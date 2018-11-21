Fortnite: Secret Battle Star Location Week 9, Season 6

With another week of Fortnite challenges almost upon us, it’s time to find the Week 9, Season 6 Secret Battle Star. Thankfully, this week’s Secret Battle Star is really easy to find and it won’t even require you to go anywhere away from the fighting. Just remember, this star will not unlock until you have finished all of the challenges for Week 9.

You can the Week 9 Secret Battle Star on the grill in Leaky Lake. When you land at this location, head towards the left side of the inner ring. Next to one of the large rocks you’ll see a grill usually alongside a chest. On the grill will be the Secret Battle Star, so just run over and grab it. This is a pretty simple one to find, but you should expect enemies to drop with you.

Leaky Lake can be a big hotspot for fighting, so get ready for a fight when you land. As for the challenges this week, outside of one, they are quite easy. You shouldn’t have any trouble getting this Secret Battle Star since most of them revolve around dealing damage or killing opponents. Just make sure to play the Food Fight mode since you can rapidly finish kill challenges with little effort.

See Also