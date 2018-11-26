New Legendary and Epic Pump Shotgun Revealed for Fortnite

New variants of the pump shotgun are coming to Fortnite very soon. Revealed on the Fortnite home screen, the description for the gun simply states “Epic and Legendary variants of the Pump Shotgun!” This is simply an upgraded version of the existing pump shotguns, like the Heavy Shotgun is for the Tactical Shotgun.

With this announcement, we have to wonder if this means the Heavy Shotgun is getting vaulted. Three different Epic and Legendary shotguns feels like overkill, even if it plays a bit differently than the other weapons. There’s also a chance that the double barrel gets removed since it’s been in the game for some time and the slow and powerful archetype is what the Pump Shotgun fits in.

We don’t expect the Legendary and Epic versions of the Pump Shotgun to have a fast fire rate so it will be curious to see how popular this weapon becomes. In a game where speed is a crucial mechanic, having a gun that severely punishes you for missing may not be popular with most, casual players. Thankfully, we should find out more info on this gun and its standing tomorrow when the Fortnite v6.31 patch most likely releasing tomorrow. There’s been no hard confirmation on the release of this update, but we suspect it will be sometime this week.

