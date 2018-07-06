Top 10 Rarest Skins in Fortnite (2018)

Fortnite is one of the most popular video games of this generation – perhaps of all time. While a lot of this is thanks to the engaging gameplay, developer Epic Games has done a great job consistently updating Fortnite with content. From new weapons to world-changing events, there’s always something happening in this battle royale title. The most frequent additions come in the form of cosmetic skins, gliders, emotes, and pickaxes.

On a constant rotation, these skin span numerous themes and designs, lending needed personality into Fortnite. However, not ever skin is created equal and some of these outfits are exceedingly rare. Here are the rarest skins in Fortnite at the time of writing this.

Red Knight

It may seem odd to start this list with a skin that just came back to the Item Shop, but this release hasn’t stunted its rarity. Originally released back during Season 2, Red Knight quickly became infamous for being exceedingly rare. Costing 2,000 V-Bucks, only a select few players owned this skin until its recent re-release. However, if you didn’t buy the Red Knight skin when it returned to the item shop then you were out of luck. While more people now own this skin, it’s still one that has a significant rarity attached to it.

Blue Team Leader

Blue Team Leader is a skin that’s rare due to it requiring users to own the PlayStation version of Fortnite. Now, this skin is obtainable on PC, but you need to link your Epic Games account to PlayStation Plus. This means any Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or PC users that down own this other system cannot obtain the Blue Team Leader outfit. That’s a pretty hefty portion of the player base given how popular Fortnite is. Since this – along with other PlayStation Plus skins – are tied to a system we doubt that you will ever be able to purchase these from the item shop.

Power Chord

Despite being recently released, Power Chord has only shown up in the Item Shop once. This punk rocker cost 2,000 V-Bucks and came with an awesome electric guitar you can wear on your back. While other popular skins like the Leviathan have been available numerous times, Epic has yet to give players another opportunity to purchase Power Chord. We cannot say for sure if this item will make a return, but if you have this skin make sure to use it once and awhile. Power Chord is one of those outfits that doesn’t get enough love from the Fortnite community.

The Reaper

The Reaper (aka John Wick) was rewarded to players who reached Tier 100 of Battle Pass season 3. One of the most popular and iconic skins in the game, The Reaper was quite difficult to obtain given it required a lot of grinding. Since it was only available during Season 3, there is no way to re-obtain this skin. If Epic does decide to let players purchase it from the item shop it won’t be for a very long time. So grab your dual pistols, put on this fine suit, and embrace your inner Baba Yaga.

Merry Marauder / Ginger Gunner

These Gingerbread people skins are rare simply due to them being tied to a holiday. This is a fairly common theme among Fortnite skins since Epic doesn’t release any of these outfits unless it’s a specific time of the year. While this does make these outfits rare, we do expect to see them again when Christmas time rolls around. However, if you do have this skin then take pride in knowing it’s going to hold its rarity even when the holiday season returns.

Recon Expert

Costing 1,200 V-bucks, the Recon Expert is one of the rarest skins in Fortnite. Even though this skin was only available during Season 1, its rarity is due to the visual appearance of the outfit itself. Since the Recon Expert is quite bland and lacks any real flair we imagine the purchase rate for this skin is quite low. Because of this, the Recon Expert became a rare outfit and it’s doubtful to ever show up again.

Ghoul Trooper /Skull Trooper

The Skull and Ghoul troopers are back in the Item Shop for the last time this Fortnitemares! How spooky will your squad be? pic.twitter.com/4qiik252PN — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 26, 2017

Another set of holiday locked skins, the Ghoul Trooper and Skull Trooper were only available during October and November last year. Despite only costing 1,500 V-Bucks, the Ghoul Trooper became exceedingly rare among the Fortnite player base. A large reason for this is the skin when the skin was purchasable, as Fortnite’s popularity hadn’t skyrocketed yet. There were fewer people playing the game, meaning there is a much smaller amount of people who own the Ghoul Trooper. Like other holiday skins, we expect these outfits to return when Halloween rolls around.

Aerial Assault Trooper

Perhaps one of the rarest skins in all of Fortnite, the Aerial Assault Trooper outfit was only available during the Season 1 Battle Pass. Not only would users need to fork over 1,200 V-Bucks, but they’d need to reach level 15 during the season. Yet, what propelled this skin’s exclusivity is the time it released. Season 1 was a long time ago and Fortnite was nowhere close to the gaming powerhouse it is now. This means there is a very, very limited number of players who own this skin. Yet, despite its rarity, the skin itself is fairly bland and most likely doesn’t see any play by those who own it. If you do own this outfit then you might want to dust it off sometime and wear it in a few matches.

Black Knight

Like The Reaper skin, Black Knight is tied to reaching a significantly high rank during a season – specifically Season 2. Unlocked at Rank 70 via the Battle Pass, the Black Knight remains the rarest skin of the medieval series. While many did hit level 70, the recent re-release of the Red Knight has made owning the black variant far more exclusive. Since Fortnite was still growing, this high-tier reward is not as common as Omega or The Reaper. There’s also a slimmer chance it will ever appear in the item shop since this was directly tied to a Battle Pass.

Renegade Raider

Here is what many players consider to be the rarest skin in all of Fortnite. Released way back in Season 1, the Renegade Raider required players to reach level 20 and pay 1,200 V-Bucks to unlock it. This made obtaining it tricky since users would need to fork over real-world money for the outfit along with spend time leveling up. It doesn’t help that the Renegade Raider skin isn’t great looking, so many chose to hang onto their money. All of this culminated into a perfect storm that made this outfit so exceedingly rare. Epic Games has never sold it before nor do we doubt they ever will. If you own this skin consider yourself lucky because only a handful of people can say they have it.

