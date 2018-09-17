Diablo 3 Season 15 Doubles Horadric Cache Bounties

The new season of Diablo 3 is almost here and with it comes another themed season. Blizzard has begun to mix things up with the seasons and give players fresh experience from season to season.

Since Diablo 3 doesn’t regularly receive DLC it seems like changing the theme of each season is the best way Blizzard has to make the seasons seem less stale.

The themed seasons began last season and they must have worked well enough since this season will see something else. Instead of more treasure goblins, we’re going to be seeing double horadric cache bounties, which means players will be getting twice the bounty rewards.

Here’s what Blizzard wrote about the upcoming season:

Season 15 will continue the experiment we began last season with a new seasonal buff. This time, for the duration of Season 15, all Horadric Caches earned from bounties will be doubled. This means that each time you complete a full set of five bounties in an Act, you will receive not one, but two Horadric Caches, for twice the bounty rewards!

There are a few things to keep in mind with this effect:

The bonus cache does benefit from difficulty level; it is essentially as though you completed twice the bounties. The rewards inside the Horadric Caches are otherwise unaffected; drop rates or the amount of individual rewards have not been altered.

benefit from difficulty level; it is essentially as though you completed twice the bounties. The bonus cache earned from Challenge Rifts is not affected; this is a separate type of cache.

Bounties are a surefire way to level up in Diablo 3 so we’ll likely be seeing players doing even more of them with this upcoming season.

Although this season starts soon we’re still a little way out from Diablo 3 on Nintendo Switch. We do imagine when the game releases players will have instant access to Season 15.

Diablo 3 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.