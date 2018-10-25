How to Dual-Wield Sidearms in Red Dead Redemption 2

There are a lot of ways to deal death in Red Dead Redemption 2, but one of the most stylish is by using two sidearms. Sacrificing precision for sheer stopping power, using two revolvers or shotguns can take out a lot of enemies quickly.

In order to unlock this ability, you will need to complete the first main story mission involving Micah. We won’t spoil what this level is, but we recommend bringing a rifle with you before starting the quest. Once the mission is over, Micah will give you a second holster which unlocks the ability to dual-wield any type of sidearm in the game.

To use this feature, open up Arthur’s gun wheel and you’ll see a symbol at the top with two arrows. Selecting this will allow Arthur to dual-wield both of the weapons to the right and left of this icon. If you only want to use one of these side arms, just select that gun individually in your weapon wheel. Remember, if you want to use two shotguns or two revolvers then you’ll have to purchase a second one at a gun store.

