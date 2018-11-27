How to Buy Weapons in Red Dead Redemption Online

The world of Red Dead Redemption 2 is a dangerous one and regardless of how you play, eventually you’ll need to defend yourself. Thankfully, there’s a whole host of firearms you can acquire in-game to help you turn the tide of battle. Just like the single-player side of the game, there are a number of weapons you can purchase at the Gunsmith in Red Dead Redemption Online.

Buying weapons is unlocked once you complete the multiplayer prologue and unlock the ability to invite others. Until then, you will be given a revolver, repeater rifle, bowie knife, and a lasso. These will be the default weapons for everyone who starts the game, but you can always purchase others at any Gunsmith in town.

Of course, these firearms are quite expensive so you’ll need to complete missions or activities to earn cash. Additionally, some activities – such as Master Archer – will temporarily give you a weapon for that mode. Players can also customize the visual appearance of their gun along with the different parts. If you’re running low on ammo, the Gunsmith is a good source if you have enough money.

We recommend not worrying about getting a new gun right away since the revolver and rifle are decent weapons. Eventually, you’ll want to upgrade or pick your favorites, but don’t feel pressured to increase your arsenal right away. Remember, your progress will carry over after the beta ends, so don’t fret about losing everything when the online component officially launches.

