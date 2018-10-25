How to Sell Stolen Items in Red Dead Redemption 2

What’s the point of being an outlaw if you can’t make some money doing it? There are a lot of ways to earn some cash in Red Dead Redemption 2, but one of the most lucrative is selling stolen goods. However, you can’t just arrive at any General Store and expect them to take your stolen wares, you’ll need to find a fence.

These are special vendors scattered throughout Red Dead Redemption 2 that you can sell your stolen items to. Fences are not unlocked right away, so don’t worry about collecting every pocket watch or piece of jewelry you see. Just like selling stolen carriages, fences will unlock once you’ve progressed far enough in the story.

You can find fences at Rhodes, Saint Denis, Van Horn Trading Post, and the Emerald Ranch. Just like any other shop, just head into the store and speak to the clerk to sell your goods. Once this unlocks we recommend that you start looting a lot more bodies. Most corpses seem to carry pocket watches, rings or other valuable materials that are worth some money.

This is perhaps the best way to quickly earn cash in Red Dead Redemption 2 since selling pelts can take a lot of time. If you want to sell carriages then you can also head to the Emerald Ranch, but holding these up can be a bit risky.

