it’s bringing a massive amount of changes to this open-world adventure game. While being able to explore the universe with your friends is the biggest, our personal favorite is the ability to play entirely in third person. This won’t radically affect the gameplay, it will let you get a good look at your character.

In order to play in third person you will need to bring up the quick menu with X (PC) / Down D-Pad (Xbox and PS4). From here scroll over to the left until you hit Utilities and then select this option. You will open up a secondary menu where you can “Toggle Camera View.” Selecting this will instantly shift your perspective for both flying and running around.

However, the only exception to this is if you have a message that you have to respond to. No Man’s Sky will change your perspective back to first person for this. Thankfully you can just change your camera view back once the message is done. The controls to shift your perspective will not change in a ship.

Playing in third person can be quite useful for ship-to-ship combat or when you have to traverse a precarious environment. There are no penalties for switching, so feel free to explore and enjoy this No Man’s Sky’s world through whatever angle you prefer.

See Also