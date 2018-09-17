Diablo 3: What Class Sets Will You Get in Season 15?

Season 15 of Diablo 3 is almost here which means a new season of grinding is about to arrive.

For those out of the loop, Seasons are a feature that requires players to start fresh with a new character and build their character up to level 70 and push through high paragon levels. Players have to complete Chapters of what is called a Seasonal Journey and completing enough of the chapters will give you pieces of a class-specific set. Completing Chapters 2, 3 and 4 will give you the full set.

One of the tougher decisions players have to make each season is picking a class to grind through the season with. That decision has gotten harder lately as Blizzard has introduced the Necromancer into the game semi-recently so the decision has gotten even tougher.

One thing that might make things a little easier to choose is seeing which class set will be awarded to you once you progress through the seasonal journey.

Players are only able to obtain one Class Set per Season, so make sure you choose your class wisely. This applies both to Hardcore and Softcore modes. You will still be able to find additional sets via loot so you aren’t locked into whatever set you get, it will just be the easiest one to obtain.

These are the sets you’ll be able to obtain this season:

Barbarian – Wrath of the Wastes

Crusader – Roland’s Legacy

Demon Hunter – Unhallowed Essence

Monk – Raiment of a Thousand Storms

Necromancer – Bones of Rathma

Witch Doctor – Helltooth Harness

Wizard – Tal Rasha’s Elements

On top of those sets, Season 15 will come with a different theme than Season 14 did. Instead of having increased treasure goblin drops we are instead seeing an increased horadric cache reward. This means there will be a lot more incentive to doing bounties than there has ever been.

Although this season starts soon we’re still a little way out from Diablo 3 on Nintendo Switch. We do imagine when the game releases players will have instant access to Season 15.

Diablo 3 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.