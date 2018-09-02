NBA 2K19 Ratings: Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup Revealed

With the release of popular video game NBA 2K19 set for September 11 (or September 7 for pre-orders), the player ratings are slowly coming out. And when breaking down some starting lineups compared to others, it almost seems a bit unfair.

As you can probably guess, one of the teams who has an impressive all-around group in 2K19 is the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers. But the current projected starters for the Lakers don’t include point guard Lonzo Ball due to his injury, so it’d look even better with him in the mix.

But based on what we currently know, NBA writer Tomer Azarly revealed the ratings of the Lakers’ starting lineup.

Kyle Kuzma, who’s an 80 overall (via 2Kratings.com), is coming off the bench. As for Ball’s rating, it hasn’t been released to this point, but it’ll almost certainly be above Rajon Rondo’s respectable 79.

The only other rating on the Lakers roster which has been released is second-year guard Josh Hart, who received a 76 overall. Along with Ball, other players listed under their NBA 2K18 ratings include Michael Beasley, Lance Stephenson, Luol Deng, Ivica Zubac, Tyler Ennis, Alex Caruso, Gary Payton II, Travis Wear and Andre Ingram.

Rookies Moritz Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk all have yet to receive ratings in the popular game as well.

We’ll update this post as additional ratings are released, which should be soon.