How to Solve the Blind Eye Puzzle in Deltarune

The newest game from developer Toby Fox has dropped and it’s certainly another whimsical throwback to classic RPGs. Dubbed “Deltarune,” this title shares a lot of similarities to Fox’s previous title Undertale. One of the first challenges you face is the Blind Eye Puzzle, which is near the start of the game.

Once you descend into the darker world from the school closet, you’ll be able to wander around the area. Eventually, you’ll stumble across a puzzle right by a save point that explains that you need to blind the eyes to open the way. This is a pretty simple puzzle since all you have to do is have all three eyes blacked out at the same time.

To do this, you’ll need to interact with the eyes in the following order: Middle, Left, Right, Left. Doing so will open up the path to your right and let you continue your journey. Make sure to save after you finish the puzzle so you don’t have to do it again! There are other possible answers for this puzzle, but this one appears to require the least amount of steps.

See Also