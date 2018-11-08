10 My Talking Tom 2 Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Talking Tom must really enjoy your company.

Everyone’s favorite little mobile critter wants to be your virtual pet once again. And this time, there’s tons more activities for you and him to get into. New minigames are available to pass the time, plus you’re finally capable of picking him up for some active cuddling. Raising Tom may seem easy enough, but there’s a lot more to being a virtual pet parent. Thanks to this curated tips guide from the game’s developers, we have a clearer idea of what it takes to raise Tom the right way.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for My Talking Tom 2:

1. Keep Tom Happy

• The first of Tom’s needs is happiness and there are a lot of ways to keep him happy. The main ones are in the front yard, which is accessed by tapping the smiley face button. Here you can play mini-games or play with toys, both of which increase Tom’s happiness. The other two ways can be done in any room. Try petting him by rubbing your finger slowly on his tummy. Or try picking him up by holding your finger on him then moving it up and around.

2. Feed Tom

• The longer you play with Tom, the hungrier he gets. Tap on the fork and knife button to go to the kitchen. Here you’ll find any food you have already on the table. Simply tap it or drag it to Tom’s mouth to feed him.

• If you need to buy food, then tap on the green plus sign or the fridge. Generally, the cheaper food offers the best value (e.g. four carrots will fill Tom up a lot better than one piece of cheese for the same price). You can unlock more foods by finding them in chests (more on that later). And if you really enjoy feeding Tom, you can feed him a Hungry Potion (also found in the fridge), which empties his hunger meter.

3. Take Care of Tom’s Health

• Once you’ve fed Tom, he’ll probably need to use the bathroom, so tap on the shower button to take him there. You can pick him up and put him on the toilet or just tap on it. He’ll do the rest by himself. If it’s all a little “too much information,” you can tap on the door to give him some privacy.

• Next, we recommend giving Tom a bath. There are a lot of different soaps to choose from, and you can use as many as you like in one bath (try washing the pet, see what happens). Finally, you might notice Tom sometimes gets a booboo. Look out for a green cross on the shower button, as well as symptoms like a runny nose or hiccups. To cure a booboo, tap on the medicine cabinet and drag one of the cures to Tom. Most booboos can be cured in more than one way, so experiment.

4. Make Sure Tom Gets Enough Sleep

• After a busy day of playing, eating and pooping with truly Herculean effort, Tom’s bound to get all tuckered out. Tap on the moon and stars button then pick Tom up and put him in bed. Don’t forget to tap the lamp to turn the lights off. Tom can’t sleep with the lights on.

• Come back in a few hours and Tom will be ready to go again. If you can’t wait, you can feed him an energy potion, which is available for coins or in return for watching a video. One more tip: we recommend putting Tom to bed whenever you stop playing, even if he’s not that tired. Otherwise, he’ll probably be all worn out when you next restart the game.

5. Get Flight Tokens in Mini-Games

• Flight Tokens are an important currency in My Talking Tom 2. They fuel Tom’s plane and you need the plane to find and unlock new pieces of food, clothing, furniture, and pets. The best way to get Flight Tokens is usually by playing mini-games.

• Generally, the mini-games reward more Flight Tokens the further you progress, so play whichever one you’re best at. For example, if you’re competitive and good at getting Flight Tokens before other players, play Space Trails. Whereas if you prefer a more careful, timing-based experience, you’ll probably get more Flight Tokens from Super Balloons or Cupid Tom.

6. You Get a Lot of Flight Tokens When You Level Up

• The one time when mini-games aren’t the best way to get Flight Tokens is when you’re close to leveling up (i.e. when the green circle around the level indicator is almost full). In that case, earn some XP by tending to one of Tom’s needs, and when you level up you’ll usually get enough Flight Tokens for at least one flight.

7. Tom Doesn’t Have to Grow Up

• Tom’s so incredibly cute when he’s a baby, that you find yourself wishing he wouldn’t grow up. Don’t worry, there’s a solution. Just buy a Baby Potion from the fridge and feed it to Tom. You’ll keep all your leveling up progress, but Tom will shrink to baby size.

8. Spend Your Stars Wisely

• Stars are a currency that you can find in chests. Also, any duplicate items you find will automatically be converted into stars. You can then spend your stars to unlock any item, even items from worlds you haven’t unlocked yet. We recommend saving up a lot for rare items, or buying cheaper items from the higher level worlds. Don’t waste Stars on cheap items from the Adventure Island world, as you’re likely to find them in chests early on anyway.

9. Check Out Your Car Collection

• Tap on the pack of cards on the ground in the backyard to open the Collection screen. Here you can browse all of the unlockable items in the game, conveniently arranged into sets. Tap the See Now button to find out what each set will look like when it’s complete. If you spot an item you like, keep flying to that world, or else save up enough Stars to buy it.

10. Customize Everything!

• In My Talking Tom 2, half the fun is in unlocking new items and trying them out on Tom and his house. You can try to collect sets if you want, but mixing up the different themes is fun too. If you want a pirate ship in your backyard made of candy, then go for it! Did you know you can even change the color of Tom’s pet? Try feeding it some brightly colored food and see what happens…

