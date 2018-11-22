10 Kingdom Rush Vengeance Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Vez’nan is back…with a vengeance!

While the last two entries in the Kingdom Rush series pitted you against the evil wizard, Kingdom Rush Vengeance positions you as a member of his army. His devious plans have been put into place, which means it’s up to you and his minions to make sure they go off without a hitch. In order to help evil prevail, you’ll need to utilize a powerful mixture of towers, heroes, and power-up’s. This developer crafted tips guide will assist you during your time spent within numerous tower defense skirmishes.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Kingdom Rush Vengeance:

Download the Kingdom Rush Vengeance APK here.

1. Check the Skull Icon Before Bringing in a Wave

• You can better prepare yourself for what’s to come by tapping once on the incoming wave skull icon. Whenever you encounter an enemy type for the very first time, the game will bring up a notification page that provides you with info on it. Over time, you’ll come to recognize and memorize the type of attack each enemy unit is capable of.

2. Position Your Barracks Alongside Ranged Towers

• By placing your barracks (Towers that send out melee units) onto the battlefield, you can position it within a spot that helps it assist your ranged unit towers. Look for places on the battlefield where several towers can shoot down enemy waves simultaneously – move your barracks to that position to help create a choke point. You should create a battlefield placement where Towers with ranged attacks and Barracks are set up in the same vicinity to take down the opposition. You can further assist those Towers by sending in some Demon Goonies to finish off any remaining foes.

3. Sell Towers That You Don’t Need

• When your gold reserves are running a bit low, that’s the perfect time to sell one of your Towers and reinvest the gold you get from it into another one. This method is especially effective during the final enemy wave skirmish, where enemies may end up closer to the exit goal.

• Any Towers that have the ability to send out powerful melee troops should be placed near the end goal, by the way. Let your ranged troop Towers and other melee troop Towers dish out some damage near the starting and middle portion of a stage’s path. If any enemies manage to crawl out of that beatdown with any life remaining, your finish line Towers should have no issues finishing them off.

4. Upgrade Your Barracks for an Immediate Batch of New Soldiers

• If you upgrade your barracks filled Towers, you’ll receive a gang of upgraded units that’ll instantly appear on the battlefield with full HP. This move should come in handy during the later enemy waves of each and every battle.

5. Tap on Enemies to Research Their Stats

• Remember that you can always tap over an enemy to read up on their stats. That way, you’ll have a better idea of their weaknesses and which Towers are best suited to handle them.

6. Whenever You’re in a Tight Spot, Utilize Your Power-Up’s

• Power-up’s are incredibly useful and can turn the tide of a battle in your favor in an instant. You can purchase them with Gems and bring up to three power-up’s into battle. Two of your power-up slots should be reserved for damage dealing abilities, while the final one should be tied to a stat boosting ability of some kind.

7. Complete Special Modes for Extra Gems

• Additional modes unlock once you complete a stage for the first time. These challenges are a lot tougher than the game’s campaign battles – it’s best to return to these big battles when your Towers, Heroes, and power-up’s have been leveled up more appropriately. The Gems you get for completing these other modes are put towards purchasing more beneficial power-up’s.

• Note that a Heroic Challenge gives you numerous Elite Waves to handle with just one Life Total in place. As for the Iron Challenge, you’ll have to vanquish a single Elite Wave with a singular Life Total. What makes this challenge even harder is the fact that you can only use pre-set Tower setups. Check out what those Towers are beforehand, then upgrade them to the point where you have a higher chance at beating a particular Iron Challenge.

8. Don’t Forget to Spend Your Souls and Hero Points (Upgrade Points)

• Once you complete a battle and head back to the overworld map screen, take a trip into the Heroes menu and Upgrades menu. You’ll most likely have acquired some Souls and Hero Points during your current game session. Souls are mainly given out for completing campaign stages, while Hero Points are gained by leveling up your heroes.

• Souls are used to unlock and upgrade power-up’s, while Hero Points are put towards improving your heroes’ abilities. Focus on purchasing upgrades in the second tier, then follow that up by putting your Souls towards the first, third, and fourth tiers. Once you purchase and upgrade one of the powers in a given tier, head to the next one and do the same. Spread out your Upgrades and Heroes’ ability upgrades management.

9. Try Out Different Combinations of Towers

• Victory can be attained by experimenting with different tower combinations during campaign battles. All of your unlocked slots can be outfitted with Towers, which means you’ll need to create a lineup out of the game’s varied collection of 16 towers. For example, a good default setup includes three ranged Towers and two Towers with melee troops in tow. Once you unlock every tower, try out this winning tower setup – the Orc Shaman, Spectres Mausoleum, Melting Furnace, Bone Flingers, and Elite Harrassers.

10. Redeem the Rewards Given Out for Completing Achievements

• Besides completing the game’s other battle modes, Gems can also be acquired by fulfilling the conditions for the game’s many Achievements. You’ll quickly come to realize that this method can easily be accomplished by completing/replaying campaign battles. Before you step onto a new battlefield, check out the Achievements menu so you check in on the conditions you’re close of completing.

