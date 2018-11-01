Why Is Nintendo Trending on Twitter & Google?

On Thursday, Nintendo was trending on Google and Twitter, and fans of the gaming system were wondering why?

Nintendo broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Thursday.

The Nintendo Direct broadcast began playing at 10am ET. It was broadcast on Youtube, Twitch, and the Nintendo Direct Website.

The game will officially be released on Dec. 7.

One of the biggest pieces of news to come out of Thursday’s announcements was the addition of “Smash World”, an online service dedicated solely to the purpose of sharing videos of the game.

“Smash World” will be launched in 2019, after the game is released in December.

The platform is just one of a number of social features that have been added to the game, according to The Verge. The outlet notes that Nintendo has added a dedicated screenshot/video capture button to the controller for the Switch, as well as voice chat that can be accessed using the Switch Online mobile app.

Players also learned about the new system called Spirits that has been added to the game. The system allows players to assign spirits (characters from other Nintendo games) to their fighters to help them in battle. You earn Spirits by winning matches “within this mode that have a variety of stipulations and specific requirements.”

Speaking on Thursday’s Smash direct, director Masahiro Sakurai said, “Fighters can join forces with spirits to enhance their powers… The Spirits system lets you simulate battles between characters from more series than ever before.”

